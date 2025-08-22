Get ready to pack your bags, it’s time to set yourself into the lap of luxury. Luckily, there are so many options at your fingertips, no matter how or where you choose to indulge. In fact, TZR has rounded up the 50 dreamiest luxury hotels in the world. Think, jaw-dropping infinity pools, suites so plush you might never leave, and views that’ll have you snapping photos at every turn. Whether you’re craving a jungle escape in Costa Rica, a chic city stay in Paris, or a private island vibe in the Maldives, these hotels don’t just raise the bar — they set it.

This list truly runs the gamut. You’ve got historic legends like Claridge’s in London as well as fresh new hotspots like Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique. The one thing each property has in common is that they each promise guests an unforgettable getaway and the most stylish interiors.

Consider this your official checklist for the ultimate luxury stay, so get ready to book a ticket for your next getaway. Because these hotels? They’re absolutely worth a trip around the globe.

Ahead, the 50 properties that will ignite your wanderlust — and your taste for the finer things in life.

This pristine jungle and oceanfront resort blends Costa Rican wilderness with Waldorf Astoria’s signature luxury, and is newly opened in 2025 — so the property itself is pristine and only going to get better as the foliage fills out. Guests can indulge in their spacious villas, many with private pools, or hop to one of the 10 pools. You can also check out curated adventures and escapes, the coolest cocktail bar Peacock Alley, and a beautiful spa.

Set on the sparkling Aegean coast, Maxx Royal Bodrum delivers palatial suites, private beaches, and exceptional dining curated by world-class chefs, including Caviar Kaspia, all in one big beautiful property. Its sprawling, sophisticated design marries traditional Turkish elements with modern luxury, and features the newest location of Scorpios, the renowned beach club started in Greece. It’s where everyone who is anyone goes to in Bodrum, the Turkish Riviera.

In the heart of Hong Kong’s vibrant district, Lanson Place offers refined, serviced residences with exquisite city views and seamless access to the city's luxury shopping and dining. Take one of their hand-drawn maps out to explore, and make sure to spend time in the lobby, which feels like the living room of a cool, well-traveled aunt — it is urban sophistication with the comfort of a private sanctuary.

You can’t talk about luxury hotels and not talk about Aman, and you can’t talk about Aman and not talk about Amangiri. Set in Utah with stunning desert landscapes, Amangiri is the resort that has attracted celebrities, moguls, and the honeymooner alike, and for good reason — the resort’s incredible architecture plays with the natural surroundings, seamlessly blending modern minimalism with the raw beauty of the canyon. Every detail, from pool to the spa, is designed to offer an unparalleled sense of peace and exclusivity.

Set on the less-trafficked side of Santorini, luxury newcomer Sandblu is setting the tone of serenity. The resort combines modern elegance with traditional Greek charm, featuring spacious suites, a stunning infinity pool, and personalized service that feels like you’re coming home. Whether you’re lounging by the water or exploring nearby wineries and restaurants, Sandblu promises an unforgettable Santorini experience.

This beachfront oasis on Mexico’s Pacific coast is a masterclass in casual luxury. The Four Seasons Tamarindo combines lush jungle surroundings, authentic local culture, and incredible architectural details (that bring the outside in) with refined amenities and impeccable service.

A true London legend, Claridge’s embodies timeless elegance with Art Deco grandeur and sumptuous interiors. Its storied history, celebrity clientele, and impeccable afternoon tea tradition create a quintessential British luxury experience.

Talk about your travel bucket list. This incredibly chic property is set along Bali’s coast, with private villas that feature infinity pools, lush tropical gardens, and sunset views over the Indian Ocean. The gorgeous bathtubs and outdoor showers are reason enough to visit, but the service and setting makes the hotel a standout — each corner feels like you’re getting let in on a secret. (Don’t miss out on visiting the sister property in Sayan, which is more immersed in the jungle and offers a completely different kind of magic.) Together, the two Four Seasons properties showcase the best of Bali’s duality — coastal calm and jungle serenity. For the ultimate experience, split your stay between the two.

Views of the Eiffel Tower? Check. Rooftop bar? Check. Incredibly cool interiors? Check check. Parisian chic gone playful, this hotel is the epitome of art-meets-hospitality, with cool collabs and head-turning touches — with the lobby first setting the scene with bold hues and design.

A floating spa and hotel on a pristine Swedish river, Arctic Bath is a visionary design feat combining wellness with the wild Nordic landscape. Guests can soak in heated pools surrounded by snowy forests for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience, before retiring to their over-the-water or land suites, with glass walls and observation decks.

