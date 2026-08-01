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The Little Nell has the right idea. The Aspen idea.

The town’s philosophy – The Aspen Idea – coined by Walter and Elizabeth Paepcke in 1952 revolves around the concept of wellness and enlightenment, a sentiment that is baked into the county’s culture and coerces travelers and creators alike to check out the scene. A peaked interest in self-development may be the reason they come, however the reason they stay has less to do with its esoteric nature, and everything to do with the lush accommodations. Art Week, alpine wildflowers, and lingering lunches framed by mountain peaks at The Little Nell are a few of the reasons creatives venture to Aspen, Colorado in the summertime.

At Aspen’s only five-star, five-diamond resort, The Little Nell cultivates an energy of collectors, designers, founders, and creatives who trade ski goggles for linen sets, immersing themselves in culture and nature alike. Hot take: Summer is peak season for your nervous system at The Little Nell.

The Property

The legendary property has long been synonymous with Aspen luxury, but summer reveals an entirely different side of the hotel. The lobby buzzes with guests arriving for Aspen Art Museum’s summer fete, AIR, before checking into one of The Little Nell’s bespoke suites. Each room is designed with contemporary Aspen art and cozy residential touches, making the experience feel like home no matter how far the trek. The hotel’s attention to detail, like its signature turn-down service and Aspen collection for outfitting adventures from hiking to shopping is especially fitting during the week when creativity takes over the town.

With wellness at the forefront of each in-room experience, guests are welcome to enjoy healing tea in the evening, and fresh juice as well as hydrating IV drips in the morning — the alpine adjustment is real, so sip your spritz sparingly upon arrival.

The Spa Experience

Sometimes the chicest thing you can do is absolutely nothing; and this reigns true at the Spa at The Little Nell. Upon entering the hotel’s lobby, you enter into a serene foyer deeply rooted in the Aspen Idea; a holistic lifestyle philosophy that celebrates nature through the lends of mind, body, and spirit.

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Recently renovated by Luis Bustamante Interior Design, the intimate spa suites accommodate a curated menu of services perfect for an mountain princess — from the Altitude Adjustment Ritual, a head-to-toe detox experience with massage, masks and essential oils to celebrity aesthetician and longevity expert Georgia Louise’s spa program, a longevity focused lineup of treatments, solely for The Little Nell. As a longtime fan of Georgia’s Atelier in NYC, I was excited to treat myself to her Bespoke facial — the perfect aprés hike reset with LED light and Georgia’s proprietary enzyme mask.

The Restaurant & Bar Scene

Perhaps the most iconic aspect of Aspen’s dining scene is the variety of options. Start with breakfast right on property at Element 47, the Michelin-Guide recommended restaurant with a full menu for lunch and dinner as well. Through the back, you can experience The Wine Room, a wine-lover’s dream.

Afternoons are reserved for hiking or gallery hopping, and before long you're ordering another round of rosé at Ajax Tavern (get the truffle fries), watching the parade of impeccably dressed art collectors, locals, and vacationers drift through the base of Aspen Mountain.

Venturing into town, the iconic J-Bar tends to be the social hot spot for an apertif, or in my case, a Bloody Mary — the absolute best in town. Highly recommend pairing it with a basket of blueberry corn muffins and salted butter, just for good measure.

Local Wellness

Arriving in Aspen for the first time this trip, I was immediately drawn to its wellness oasis reputation. Summer is underratedly the best time to visit the tree-lined town, thanks to bespoke programming that ties together outdoor activities (hiking, fly fishing, cycling) and its boujie counterpart (Aperol spritz-ing, Michelin-star dining, and high-street shopping). The property’s famous Ride & Dine dinner series for cyclists seeking an al fresco dinner off the map is bespoke to the hotel, and invites guests back to the Aspen idea of living well.

And for keeping my city girl fitness routine in check, there is O2 Pilates, the IYKYK sunlit studio across the courtyard from The Little Nell, and home to the hottest reformer and mat classes on this side of the mountain. Pro tip: Follow up O2’s Power Reformer session with a fresh juice from Spring Cafe Aspen, the OG health spot in the West.

It's the kind of itinerary that reminds you luxury isn't always about doing more; sometimes it's about slowing down enough to appreciate where you are