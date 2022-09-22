Zara Just Dropped Its Third Origins Collection — And It Includes Home Decor

In 2019, Zara gave itself a challenge of reimagining the design process — and two years later, the fruits of its labor were born. Entitled Zara Origins, the undertaking is described as “a project focused upon building a contemporary wardrobe.” The ultimate goal? To introduce smart, minimalist garments made with quality materials and a high level of craft. Since its debut, the brand has launched a total of two collections under this moniker for winter and summer. However, the project is still evolving. As of Sept. 22, Zara Origins has launched its third collection — and with this drop, it’s taking a slightly different approach.

Notably, the latest offering includes a yearlong collection (i.e. pieces that are suitable across all seasons) which is supplemented with limited-edition seasonal pieces. In addition, creative agency M/M Paris has implemented a new graphic identity featuring a new typeface and seven symbols seen throughout the branding and on pieces of the collection. But perhaps the most exciting part of this debut? The introduction of homeware into the lineup.

Finally, you can buy pieces featuring the collection’s pared-back style, silhouettes, and color palette for your interior spaces. Products include everything from a scented candle to flatware to towels — plus, much more. Like the clothing, the new items act as a foundation for a modern home, and are meant to transcend both trends and time itself.

Zara Origins is available now on Zara.com and in selected stores. Here, some of the must-have homewares from the collection.

Shop The Collection