(Entertaining)

10 Valentine’s Day Cocktail Recipes That Will Have You Head Over Heels Immediately

Love at first sip.

Shutterstock
Pastel pink party arrangement with cocktail glasses. Valentine's Day girly theme.
This Cupid's Arrow recipe by Art in the Age mixologist Lee Noble calls for 1 1/2 ounces each of The Pathfinder Hemp and Root and Tamworth Distilling Apiary Gin, plus 2 ounces chilled hibiscus tea and 1 dropper Bittermens Burlesque Bitters. Shake with ice for 15 seconds, then fine strain into a coupe glass and top with dry sparkling rosé.Photo by Quaker City Mercantile
The Love Potion #3 recipe developed by Fitz Bailey, Brown-Forman mixologist, is an easy and festive choice. Gather 2 ounces Finlandia Botanical Wildberry & Rose, 3/4 ounce lime juice, and 1/2 ounce pomegranate syrup (or premium grenadine). Shake with ice, strain, and garnish with rose petals.Photo by Dominic Episcopo
