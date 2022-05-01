Menu
Spice Up Your Cinco De Mayo Celebrations With This Non-Classic Margarita Recipe
It’s not your typical tequila cocktail.
By
Anna Buckman
8 hours ago
Courtesy of Tepozán
To make The Golden Margarita, shake one and a half ounces
Altos Blanco Tequila
, one ounce
Nixta Licor de Elote
, three-quarter ounces pineapple juice, a half ounce lime juice, and a quarter ounce agave in a shaker with ice. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime slice.
Courtesy of Nixta Licor de Elote
For the Baja Tanga from
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
, shake one and a half ounces 100% agave blanco tequila, two ounces watermelon puree, one ounce rosé wine, three-quarter ounces lime juice, and a half ounce agave nectar in a shaker. Strain into a glass with ice, a salted rim, and watermelon rind.
Courtesy of Mex 1 Coastal Cantina
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.