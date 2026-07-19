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What happens at the Wynn will certainly not be staying there. In fact, the Las Vegas five-star resort is an experience you’ll want to replicate (and talk about) long after you leave the Strip.

I should begin by saying that until now, I was a Vegas virgin (by choice.) For years, friends and colleagues cautioned that my wellness-obsessed nature wouldn’t survive Sin City and for whatever reason, I listened. Big mistake. Huge! I managed to avoid what I envisioned to be a dark world of smoke and shenanigans, until my best friend’s co-ed bachelorette party broke the seal — and I’m already asking ChatGPT if next weekend is too soon to go back.

I could tell right away that Vegas is one of those cities where there is probably a right and wrong way to do it; and if I do say so myself, my itinerary was flawless. From Michelin-star dining and dancing at Delilah to perusing my way from the Tower Suites to the sauna in elite spa attire — I’ve officially unlocked the it girl’s guide to Vegas, and it all starts and ends at the Wynn.

Barbara Craft / Wynn Las Vegas

Here’s everything you need to know to plan a proper Las Vegas weekend that balances elevated standards with frivolous fun.

The Property

As the largest five-star resort in the world — yes, you read that right — the Wynn Las Vegas has more to offer than you know what to do with in a 48-hour stint. The award-winning suites are designed as a stylish escape from on-site stimulation: which includes two gaming floors between the property and its sister tower at the Encore, a luxury spa, signature salon, premium shopping, infinite dining options and the Wynn’s very own golf club, the only course on the Strip.

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Each room is an expression of pure attention to detail, like everything else at the resort — spacious, cozy-chic and a formal GRWM station for a night out kept in mind. During my stay in the Wynn Tower Suites, I was invited through an exclusive entrance with access to a private pool deck and cabana, where returning to the room had a familiar feeling of coming back home. The vibe in the Tower Suites is a modern snapshot of Scorsese’s Casino, with soft peach and gold hues and dramatic drapes that feel both luxe and cozy at the same time. From the Dyson hairdryer in every room to the tablet that controls everything from your TV and sound system to room service requests, even your high-maintenance BFF (OK, or you) is treated to the luxury of convenience. Plus, every room features Wynn’s signature Dream Bed, fitted in 507-thread count linens. Your sleep quantity on this trip may be debatable, but the quality is guaranteed.

The Restaurant & Bar Scene

As a first-time visitor of Las Vegas, I was pleasantly surprised at how much of the trip was focused on dining as much as it was drinking, galavanting, gambling — the works. I consider myself quite the foodie and my standards for everything from the table we’re seated at to the order of the courses being served are high, and the Wynn did not disappoint. We kicked off the weekend at Delilah, the iconic h.wood Group supper club which made its debut inside the Wynn Tower Suites in 2021. The star-studded venue is the perfect place to explore 1920s glam, burlesque, and a prequel to a nightcap at B Bar, a 24-hour cocktail bar inside the casino.

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On Saturday, we started the night early with sunset cocktails at the Wynn’s secret bar, Aft. OK, it may have been just a secret to me, but I loved that this hidden gem within the resort’s walls felt like a European vacation, with a prestige cocktail deck and one-of-a-kind view to the hotel’s signature Lake of Dreams show. (Pro tip: Order a Hugo Spritz half-sweet and the crispy rice for a vibe that will transport you from the Strip to the South of France.)

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Next up, dinner at Casa Playa. The Mexican coastal cuisine set to mood-lighting and Bossa Nova beats is perfect for large groups and shareable plates. I’m still fantasizing about the fresh crudo and spicy tortilla chips, a curated menu by Chef Sarah Thompson, who also happened to be nominated for “Best Chef: Southwest” for this year’s James Beard awards. Between Casa Playa and the recent additions of New York favorites like Sartiano’s and private member’s club Zero Bond, there is a variety of aesthetic dining opportunities right beyond your door.

The Night (& Day) Life

We can’t talk about a proper Vegas itinerary without getting into the party scene. Luckily, the top two activities to let loose are onsite at the resort — with Encore Beach Club (abbreviated to EBC, IYKYK) as the go-to daytime party destination, with poolside cabanas and an A-list artist lineup followed by a late-night at XS Nightclub, the world renowned club experience that is as much as a cinematic production as it is a night you want to remember (but may be inclined to forget). Seeing The Chainsmokers perform that weekend was a peak Vegas moment.

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The Self-Care Amenities

I’ll be honest, when I was packing for a weekend trip to Vegas, I wasn’t planning on squeezing in much self-care; maybe a Hot Girl Walk on the treadmill Saturday morning, if I was lucky. Yet it turns out, wellness and pampering were the foundation of the trip, and the absolute key to an it girl itinerary at the Wynn resort.

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I’m an early riser, which was no problem for the 24/7 room service Concierge for the Tower Suites: Each morning, I ordered a hot oat milk latte (delivered in a personal carafe, French café style) and fresh squeezed juice, where starting the day felt like a real vacation. A quick elevator ride takes you to the spa floor for a five-star experience that you’ll be looking to recreate at home: think lush silk robes, multiple refreshment suites, an infrared sauna, and a cold plunge pool accompanied by rose gold tiled heated lounge chairs to warm up post-dip. Of course, this is all in addition to a menu of massage therapy, facials, and exclusive body treatments like the Moroccan Mud Wrap or Diamond Rose Renewal mask. Trust me, you’re in good hands.

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Before heading back out into the scene, stop at The Salon for a fresh blow dry (shout out to Rose who styled my brunch-ready brush curls in record time!) and a flute of bubbly to send you off. It’s Viva Las Vegas at the Wynn.