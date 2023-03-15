Already known for its artisanal, hand-made decor, The Citizenry is now making moves into a new category: custom furniture. With its latest launch of the Heirloom Bed Collection — made-to-order upholstered beds — the brand is looking to provide a chic, more sustainable solution to fast furniture and to celebrate all things slow and well-crafted.

“For years our customers have asked us to create furniture so they could bring the entire Citizenry look into their homes,” says The Citizenry co-founder Carly Nance in an emailed interview with TZR. “The Heirloom Bed Collection is our first collection of large, custom furniture and marks the beginning of a robust product pipeline that we'll release throughout the year. These beds are the output of years of work and a significant step towards realizing our vision of becoming a whole-home brand and go-to destination for discerning, modern global citizens.”

The new offering consists of three bed styles — the Drift, Laurel, and Ridge beds — which can be customized to your liking, with options of up to 11 different fabric swatches and two wood accents and prices ranging from $2,595 to $5,895. While the brand typically enlists the help of artisans all over the world for its unique goods, this is the first line crafted in the US. “Every piece is made-to-order in a small, eight-person workshop in Hickory, North Carolina,” she explains. “The community is known for using the best local woods sourced from nearby forests and handcrafting pieces that will stand the test of time.”

Indeed, customers can rest assured that each person working on a bed order is a specialist, “from the framer to the fabric cutter to the upholsterer,” adds Nance. “The end result is a true investment piece made to move from home to home.”

The new Heirloom Bed Collection is available to order on The Citizenry’s website. And be sure to be on the lookout for more additions to the brand’s custom furniture category. It’s sure to be a hit. In the meantime, give your bedroom a spring refresh with the three new bed styles below.