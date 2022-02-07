Menu
(Entertaining)
This Cocktail Is Perfect For Valentine’s Day, No Matter How You’re Celebrating
You’ll be feeling the love.
By
Anna Buckman
2 minutes ago
Katarina Femic / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images
What’s more romantic than an espresso martini?
Aldama’
s recipe is an easy one to whip up. Add two ounces vodka, one fourth an ounce creme de cacao, half an ounce
Kahlua
, and three quarter ounces cold brew coffee to a shaker with ice and shake. Strain into a coupe glass to serve.
Naomi Rahim/Moment/Getty Images
The Select Spritz is refreshing, and packs a festive hue. Start by pouring three ounces chilled Prosecco over ice; follow with two ounces
Select Aperitivo
and one ounce soda water and stir gently. Garnish with a large Castelvetrano Olive.
Courtesy of Select Aperitivo
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.