Set on 300 acres in County Kerry, Ireland, Sheen Falls Lodge offers rustic elegance with cozy fireplaces, fine dining featuring local Irish flavors, and nature trails that showcase the country’s dramatic landscapes. It’s a hotel of dreams.

A restored 18th-century farmhouse in Puglia, Masseria Polambara blends rustic charm with contemporary luxury. Organic gardens, a renowned spa, and farm-to-table cuisine highlight the region’s best in a serene setting that’ll make you feel like you’re in a novel.

Set in an old bank in Munich, Rosewood’s first property in Germany masterfully blends historic grandeur with elegance. Vaulted ceilings, restored frescoes, and marble staircases nod to the building’s storied past, while sleek rooms and a world-class spa bring it firmly into today times. The serene inner courtyard offers a quiet escape from the city bustle, perfect for an afternoon aperitif, while the dim bar is perfect for a nightcap.

Set on the shores of Lake Garda, this elegant hotel balances Belle Époque glamour with modern wellness amenities. Panoramic lake views and serene gardens create a tranquil retreat steeped in Italian sophistication. Don’t miss the breakfast buffet that will have you weeping (eating?) for joy, while a glass of bubbly on the lawn will have you wondering “what is life?”

Hello, Eloise! Iconic and legendary, The Plaza defines New York luxury with its timeless décor, lavish suites, and proximity to Central Park. This historic landmark has hosted celebrities and royalty, offering classic glamour with modern comforts.

Another New York hotel and the newest outpost of the famed Parisian brasserie, Fouquet’s combines French elegance with American energy. You can enjoy gourmet dining and refined rooms (with pink touches, chic!) just steps away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

A Marrakech masterpiece, La Mamounia blends Moorish architecture, lush gardens, and extravagant interiors that make you stand up and take notice. The grounds are perfect for a drink and the stunning tile will make you feel like taking many, many photos. If you’re going to do a hotel in Marrakesh, this is the way to do it.

This hotel is the epitome of luxury, and does it in a way that doesn’t feel overly stuffy. Established in 1887, it’s one of the most storied in the country, if not the world, and you can take it all in amidst their stunning interiors or with a drink at the iconic Long Bar, which is where the Singapore Sling was invented.

Overlooking Monte Carlo’s famed square and casino, this long-running gem of a hotel is the place to stay and people watch (primarily from a balcony). With over-the-top rooms and the perfect location, it’s unparalleled opulence.

A picture-perfect overwater villa resort in the South Pacific, Conrad Bora Bora Nui delivers crystal-clear water set on a private cover, and blends polished luxury with laid-back island vibes. Overwater villas feature beautiful views (obviously), oversized soaking tubs, and direct lagoon access, while Upa Upa, the chic lounge bar, lets guests sip cocktails while spotting tropical fish and reef sharks through its glass-paneled floors.

Aspen’s only five-star, five-diamond hotel, The Little Nell offers unmatched ski-in/ski-out access right at the base of Aspen Mountain, making it a top choice for serious skiers and snowboarders (or those of us who just like to enjoy apres ski). The boutique hotel blends contemporary mountain style with personalized service, and features amenities like a ski concierge, heated outdoor pool, and amazing dining.

Set in Seoul’s stylish Gangnam district, Josun Palace blends traditional Korean touches with sleek, modern luxury. Expect plush rooms with sweeping city views, a wellness floor with classic Korean treatments, and standout dining—including a Michelin-starred Cantonese spot. It’s a polished but laid-back way to experience the best of old and new Seoul.

A wellness sanctuary on the Mediterranean island, Six Senses Ibiza combines sustainable luxury with holistic spa treatments, organic dining, and bohemian style. Cliffside suites, daily yoga, sound healing, and a world-class longevity center await you, but it’s not all about unwinding. Expect pop-up music sessions, art installations, and a creative crowd that brings just the right dose of energy to this escape.

The only hotel next to Machu Picchu, Sanctuary Lodge offers unmatched proximity to the ancient ruins, cozy Andean-style rooms, and culturally immersive experiences. Guests can explore the citadel at sunrise before the crowds arrive, then return for a pisco sour on the terrace with mountain views. It’s an intimate, once-in-a-lifetime base for discovering one of the world’s most iconic wonders.

Vacation like Beyoncé (she’s actually stayed here) at this ultra-luxe resort spanning three private islands. Each villa comes with its own infinity pool, personal concierge, and direct access to crystal-clear waters. From dining in a treetop restaurant to chartering a private yacht, everything here is next-level indulgence.

