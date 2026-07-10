Los Angeles is a city of distinct contrasts, where serene coastal vibes seamlessly blend with the glamour of Hollywood. Amidst this dynamic landscape, premier hotels cater to those seeking maximum comfort, balmy afternoons, and unparalleled views of the Pacific or the Hollywood Hills. Inside each property, California aesthetic shines, including soft neutrals, organic minimalism, sun-drenched space, and rooftops that buzz with the energy of dealmakers and sunset-chasers.

Hollywood mainstays like Sunset Tower Hotel preserve their lore between striking art deco walls, soundtracked by clinking martini glasses at the dimly lit restaurant. Just above the bustling Sunset Strip, the Hotel Bel-Air offers an immediate contrast — a quiet, palm-shaded haven draped in bougainvillea. Newcomers like The Hôtel Lili — an intimate, 44-room residential hideaway tucked into the heart of Beverly Hills — trade flashy mega-resorts for tailored, personable service. It is also just minutes from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, home to the striking new David Geffen Galleries: an expansive, glass-and-concrete art space spanning 110,000 square feet.

Whether you’re craving oceanfront serenity or Tinseltown glamour, these 10 hotels pair great service with memorable style.

Nobu Hotel Ryokan Malibu

If you long for the minimalism, quiet comforts, and attention to detail that define Japanese hospitality, look no further than the exclusive Nobu Hotel Ryokan. Tucked behind a honey-colored wooden gate, this 16-room-and-suite adults-only sanctuary claims a quiet enclave off the Pacific Coast Highway. Here the refined restraint of Japanese design collides with lulling ocean waves on a coveted slice of Carbon Beach in Malibu. There are endless reasons that Nobu Ryokan is a favorite boutique stay in California: As soon as you check in, you’re instantly transported to a Japanese inn, with the added bonus of balmy weather and a prime beachside location.

Spacious suites include tatami mats, deep Hinoki soaking tubs illuminated by skylit ceilings, silky Anichini linen, fireplaces, and a private patio. You’ll be surrounded by the sounds of crashing waves and a staff member eager to make any desire you have come true — from nearby food runs to private yoga classes with Malibu Fit Concierge. Have lunch at the popular Clark’s Oyster Bar (home to some of the best crudo in the city), and, in the evening, if you can manage to steal away from your room, the überpopular Little Beach Soho House and Nobu Restaurant sit right next door. Best of all, if you don’t make it outside, the hotel can bring your favorite sushi rolls from Nobu straight to your room, best paired with a sunset and prismatic sky viewed from your private patio.

The Beverly Hills Hotel, Dorchester Collection

This iconic, palm-fringed pink palace is a cinematic and magazine staple. Steeped in Hollywood lore, the hotel has been a retreat for the elite since 1912. It holds a special legacy as the longtime favorite of Marilyn Monroe, who frequented Bungalows 1 and 7 and dined regularly at Table 6 in the Polo Lounge, alongside frequent guests like Charlie Chaplin and Elizabeth Taylor. Around the shaded property, you’ll find 208 guest rooms, including 23 bungalows with oversize walk-in closets, marble bathrooms with built-in televisions, and furnished private patios or balconies. Enjoy a jazz brunch on Sundays at the iconic Polo Lounge or a sundae at the 19-seat vintage Fountain Coffee Room. In the summer months, there’s no better place to be than the palm-flanked pool, featuring a pink-and-green aesthetic and Martinique banana leaf wallpaper.

Soho Warehouse DTLA

Amidst the bustle of downtown, Soho Warehouse offers a rooftop oasis to visitors. Housed in a 1916-vintage warehouse, perks include a 50-foot rooftop swimming pool, a gym that spans two floors, all the coworking spaces that made the brand famous worldwide, and a House Kitchen serving up American comfort food. A mosaic bar, shag rugs, exposed brick walls, and terrazzo-printed chaise longues are just a few of the design elements that give this property its industrial chic flair. Most recently, chef Kian Samyani brought his popular Iranian dishes like coal-grilled kebabs and spiced mazeh plates to the space’s garden.

Hotel Bel-Air

The iconic rose-colored Hotel Bel-Air exudes Mediterranean aesthetic with a luxury that matches its zip code. As soon as you pull into the cul-de-sac driveway, you can’t help but feel excited. Here an aromatic 18-acre sanctuary, defined by blooming bougainvillea, orange blossoms, and meandering terra-cotta trails, awaits. A legendary hideaway for Marilyn Monroe and Lauren Bacall, and the honeymoon spot of Elizabeth Taylor and Conrad “Nicky” Hilton Jr., this historic gem still radiates the golden age of Hollywood and keeps guests coming back for more. The most luxurious suites feature private terraces and pools, with beds that are decked out in Egyptian cotton sheets. Dining at this jewel of a property is a true delight. Highlights include The Living Room, where the lamb chops are a must-try, and The Patisserie, which offers artisanal baked goods perfect for sending you off on a sweet note. Cap off your night just minutes away by catching world-class, star-studded productions in the beautifully intimate theaters of the nearby Geffen Playhouse.

