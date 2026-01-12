Room Key is TZR’s definitive guide to the world’s most exclusive stays. From private island resorts to design-forward urban escapes, each feature offers an insider’s look at the properties redefining modern luxury.

Some properties have a gravitational pull. For me, that’s long been Rosewood Mayakoba. I know couples who have gotten married at the resort, repeat guests who return annually, and other writers who hold it in the highest esteem. I had soaring expectations going into my stay, and I’m thrilled to say it truly lived up to the hype.

Nestled in the Mayakoba development, on Mexico’s Riviera Maya, about 40 minutes from Cancun Airport, the property trades manufactured-for-Instagram moments for nature and a soulful sense of place. Don’t get me wrong, the backdrop is endlessly photogenic, but it’s more purposeful — the lagoons were made not just to look pretty but also to provide a habitat to native flora and fauna.

Turquoise waters — home to turtles, crocodiles, and water birds — wind through the 620-acre playground. Lush jungles frame the pathways and up the privacy between the villas. There’s a mile-long beach and a leafy walking path through the greater community. For fledgling nature lovers, it’s a nice way to commune with the land and sea without going to extreme measures.

While many resorts focus on families or couples (after all, winning for both groups is no easy feat), Rosewood Mayakoba manages to strike an effortless balance. In fact, one of the most special aspects of the resort is how effortlessly it caters to different types of travelers. From morning yoga to boat tours, there are plenty of activities to keep guests of all ages busy. Parents can drop littles at the staffed kids club for a morning of indoor play and a supervised trip down to the sand, while the adult contingency of the group relaxes at the incredible spa, hits the links at the Greg Norman championship golf course, or kicks back at the adults-only beach club.

The Rooms

Rosewood Mayakoba has 129 suites and multi-bedroom villas, all recently renovated to retain an eco-chic Yucatán aesthetic — think locally sourced wood and lava stone, complemented by Mayan artisanal pottery and embroidered textiles — while introducing the modern luxuries that make a resort stay far more appealing than a rental. Expect plunge pools, outdoor showers, and private docks.

Each accommodation comes with a dedicated butler, and anything you need or want — from more ice for the champagne bucket to an extra-sudsy bubble bath (in our case, complete with donut-shaped mini floats and toy trucks for the kids), timed to be warm when you return from dinner — is just a WhatsApp message away.

The Spa

Calling Sense, A Rosewood Spa a “spa” is like calling a city a small town. Its foliage-framed footprint alone eclipses that of many boutique hotels. And yet, it feels intimate, secluded, and wonderfully quiet — it’s an atmosphere where even the most tightly wound travelers won’t have any trouble unwinding. Of course, you can get a great massage or glow-boosting facial and sweat it out in the sauna, but that’s where the comparisons to most other resort spas end. The biophilic, indoor-outdoor wellness center is rooted in ancient Mayan wisdom. Treatments include an Itzam herbal cure made with indigenous ingredients harvested from the on-site Sensorial Garden, as well as a shaman-led temazcal experience. For those focused on fitness, there’s a full Technogym-equipped gym and a daily schedule of yoga and Pilates.

Besides daytime well-being offerings, vacationers looking to extend self-care into the evening hours have the option of booking exclusive after-dark well-being rituals — think of it as a wellness-oriented take on the noctourism travel trend. I had the pleasure of experiencing the recently launched series, called Akbal (the Mayan word for “nighttime”), on my recent visit. The journey started at 8 p.m. with a walk to a magical cenote where the sounds of the jungle provided a peaceful backdrop, and I picked a mantra and did breathwork, before attempting a system-resetting cold plunge and having my nervous system regulated during a floating, sound bowl vibrational massage under the stars. Needless to say, I slept like a baby (certainly better than my toddler) that evening.

The Restaurants

Casa Del Lago is the best place to start the day with chilaquiles and huevos rancheros or overnight quinoa, fresh fruit, and coffee. Head to beachside Aquí Me Quedo for a toes-in-the-sand lunch featuring guacamole, corn ribs with a paprika-y seasoning (you will inevitably lick off your fingers as I did), and soft-shell crab burritos. For something even more low-key (as in, you don’t even have to throw on a cover-up), there’s a dedicated midday spot, La Cantina, serving tacos out of a vintage-style food truck. The casual eatery Punta Bonita fires up a crowd-pleasing mix of tacos, salads, pizza, and burgers alongside Caribbean sea views. Agave Azul serves Asian-inspired fare, including tuna tataki tostadas and rock shrimp.

The Yucatan-inspired sips and tropical ambiance at Zapote Bar have earned it a coveted spot on North America’s 50 Best Bars list for multiple years. Whether you’re in the mood for Middle Eastern shawarma and a Wana Bana (a mix of tequila with lemongrass, soursop juice, lime, and chili salt), want to wait out a sudden rain with a mezcalita (been there, done that), or prefer a lounge-style dinner driven by tequila-infused tipples and creative zero-proof concoctions, it’s an unbeatable spot. Martes de Locales, a regular event showcasing guest bartenders with special cocktails, promises an exciting, taste-bud-pleasing evening.

With spacious suites featuring indoor and outdoor dining areas, no one — least of all me — would judge you for ordering in (we did twice). Forget everything you know about sad club sandwich room service. The menu includes fresh ceviche and stewed shrimp tacos. And to wash it down? Mexican wine by the glass and bottle — superbly chilled, of course.

The Takeaway

Far removed from the raucous parting in Cancun, Rosewood Mayakoba is the ideal vacation for people who appreciate the ease, amenities, and service of a five-star resort. The setup also allows for a lot of privacy. It’s perfect for vacations when you want to dine at lively restaurants or catch some rays by the main pool, then retreat to a more secluded setting when the mood strikes. Whether you’re planning a multigenerational family getaway — where kids and grandparents can stay together yet do their own thing during the day — or a couples escape that only involves leaving your lagoonside suite for cenote swims and spicy margaritas, it’s a win.