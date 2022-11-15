The Best Fashion, Beauty, & Home Deals From Target's Pre-Black Friday Sale

With the holiday shopping season officially in motion, you might be eyeing your fair share of marked-down electronics and discounted toys. And while those finds have a place on any good holiday wish list, Target’s Pre-Black Friday sale also has so many fashion, beauty, and home deals that you won’t want to miss.

Already beloved as a curator of all things chic and affordable, it’s no surprise that Target’s Pre-Black Friday deals would include a steady lineup of seasonal fashion pieces and statement-making home finds, but sorting through them on your own is a totally different conversation. After all, with so many on-trend jackets, party-ready frocks, and impressively priced beauty gift sets competing for your attention, it can be easy to forget who you intended to shop for. (Trust us, we’ve been there.) But for those of us who are looking for stylish gifts that even our trendiest friends will love, then these editor-approved Target finds will help you get the job done.

Below, shop through our curated selection of chic and affordable winter fashion finds, giftable beauty essentials, and home decor and kitchen accessories from Target — all of which can currently be snagged for impressively affordable prices.