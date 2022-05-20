(Entertaining)

How To Make A Dirty Shirley, Summer 2022’s It-Drink

And more soda-filled cocktails to enjoy.

By Anna Buckman
The Dirty Shirley, an alcoholic take on the Shirley Temple, has been dubbed the It-drink of summer. The classic recipe calls for about two ounces vodka and one ounce grenadine. Add both to a highball glass with ice, and top with about eight ounces lemon-lime soda. Garnish with a maraschino cherry.Shutterstock
For La Batanga, salt the rim of a highball glass and fill it with ice. Add one and a half ounces El Tequileño Blanco and a quarter ounce lime juice. Top with Mexican Coca-Cola. Stir with a knife to honor the iconic drink's creator, Don Javier of the world-famous La Capilla in Tequila, Mexico. Courtesy of El Tequileño

