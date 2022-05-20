Menu
(Entertaining)
How To Make A Dirty Shirley, Summer 2022’s It-Drink
And more soda-filled cocktails to enjoy.
By
Anna Buckman
1 hour ago
Shutterstock
The Dirty Shirley, an alcoholic take on the Shirley Temple, has been dubbed the It-drink of summer. The classic recipe calls for about two ounces vodka and one ounce grenadine. Add both to a highball glass with ice, and top with about eight ounces lemon-lime soda. Garnish with a maraschino cherry.
Shutterstock
For La Batanga, salt the rim of a highball glass and fill it with ice. Add one and a half ounces
El Tequileño Blanco
and a quarter ounce lime juice. Top with Mexican Coca-Cola. Stir with a knife to honor the iconic drink's creator, Don Javier of the world-famous La Capilla in Tequila, Mexico.
Courtesy of El Tequileño
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Amplifying Black Voices
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.