One of the most Instagrammable hotels in the world, Giraffe Manor is famous for its resident giraffes who casually join guests for breakfast—yes, through the windows. Set in a 1930s art deco mansion in Nairobi, the boutique property blends old-world charm with bucket-list wildlife moments. With only a handful of rooms and ultra-personalized service, it’s an unforgettable (and extremely photogenic) stay.

Set high on a cliff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Ellerman House combines luxury and culture in one stunning package. The hotel features spacious, art-filled suites, a world-class wine cellar with South Africa’s best vintages, and a private gallery showcasing contemporary African artists. With personalized service and breathtaking ocean views, it’s a top choice for travelers seeking both elegance and authenticity in Cape Town. Plus, the location offers easy access to nearby beaches and the vibrant city scene.

Sitting right on the Nile in Aswan, Sofitel Legend Old Cataract is truly a sight to behold. Famous for hosting Agatha Christie (who even set a novel here), it offers sweeping river views, lush gardens, and timeless charm. The hotel features beautiful rooms, a pool overlooking the Nile, and restaurants serving authentic Nubian and French cuisine.

Turtle Inn in Belize is a laid-back beachfront escape owned by Francis Ford Coppola, featuring charming thatched cabanas right on the turquoise sea. Expect rustic-chic vibes, top-notch service, and fresh Caribbean flavors that make every meal a highlight.

Lizard Island Resort on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is pure tropical paradise with 24 private villas set on powdery white-sand beaches. It’s a haven for divers and snorkelers, boasting direct access to some of the reef’s most vibrant coral and marine life.

Gstaad Palace is a winter wonderland favored by celebs and even royalty. This iconic Swiss hotel, perched above the alpine village of Gstaad, has been a magnet for the elite since 1913. Its storied past includes visits from Elizabeth Taylor, Frank Sinatra, and Madonna. You can enjoy world-class skiing, a lavish spa, and the legendary GreenGo nightclub, all while soaking in breathtaking views of the Swiss Alps.

Tucked into the edge of Chile’s Torres del Paine National Park, Tierra Patagonia feels like it’s at the end of the world—in the best way. Floor-to-ceiling windows put the region’s dramatic mountains, windswept plains, and glacial lake on full display. The architecture blends seamlessly into the landscape, making it feel both immersive and serene. It’s a perfect home base for exploring Patagonia’s raw, rugged beauty.

Pulitzer Amsterdam is a stylish stay spread across 25 interconnected 17th- and 18th-century canal houses in the heart of the city. Inside, it’s all about modern Dutch design with historic charm—think original beams, bold art, and plush, eclectic interiors. Step outside and you’re right on the picturesque canals of the Nine Streets district, surrounded by galleries, cafés, and boutiques. It’s the epitome of charming.

The Tokyo Edition, Toranomon brings sleek, modern luxury to the heart of Japan’s capital, with skyline views that stretch from the Tokyo Tower to Mount Fuji. Envisioned by Ian Schrager and designed by Kengo Kuma, the interiors blend minimalist Japanese aesthetics with bold, contemporary touches. Rooms feel like serene sanctuaries above the city, while the buzzy lobby bar and rooftop terrace draw the who’s who.

The Beverly Hills Hotel is pure Hollywood legend — iconic pink façade, palm-lined drive, and all. Since 1912, it’s been the go-to hideaway for stars, royalty, and anyone chasing that old-school glamour. Inside, you’ll find bold Martinique banana-leaf wallpaper, poolside cabanas, and the famous Polo Lounge for scene-y lunches.

The Ritz‑Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert is a luxe oasis of peace amid the golden dunes of the UAE. Private villas and secluded desert villas sit quietly under the stars, blending seamlessly into the natural landscape. Unwind with camel trekking at sunset, watch a falconry display, or sip cocktails by your private plunge pool.

Inn at Perry Cabin is a waterfront retreat on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that feels equal parts classic Americana and refined East Coast escape. Set along the Miles River, it offers charming white clapboard architecture, lush gardens, and breezy rooms with a maritime touch. You can sail at sunset, unwind at the spa, or just take in the stillness from a rocking chair on the lawn.

Gleneagles is the ultimate Scottish retreat—grand Georgian architecture set against rolling Highland hills. Since 1924, it’s been the playground for royals, athletes, and stylish visitors looking for luxury and outdoor adventure. Inside, you’ll find a Michelin two-star restaurant, a world-class spa, and cozy spots like The American Bar to sip and people watch.

If you’re ready to hit the beach clubs of St Barth, you can’t find a better, more luxurious home base than Cheval Blanc — it’s Caribbean glamour at its finest, perched on the powdery white sands of Flamands Beach. Whether you’re indulging in gourmet bites at La Case de l’Isle or melting away stress at the Guerlain Spa, every moment feels effortlessly indulgent.

