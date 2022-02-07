(Entertaining)

This Cocktail Is Perfect For Valentine’s Day, No Matter How You’re Celebrating

You’ll be feeling the love.

By Anna Buckman
Katarina Femic / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images
What’s more romantic than an espresso martini? Aldama’s recipe is an easy one to whip up. Add two ounces vodka, one fourth an ounce creme de cacao, half an ounce Kahlua, and three quarter ounces cold brew coffee to a shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a coupe glass to serve.Naomi Rahim/Moment/Getty Images
The Select Spritz is refreshing, and packs a festive hue. Start by pouring three ounces chilled Prosecco over ice; follow with two ounces Select Aperitivo and one ounce soda water and stir gently. Garnish with a large Castelvetrano Olive.Courtesy of Select Aperitivo

