Santa Monica has roots as a 19th-century resort enclave, when the arrival of the railroad helped spread word of its sunny lifestyle all the way to the East Coast. During Hollywood’s golden age, it became known for its exclusive parties and beach clubs. While it’s long been a symbol of Southern California (and Los Angeles) living, some of its shine faded over time. In recent years, however, new developments and renewed investment in the area have contributed to a broader revitalization of Santa Monica, bringing its good looks and sun-warmed charm back into the spotlight.

With chic new (and revamped) hotels, a spate of acclaimed restaurants, excellent shopping along Montana Avenue, and a world-class farmers market, plus the enduring seaside charm of its beaches, pier, and outdoor lifestyle, Santa Monica is having a renaissance of sorts. (Bonus: PS LAX makes flying in and out cushier and more convenient than ever before, thanks to private serviced suites, dedicated security, and on-site Hertz rental car pickup/drop-off.)

Where To Stay

Regent Santa Monica Beach took over the old Loews, turning a corporate-leaning hotel into a plush place for families and business travelers with leisure on the brain. It’s a luxurious addition to the scene that reads more like a resort with a soaring lobby dripping in marble and statement-making flower arrangements, a swimming pool, and a gorgeous Guerlain spa for glow-boosting facials. Accommodations are generously sized (the result of reconfiguring existing floor plans), with curved archways, soft tufted carpets, and a palette of watery coastal blues. Every room has a bathtub. Many face the Pacific Ocean to take in the waves and the iconic pier. Some suites add outdoor terraces with fire pits.

Santa Monica’s seaside grand dame, Shutters on the Beach, has long lured a well-dressed crowd who clamor to soak in the salty air and rare-for-California East Coast aesthetics. A bastion of timeless coastal charm, the property revealed a gleaming lobby renovation by Los Angeles-based designer Nickey Kehoe in 2025. The refresh put an extra pep in the stalwart’s step without sacrificing the character that returning guests know and love. Its beachfront location and sophisticated scene are complemented by upmarket amenities like beach butler service and an ocean-view pool for full vacation vibes.

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows used to be the place to be back in the mid-aughts, when its nightclub was frequented by celebs and the cast of The Hills. Following a refresh and a pivot from after-dark revelry to more family-friendly daytime programming (though The Bungalow still draws a crowd), the resort-style property now welcomes kids, groups, and off-duty business travelers alike, with guests spending time lounging on the lawn, working out at the indoor-outdoor gym, and taking sushi-making classes at Soko.

Located on the corner of Ocean Avenue and Montana Avenue, Oceana Santa Monica, LXR Hotels & Resorts, has a residential feel that makes it a favored retreat for celebs I won’t mention but have personally seen on-site. The former apartment complex retains its long-standing layout, with the spacious suites facing the pool terrace, studded with plush daybeds and umbrellas. An old icon turned trendy scene-stealer, The Georgian, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, buzzes with fresh energy while retaining a look that still screams old-school glamour. Santa Monica Proper lures aesthetes, wellness devotees, and influencers who dabble in both. The Kelly Wearstler-designed retreat is awash with sandy tones, texture, and lush plants. It also emphasizes wellness, with facilities including Surya Spa and a private recovery suite complete with a cold plunge, full-body red light, dry sauna, and compression therapy.

Where To Eat & Drink

More than just tacos and fruit carts (though you haven’t really experienced Santa Monica until you’ve cooled down with an overflowing cup of fresh watermelon, mango, and pineapple with a squeeze of lime and a sprinkle of Tajín), a new wave of restaurants is putting the city’s culinary scene on the map. And, of course, the old staples still stand up.

For breakfast, you can either go the green juice route (beeline to Kreation Juicerty, a local chain with outposts in Santa Monica and West Hollywood) or opt for something comforting, like an old-school stack of pancakes from Breakfast by Salt's Cure. Because it’s LA, there are vegan options. If you prefer chewy and hand-rolled carbs to sweet and griddled, Pop’s Bagels recently opened up on Montana Avenue.

When lunch rolls around, Bardonna is an easy-going spot for salads and avocado toast. Queue up to order inside and then join every hungry post-Pilates-er in a 2-mile radius in the hopes of snagging a table. Another quick and casual spot, Bun & Mi does fast, clean Vietnamese (think: salad bowls and chicken pho) better than anywhere else in Santa Monica. You can’t go wrong with fresh oysters, lobster rolls, and fish tacos from the new West Side Oyster Club, which took over the old Blue Plate Oysterette space. For a midday pick-me-up, Santa Monica’s coffee shop game is strong. Primo Passo and La La Land Cafe are rarely without a line.

There are even more standout options for dinner. At Xuntos, a trendy tapas bar, Chef Sandra Cordero highlights classic flavors and seasonal produce picked up from the Santa Monica Farmers Market. For first-timers and groups who want to try a bunch of things, the tasting menu takes the guesswork out of making a decision, allowing diners to try hits like Iberico wrapped dates, anchovy toast, romano beans, and scallops with saffron butter.

Cobi’s, a flower-filled temple to Southeast Asian flavors (where I have eaten close to a dozen times), continues to draw a steady stream of hungry locals and out-of-towners with favorites such as spicy chicken curry, oxtail massaman, and yellow dal.

Crudo e Nudo, set along the main drag on the way to Ocean Park, specializes in — you guessed it — crudo and a variety of seafood dishes. Fans of fresh fish should also check out The Brothers Sushi Santa Monica. Whether you opt for the omakase experience at the counter or à la carte ordering at a table, it’s some of the best sushi in Santa Monica. For an omakage experience, Soko Sushi, the closet-sized, eight-seat sushi bar at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows is a hidden gem for fresh sashimi, nigiri, and handrolls.

La Monique, the new dining destination at Oceana Santa Monica, pairs French-inflected global fare and European-meets-SoCal glam vibes. 1 Pico, 1 Pico, the signature restaurant at Shutters on the Beach, serves Southern Italian-influenced coastal California cuisine. Handmade pastas and fire-grilled seafood are complemented by ocean views and an atmosphere that makes it a lock to impress friends, parents, or a prospective love match.

What To See & Do

For most travelers, Santa Monica conjures images of wide, sandy beaches — where families and big groups spread out blankets in the sun, build sandcastles, and fly kites — and the paved pathways that connect the city to its neighbors, Pacific Palisades and Venice. Its other defining feature is, without question, the Santa Monica Pier — complete with an iconic Ferris wheel, games, and classic eats. Fitness buffs who’ve already clocked a few miles jogging, biking, or Rollerblading can break even more of a sweat running up the Santa Monica Stairs before joining the weekend throngs in Palisades Park

As you move inland from the beach, Santa Monica’s less touristy charms reveal themselves. The Santa Monica Farmers Market pops up on Wednesday and Saturday, filling Arizona Avenue with vendors selling fresh, seasonal produce, flowers, cheese, meat, and fish from farms within driving distance.

Refined and quieter (aside from the pedestrian buzz), Montana Avenue is lined with fashionable boutiques — my favorite shops include Flannel for breezy dresses, Community Goods for chic, surprisingly affordable home wares, and Laya Swim for beachwear — cafés, and restaurants.