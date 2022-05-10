Zara Home Partnered With The Picasso Estate On A Line Inspired By A New Paris Exhibition

On April 16, a new exhibition opened in the Musée Picasso Paris, France. Titled “Maya Ruiz-Picasso, daughter of Pablo,” it explores the works and poems of Pablo Picasso in relation to his daughter, Maya, as well as the relationship between the two and their time together in villa La Californie in the South of France. While you may not be able to make it to see this collection in person before it ends on Dec. 31, 2023, you can now (sort of) take home a little piece of the special moments depicted within. That’s because Zara Home has launched a Picasso collection inspired by the exhibition and the artist’s days with his family in Cannes, featuring a selection of textiles, tableware, and more.

With such a unique inspiration, though, this line may not be what you expect of the iconic painter and sculptor. Yes, his cubist and surrealist styles make appearances throughout the pieces. But poetry from his work also serves as motifs on napkins, plates, and more. So, along with prints of his paintings, you’ll find the phrase “Il neige au Soleil” printed on textiles, among other words from the prolific, multi-hyphenate creator.

Of course, there’s another aspect of this release that will please not only Picasso fans, but Francophiles alike. The pieces predictably — and pleasingly — give the impression that they’re straight out of a French country home. Blue, red, and yellow hues accent the neutrals that make up most of the collection, and haphazardly drawn lines and polka dots are interspersed with the legend’s artwork and words. It’s laidback in a way that makes it clear you don’t need to be too precious using these items; rather, they’re ready for a day of heavy use in the sun. Wear will only enhance their rustic beauty.

Prices for Zara Home’s Picasso collection range from $14.90 to $159. Shop it now on Zara Home’s site, or continue on to see a selection of TZR’s favorite pieces.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.