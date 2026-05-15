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Surrounded by panoramic views of snow-capped peaks and towering evergreen trees, Stanglwirt resort is a true Alpine escape at the foot of Austria’s Wilder Kaiser mountains. It’s hard not to make constant references to The Sound of Music when the property is in a location so picturesque, you almost expect Julie Andrews to twirl around the corner with a guitar in hand.

The resort’s history is just as storied — and star-studded. Celebrities like Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Pamela Anderson, Benedict Cumberbatch, and the entire Schwarzenegger family have spent time at the 400-year-old resort. (Arnold & Co. are such regulars, he donated equipment to the expansive fitness center.)

Originally founded as a local tavern in 1609, Stanglwirt has been owned and operated by the Hauser family since 1722, and you can feel the love and warmth in every surrounding detail. The hand-carved wood structures almost appear to be pulled from the illustrated pages of a Brothers Grimm fairy tale, accented by Alpine rocks that mirror those naturally found in the Austrian landscape. “Everything my father built was in honor of the very first farmhouse — the inn,” says Maria Hauser, Stanglwirt director of marketing and daughter of owners Balthazar and Magdalena Hauser. “Our entire business and hotel are deeply rooted in authenticity and tradition and guided by long-standing family values across generations.”

Courtesy of Stanglwirt Resort

With countless activities available onsite, Stanglwirt is truly a one-stop destination, but for travelers really looking to unwind, the resort’s sprawling spa and wellness center are essentially a zen theme park focused on the art of relaxation. Longevity is the name of the game here, and it’s easy to spend all day indulging in cold plunges, saunas, whirlpools, and steam rooms galore.

Keep reading to get the lowdown on the luxe Alpine resort and why it made my wellness-obsessed heart sing to the tune of Julie Andrews hitting that chorus on “Edelweiss.”

The Property

Stanglwirt is conveniently located roughly an hour and a half by car from Münich Airport and is easily accessible by train from Salzburg and Vienna. That said, it feels like its own little world once you arrive. The property spans a total of 160 acres, which includes its own dairy farm, 14 tennis courts, horse stables, and a wellness complex.

Welcome drink in hand, I was given a quick walk-through on arrival and was initially intimidated by the size, but I had the lay of the land by the evening as I navigated its hallways decorated with historic wood beams and equally historic photos of former guests like Jane Goodall and Audrey Hepburn. My room was conveniently located just downstairs from the lobby bar, and what a room it was. I was lucky enough to stay in one of the suites, which came equipped with its own fireplace as well as a living area where I could spread out, work, and snack on the fresh fruit that was generously placed in my room upon check-in.

Courtesy of Stanglwirt

While I jokingly noted that the suite was nearly the size of my apartment back in Los Angeles, the traditional Alpine decor made it feel warm and cozy. The patio opened directly onto outdoor pasture, where, against the background of towering mountain peaks, I caught glimpses of the Lipizzaner horses running past. Every evening during my visit, a Lindt chocolate was left on my pillow and live bands played in the lobby bar, making for a wonderful way to end the day.

The resort is more than a pretty face; sustainability is a huge focus for Stanglwirt. The heating system is powered by bark waste obtained from nearby sawmills, and the resort uses 100% CO2-free electricity from its own small hydroelectric power station. All of the water used on the property, from the oversize soaking tub in your room to the whirlpools in the spa, is courtesy of the natural mountain springs that feed the resort.

The Spa

Welcome to the main event. If you’re really looking to kick back, don your fuzzy bathrobe and head to the 130,000-square-foot wellness complex. You can bounce between five different saunas, three steam baths, and the nearby 11 bodies of water that range from indoor-outdoor pools to a waterfall grotto. If you’re traveling with family, you’ve got two different pools (with a massive water slide, no big deal) and a handful of family-friendly saunas to keep the little ones entertained, while the rest of the complex is reserved for adults only.

This is truly the kind of spa environment that gratitude journal entries are made of. The vibe is relaxed, the air is fresh, mellow music fills the space, and both relaxation rooms have picture-perfect views you can take in for hours. Full transparency, I’m a beauty editor and writer who knows her way around a spa. It’s not my first, second, or third rodeo by any means, but upon entering Stanglwirt’s wellness complex, I felt like a kid visiting Disneyland with all the options offered. Despite the hotel being pretty booked, it never felt hectic or crowded, especially if you start your day on the earlier side. Every morning following breakfast, I would change into my robe, kick off my shoes in one of the relaxation rooms, and jump between the pools, saunas, and steam rooms, occasionally stopping for a glass of spring water.