Sunset Tower Hotel

It doesn’t get more vintage Hollywood than the Sunset Tower Hotel, a landmark hotel that defined the city’s art deco architecture. Designed in 1929 by architect Leland A. Bryant, the property includes stacked pagodas, themed friezes, gold-and-black vinyl wallpaper in the bathrooms, and a rooftop pool with sweeping views of the city. No matter your room type, you’ll get floor-to-ceiling windows and a neutral color palette with rosewood and walnut details. Service is discreet and a well-oiled machine, thanks to the hotel’s A-list clientele. Off property, don’t miss a show at the Blue Note, an intimate jazz venue that creates the perfect environment for seeing all your favorite artists up close. Or head to the Hollywood Bowl for their summer lineup under the stars and some of the best concertside cuisine in the city from award-winning chef Suzanne Goin and restaurateur Caroline Styne. Back at the hotel, a nightcap at the wood-paneled Tower Bar and Restaurant, housed inside Bugsy Siegel’s former apartment, is a must.

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Sophisticated and lively, The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills combines the best of Los Angeles’ see-and-be-scene vibes with service that delivers no matter who you are. Start the day on their newly reimagined rooftop restaurant Gemma, where diners nosh on Pan-Asian-inspired plates like miso Caesar salad and Singaporean rice noodles and the herbaceous, spicy punch of Thai basil. Across 119 deluxe rooms and 51 suites, pearl and taupe tones create a calming interior. Rooms feature fully integrated smart home entertainment and lighting with opulent Italian marble bathrooms and bespoke contemporary furnishings. The hotel recently debuted a new 2026 Rolls-Royce Phantom complimentary house car available to all hotel guests as well as Baldi, a Tuscan steak house helmed by Chef Edoardo “Edo” Baldi. Here you’re bound to spot a celebrity or two as you indulge in creamy sweet corn tortellini and expert pours of Barolo from celebrated sommelier Loris Jones-Randolph.

Petit Ermitage

A quirky fixture in West Hollywood’s hotel landscape, Petit Ermitage makes no apologies with its nostalgic 19th-century aesthetic. Think whimsical circus caravan with walls that are aligned with art from the owner Stefan Ashkenazy’s personal collection, including Willem de Kooning and Salvador Dalí. Of the 880 suites, some include a kitchenette and separate living area, and most have working fireplaces. Junior suites include walkout terraces. On the rooftop, a heated saltwater pool with Morocco-esque lounge seating and a jewel-toned butterfly bar attract crowds, particularly in the summer months. In the evening, take a less-than-15-minute walk to Darling, where chef Sean Brock brings together live-fire cooking and fresh local abalone and rice stew with celtuce and confit egg yolk. A hi-fi listening lounge features prominent Los Angeles DJs nightly. Another must-visit WeHo staple? The lively Saltie Girl LA, where caviar dip and warm lobster rolls steal the show. Then start your morning at Bottega Louie, the ultimate al fresco brunch spot for French pastries and freshly baked pizza.

The Maybourne Beverly Hills

Situated on a coveted Beverly Hills intersection, this 90210 gem continues the legacy of prestige that its over-the-pond counterparts like Claridge’s, The Connaught, and The Berkeley are well-known for. This Los Angeles iteration has 205 recently redesigned residential-style guest rooms, including 57 suites featuring soft pastels, curved sofas, and white marble bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Redefining teatime, The Maybourne Beverly Hills offers a Prêt-à-Portea by Chef Brooke Martin. Paying homage to 2025’s iconic fashion moments, the menu features a decadent espresso and coffee praline creation, intricately designed to mirror Jenna Ortega’s moody jeweled Givenchy bodice that she wore to the 2025 Emmys. On the rooftop is the lively Dante Restaurant, which features velvety blue booths and an elaborate fresco ceiling that makes it feel like you’ve reached Rome right in the heart of Los Angeles.

Santa Monica Proper Hotel

This coastal mainstay embodies California cool. Designer Kelly Wearstler puts her stamp across the space with pearl tones, sandy palettes, geometric tiles, and vintage and modern furnishings. The hotel also boasts the only rooftop pool deck in Santa Monica and contains a grotto library featuring an art gallery with a beachside-residence aesthetic. Wrap yourself in a cozy nook here and read your favorite novel, or head up to Calabra for a mezcal margarita and Ibiza vibes. You can also enjoy the best of coastal fare at Crudo e Nudo, a sustainable seafood restaurant and low-intervention wine bar with dishes like a Crudo Trio of Channel Islands species (whelk, rockfish, octopus) and spiny lobster gnocchi.

The Hôtel Lili

The newest arrival to Beverly Hills, The Hôtel Lili by Palisociety transforms a 1939 private residence into a 44-room boutique retreat. Soft whites and grays are juxtaposed with earthy tones of mustard and camel to create an old-world elegance with a surge of brightness. Custom-made furniture, striped patterns, and other bespoke touches make the hotel feel welcoming —- as does the price tag, with a nightly rate that starts at $325 per night, making it far more affordable than most luxury hotels surrounding it. When hunger strikes, Wally’s offers a world-class wine and spirits selection paired with wagyu tartare with oregano toastine and a decadent but oh-so-worth-it truffle pizza.