Opened in 2017 and co-owned by Robert Deniro, this hotel is a fan favorite in Ibiza and is set on the tranquil shores of Talamanca Bay. This stylish retreat offers 152 rooms and suites adorned with locally sourced Ibizan artwork and a soothing color palette of whites, golds, and aquas. Guests can indulge in world-class dining at the renowned Nobu restaurant, savoring dishes like Yellowtail Sashimi with Jalapeño and Black Cod Miso, or enjoy fresh seafood at Chambao, the beachfront chiringuito.

Ready to live out your princess dreams? Perched like a fairy-tale castle atop Cap Diamant, Fairmont Le Château Frontenac is the most photographed hotel in the world — and for good reason. Since 1893, this iconic landmark has made a statement, offering 610 rooms and suites that tell stories of past guests like Celine Dion, Alfred Hitchcock, and world leaders. Dine at the Michelin-starred Champlain, sip cocktails at the chic 1608 Bar, or unwind at the rooftop spa with views over Old Québec and the St. Lawrence River.

Capella Bangkok is a riverside oasis that’ll make you never want to leave. With 101 stylish rooms, suites, and villas overlooking the Chao Phraya River, it’s the perfect escape from the city buzz. It was named the top hotel by World’s 50 Best in 2024, and its hospitality is truly unmatched.

Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc is a legendary retreat on the Cap d’Antibes. Since 1870, it has been a haven for creatives and celebrities, and its status has never faltered. With its rich history, stunning Mediterranean views, and exceptional service, the hotel continues to captivate those seeking a sophisticated Riviera experience.

Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing, is an intimate urban retreat that houses 42 meticulously restored courtyard homes, with each suite featuring a private garden and serene interiors with nature-inspired art and marble details. Enjoy Michelin-starred Cantonese cuisine at Yan Garden and inventive cocktails at TIAO bar. Located steps from the Forbidden City, this boutique hotel offers a tranquil haven in historic Beijing — distinct from the city’s other Mandarin Oriental, which has a more contemporary vibe.

The Peninsula Shanghai is pure Art Deco glam with unbeatable views of the Huangpu River and Shanghai’s iconic skyline. Its 235 sleek rooms and suites mix timeless elegance with all the modern perks you crave. Feast on Michelin-starred bites, unwind at the luxe spa, then toast the city from the rooftop bar — because the view says so. Nestled right on The Bund, this hotel perfectly blends old-world charm with fresh, contemporary style.

Bookmark this for your Big Sur roadtrip: Perched 1,200 feet above the Pacific, Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur is the ultimate cliffside escape for design lovers and nature seekers alike. Its iconic rooms blend seamlessly into the rugged coastline. Spend your days hiking redwood trails, practicing forest meditation, or indulging in spa treatments like sound baths and craniosacral therapy. Evenings are reserved for Michelin-starred dining at Sierra Mar, where floor-to-ceiling windows frame the sunset over the ocean.

You’ll never feel more alive than watching the sun set at Blackberry Farm, a stunning property at the edge of Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains. Zip around the estate in a golf cart, then indulge in farm-to-table magic at The Barn, boasting an epic 8,000-square-foot wine cellar. Whether you’re fly-fishing in crystal-clear streams or unwinding at the spa, this is the perfect blend of adventure and total relaxation, with Southern hospitality.

Las Ventanas al Paraíso is pure Baja cool with a side of serious luxury. Sitting between San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, this five-star retreat serves up suites with private terraces, Jacuzzis, and open-air showers that redefine chill. Feast on Baja-Med flavors at Arbol, sip cocktails at La Botica, and unwind at the award-winning spa. Infinity pool, personal butlers, and endless relaxation? Say less.

The Brando is Marlon Brando’s dreamy private island retreat turned eco-luxe playground. Just a quick private flight from Tahiti, this exclusive hideaway has 35 beachfront villas powered mostly by solar energy — a love letter to the land. Feast on gourmet meals, chill at the Polynesian spa, and soak in untouched beaches that feel like your own secret slice of paradise.

When you think luxury resorts you might not think of Virginia — but you should. Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection is set in the Blue Ridge Mountains near Dan River Gorge, on its own 12,000-acre private mountain estate. What awaits you is a golf course ranked among America’s best, and farm-to-table dining that feels like a fresh breath of mountain air, and seriously breathtaking views. Adventure lovers can cast a line fly-fishing, aim true with archery, or lose themselves under stars at the Observatory Dome.