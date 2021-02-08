This Urban Outfitters Collection Is The Affordable Way To Try Spring’s Biggest Decor Trends

It can be a challenge to find trendy decor on a budget. Not only is most of it expensive, but the stuff that isn't is often cheesy or poorly made (or both). Which means, if you do have limited funds, you're either left to try to DIY it or, sadly, just go without. In 2021, though, there's another solution: Urban Outfitters' spring furniture collection, which marries some of the biggest current trends with a high-quality look and surprisingly affordable prices.

The clothing and lifestyle retailer debuted the new line early this February, sharing on Instagram that what it's launched so far is a sneak peek of what's to come. But what's already dropped is so full of It-silhouettes and materials du jour, there's honestly probably enough to satiate your trend appetite until next spring. What's even better is that it almost all rings in under $1,000.

The most notable of the bunch? Undoubtedly the Roma Sofa, a $999 piece that includes woven upholstery and — the best part — a wavy cut edge. Not only does it feature the squiggly detail Instagram is currently obsessed with, but it also manages to look timeless, so you can rest assured you won't be wasting your money on something that'll go out of style in a few months.

Of course, you also can't miss the $499 Roma Storage Console, which features creative storage solutions that are slightly reminiscent of the brand's popular Isobel Bookshelf. With its modernist block construction, it's a great way to infuse both sleek lines and some organization into your space at a fairly accessible price.

Decorating for summer? The collection also has the Roma Rattan Chair, which costs $499 and is equally on-trend as the rest of the lineup. The vintage-inspired material got an update in this piece with its curved seat and pedestal base, and will add a bohemian or grandmillennial feel to any room. (Plus, let's just be real — it's super cute no matter what your style.)

Urban Outfitters may have just given us a sneak peek, but there's still more to see from this brand-new collection. So continue on to start shopping a few of the new launches, and get your credit cards ready — they're all bound to sell out in no time.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.