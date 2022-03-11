Start Preparing For Spring Dinner Parties Now With The Latest Outdoor Collections

You may still be experiencing the last dregs of winter weather, but contrary to what the skies are telling you, spring will be here in just a few days. Its impending arrival is exciting, to say the least, but it also means it’s officially time to start thinking about updating your patio, yard, and porch areas and prepping for al fresco dinner parties. Fortunately, though, it’s easy to do that early this year, since many of the new spring outdoor collections have already arrived.

From major brands like Arhaus to smaller labels like Dims., several companies have launched their 2022 outdoor lines so you can start shopping now. And, as always, their themes run the gamut — you’ll find furniture inspired by Greek islands and bright, playful accessories. However, there is one major takeaway from this season’s drops, and it’s that both form and function matter. Thus, throughout the collections, it’s rare to see anything that simply focuses on either comfort or style. Rather, nearly every new piece places an emphasis on both, pointing to the fact that outdoor spaces have become more important than ever — and they’re staying that way indefinitely.

That perfect balance makes shopping for decor even more fun, so there’s no reason to put it off any longer this year. Ahead, find the best of spring’s outdoor collections and get a head start on upgrading the areas around your home before warm weather arrives.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Dims.

Logos, Dims.’ first outdoor collection, dropped March 8 on the minimalist furniture brand’s site. It’s designed by Amsterdam-based artist Christian Heikoop, who worked with the brand to create a very limited line of non-traditional patio pieces. It’s now available for pre-order, and until March 15, you can shop it at special early bird pricing.

Article

Article’s outdoor offerings just keep getting better. Its 2022 launch includes plenty of comfortable-yet-modern pieces, such as the solid acacia Neuhove Dining Table, the plush Murrel Sectional, and the sleek, sturdy Burkel Sofa. The goal, as is typically the case these days, is to make the outside feel as welcoming as your indoor spaces.

Outer

Often find yourself a little too warm while lounging outside? DTC outdoor furniture brand Outer understands. That’s why, this spring, it introduced its best-selling Aluminum Collection in a white colorway, which is temperature-controlled thanks to a powder coating that features reflective pigments to deflect infrared light. Thus, you can count on it to stay cool — even in desert-like conditions.

Arhaus

When you think of a soothing outdoor scene, there’s a chance your mind automatically goes to a Mediterranean destination. So, it’s no surprise that Arhaus had that in mind for its 2022 outdoor collection. Dubbed “Sea & Shore,” it’s influenced by the Greek Isles and demonstrates that inspiration through tranquil colors, comfortable materials, and sleek, understated designs.

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow

“This was the first time I had the opportunity to work on a full outdoor collection,” wrote Jungalow founder Justina Blakeney of the Opalhouse designed with Jungalow 2022 collection on her blog, “and my goodness, I had such a good time with it.”

It shows. The new line is full of the founder’s signature bright hues and fun prints, which you’ll find on everything from pillows to furniture to lanterns. It’s not just about aesthetics, though; as the founder noted in her post, every piece was also made with versatility in mind. So you’ll get plenty of use out of each design as it looks great on your patio.