Courtesy of Stanglwirt Resort

The very, very best sauna, in my opinion, is the one located just outside the automatic doors to the left of the pine sauna. The Kaiser Sauna is fitted with a floor-to-ceiling window that overlooks the natural swimming lake and parts of the resort. In theory, the space can hold 40 individuals, but funny enough, I was usually alone, save for the two ducks that landed in the lake and swam around in front of me. It was in that lake that I tried my first-ever cold-plunge experience. After the ducks had taken off, I braved the snow falling overhead and dipped my whole body into the water for about 30 seconds before running back into the warm pod, tingling all over.

In addition to the saunas and steam baths in the wellness complex, Stanglwirt has an extensive spa menu packed with massages, body treatments, and facials. I had the chance to try out a reflexology treatment for the first time, which left me feeling calm and balanced, as well as the oxygen facial. Using formulas from The Good Conscious, Stanglwirt’s in-house skin care line crafted with Alpine spring water, my esthetician Celine gave my complexion a glow so radiant, I refused to wear foundation for the rest of my stay. The facial treatments are a definite must-do, and I only wish I had more time to try out the body wrap and exfoliating treatments.

Also of note: Stanglwirt’s spa also includes a hair salon, which is super convenient should you find that your hair tools don’t live up to their dual-voltage promises.

The Activities

If you're looking for something a little more thrilling than spending all day at the spa, you’re in luck. Activities including hiking, skiing, fly fishing, tennis lessons, and even horseback riding with one of Stanglwirt’s 24 Lipizzaner horses can be coordinated through the resort. The fitness center, complete with a high-altitude training chamber, is a dream for ambitious travelers who like to fit a workout into their itinerary, with classes like Pilates, yoga, and even water aerobics offered in the mornings.

During my stay, I followed in Jessica Alba and Isla Fisher’s footsteps (no joke, photos of them in the ring hung in the boxing arena) with a boxing lesson led by two of Stanglwirt’s pros, boxer Elisa Frey and personal trainer Björn Schulz. Over the course of an hour, the duo taught our group classic boxing moves, which we got to show off in the ring.

Courtesy of Stanglwirt Resort

I also opted for a padel tennis lesson. The sport is best described as a cross between squash and traditional tennis, and seems to be positioning itself as the new pickleball with the way it’s been growing in popularity. It was a fun 60-minute class that got my heart racing and Clueless references flowing as tennis balls flew around the indoor padel court. (If actual tennis is more your speed, Stanglwirt has 14 tennis courts on location, and you can take classes that align with your skill level through the Peter Burwash International Tennis School.)

The Restaurants

Stanglwirt has four restaurants on site. The hotel restaurant, Dreiklang, serves up breakfast every morning with a buffet filled with pastries for days and Alpine cheeses made on-site, as well as dinner in the evenings. Light bites, coffee, and signature cocktails are served in the lobby, which overlooks the horse-riding arena, while the restaurant Gastof Stanglwirt serves classic Austrian fare in the inn’s original 400-year-old tavern, where you may spot dairy cows peeking into the windows.

Leni’s is Stanglwirt’s newest restaurant. Healthy lunches categorized under the longevity menu are available during the day, boasting seasonal bowls, soups, and salads, while the dinner menu is packed with homemade pastas, Neapolitan-style pizzas, dry-aged steaks, and creative cocktails among many other offerings.

Courtesy of Stanglwirt Resort

If Kaiserschmarrn is an option for dessert at any of the restaurants, don’t skip it. An Austrian classic, Kaiserschmarrn is a light-as-air, shredded pancake dusted in powdered sugar, finished with a scoop of house-made vanilla ice cream with plum compote on the side. I still dream about it.

Want something more low key? Ordering room service in a fuzzy bathrobe as you watch Germany’s Next Top Model is also an option, just saying.

The Takeaway

The nuns in The Sound of Music first posed the question: How do you solve a problem like Maria? Direct her (and the rest of the convent with an issue, for that matter) to the wellness complex and let her sweat it out in one of numerous saunas. There are very few problems that can be solved by time spent on the historic grounds of Stanglwirt, and it’s a true one-stop destination where you can do just about anything you want to do — even if that means doing absolutely nothing. When someone utters the overused phrase “I need a vacation from my vacation,” this lovely Austrian escape is the place to go. I left feeling totally refreshed, but also eager to return. I get it now, Arnold. I’ll see you next year.