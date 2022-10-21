(Entertaining)

Feeling The Chill? It’s Time To Add These Warm Fall Cocktails To Your Rotation

They’ll keep you cozy all season.

Nicole Kandi / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images
hot toddy warm fall cocktail
For the Fistful Of PSL, add two cups milk, two tablespoons pumpkin puree, a half tablespoon pumpkin spice, and half a cup of coffee to a pot on the stove. Once warm, pour in one part Fistful of Bourbon and transfer into a mug. Top with whipped cream and dust with pumpkin spice.Courtesy of Fistful of Bourbon
Abuelita's Hot Chocolate from Poindexter at Graduate Nashville calls for milk (or oat milk), one ounce mocha syrup, and one ounce Nixta Licor de Elote. Pour the liqueur and mocha syrup into a coffee mug first; then pour in steamed milk and garnish with cayenne and nutmeg.Courtesy of Graduate Nashville
