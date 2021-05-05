If You’re Not Into Glamping Already, This New Zara Home Collection Will Convince You To Be

Road trips and camping were undoubtedly one of the main getaway options of choice in the past year, for obvious reasons. Yet while for a lot of people, these may have started out as a socially distanced alternative to other kinds of trips, they’ve proved their staying power and continue to trend big time within the jet-set community. It’s no surprise that retailers are taking note of this — it’s getting easier and easier to find outdoor living essentials of all kinds designed to make your back-to-nature adventures more enjoyable and aesthetically pleasing. The latest to do so? Zara Home, which just launched a new Outdoor Collection that features all your glamping needs.

Aptly named “Into The Nature,” the drop includes a range of basics meant to make “roughing it” look (and feel) a little less rough. Not only are there eating necessities, such as aluminum mugs with lids, stainless steel utensils, and aluminum flasks, you’ll also find functional “decor” that’s designed to take on-the-go — and look good while you do it.

Most notable is the Folding Wood and Leather Chair — a portable $229 piece that’s so sleek, you’ll probably want one in your living room as well as your tent. There’s also a Camping Picnic Blanket for $89.90, which looks perfectly rustic while keeping function in mind: It features a coating on the bottom to prevent moisture and stains. And to keep things lit all night long, the retailer launched a Portable Metal LED Lantern in a retro oil lamp style for $39.90 (though note that it’s currently marked as “Coming Soon,” so you can’t buy it just yet) and even an outdoor candle with a juniper leaf scent for $17.90.

Though small (and possibly not yet complete — Zara Home’s site and Instagram also hint at an actual stove that doesn’t seem to be available in the US as of now), the new collection is just enough to create an Instagram-friendly picnic or complete your growing repertoire of camping essentials. And true to Zara Home, it’s at mostly affordable prices, so you won’t have to break the bank to stock up. All the more reason to shop a few of the just-dropped products, ahead.

