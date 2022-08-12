(Entertaining)

Tired Of Plain Rosé? Try This Summer Cocktail Recipe For An Elevated Twist

Rosé all day, upgraded.

By Anna Buckman
Yuliya Furman / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images
For the Fleur De Rosé, chill three quarter parts hibiscus syrup over ice (or refrigerate) and strain into a coupe or flute glass. Top with four parts G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé, and finish off with one part soda water. Garnish with a hibiscus flower.Courtesy of G.H. Mumm
To make this Rosé Lemon cocktail, fill a glass with crushed ice. Add a lemon slice. Pour in five ounces chilled Noble Vines Rosé, one ounce lemon juice, and one ounce simple syrup. Stir to combine. Add a splash of seltzer water and stir again. Top with a sprig of fresh mint.

