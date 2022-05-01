(Entertaining)

Spice Up Your Cinco De Mayo Celebrations With This Non-Classic Margarita Recipe

It’s not your typical tequila cocktail.

By Anna Buckman
Courtesy of Tepozán
To make The Golden Margarita, shake one and a half ounces Altos Blanco Tequila, one ounce Nixta Licor de Elote, three-quarter ounces pineapple juice, a half ounce lime juice, and a quarter ounce agave in a shaker with ice. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lime slice.Courtesy of Nixta Licor de Elote
For the Baja Tanga from Mex 1 Coastal Cantina, shake one and a half ounces 100% agave blanco tequila, two ounces watermelon puree, one ounce rosé wine, three-quarter ounces lime juice, and a half ounce agave nectar in a shaker. Strain into a glass with ice, a salted rim, and watermelon rind.Courtesy of Mex 1 Coastal Cantina

