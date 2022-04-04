(Home)

Everyone’s Wallpapering Their Ceilings — And These Photos Prove You Should, Too

With this trend, the sky’s the limit.

By Anna Buckman
The cloud-like wallpaper of this tall dining room ceiling accentuates its height and adds an airy, ethereal effect to the PS & Daughters project.PS & Daughters / Photo by Mike Van Tassell
Though subtle, the pop of wallpaper in this Bria Hammel Interiors project breaks up the expanse of white walls in a charming way.Bria Hammel Interiors / Spacecrafting Photography

