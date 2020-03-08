Stylish women often have stylish homes. It makes sense — if your taste is great when it comes to clothing, hair, and makeup, chances are you’ll know how to create a beautiful home, too. And, whether they're utilizing their savvy shopping skills and discerning eye to create gorgeous outfits or gorgeous spaces, the most stylish women know that functionality is just as important as aesthetics. After all, you’re unlikely to enjoy spending time in a space (or an outfit) that isn’t practical, no matter how pretty it may be. It should come as no surprise, then, that reviewers are obsessed with these 32 clever home upgrades, all of which are under $50 on Amazon.

While you probably already realize how easily you can switch up your look, upgrading your home can feel like a far more serious undertaking. Home improvement projects are often time-consuming and expensive, which, together, can make the entire prospect feel a little overwhelming. However, just as a simple accessory can make your whole look seem completely new, even a small upgrade can make a major impact on your home.

Think of this product roundup as your shortcut to finding the most high-impact, low-effort upgrades for your home. Approved by TZR readers and editors alike, these items are virtually guaranteed to make your home more stylish, organized, efficient, or all three. Plus, since everything is available for less than $50 on Amazon, and most items are eligible for free, two-day Prime shipping, improving your home couldn’t be more effortless — in fact, all you’ll need to do is click “Add to Cart.”

1 A Space-Saving Wall Outlet With A Sturdy Built-In Shelf Amazon Socket Shelf 8 Port Surge Protector Wall Outlet $25 See On Amazon It's easy to see why our readers can't stop raving about this wall outlet. Not only does it convert a single standard outlet into six — plus two USB ports — but it also has a built-in shelf to hold your phone or tablet as it charges. "It is so easy and versatile. I would imagine if you are doing makeup or hair tutorials [the shelf] would work very well," one reviewer noted.

2 A Sponge & Brush Holder That Actually Stays Attached To Your Sink Amazon Adhesive Sponge Holder And Brush Holder $13 See On Amazon Designed to hold sponges and cleaning brushes in your kitchen sink, the exceptional quality and thoughtful design of this stainless steel rack set it apart from its competitors. Equipped with a special holder for a long cleaning brush, it attaches to your sink's walls using an ultra-strong, waterproof adhesive, which makes it much sturdier than the usual suction cup versions.

3 The Plastic Bag Dispenser That Reviewers Can't Stop Talking About Amazon Simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser $13 See On Amazon Only on Amazon would something as seemingly mundane as a garbage bag dispenser cultivate so much fanfare: garnering nearly 5,000 customer reviews, it has an outstanding overall rating of 4.6 stars. Fans say it's well-made and attractive, easy to install using adhesive tape or the included screws, and holds an impressive amount of bags, despite its compact size.

4 A Sliding Shelf So You Can Make The Most Of Deep Cabinets Amazon Lynk Professional Organizer Sliding Shelf $49 See On Amazon The ways to utilize this sliding shelf never seem to end: put it in a deep pantry, a linen closet, the laundry room, under the kitchen sink... you get the idea. Designed with a ball-bearing glide system that pulls in and out smoothly, the shelf makes it easy to view and access what's in the back of cabinets and shelves, a must for anyone living with limited storage space.

5 A Sturdy Rack To Keep Your Pans & Lids Organized Amazon SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry Organizer $15 See On Amazon Save cabinet space — and keep your cookware organized and accessible — all with this sturdy storage rack. Designed to vertically store up to five pans or lids, you can mount the rack to the wall, but reviewers say it's also sturdy enough to stand on its own.

6 A Sleek Magnetic Bar To Store Your Kitchen Knives Without Using Counter Space Amazon Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar $18 See On Amazon There are so many benefits to this magnetic knife bar. Not only does it make it super easy to view and access your collection of kitchen knives, but it also saves a ton of storage space, and the minimalist look is the perfect compliment to just about any style of kitchen decor. Amazon shoppers are huge fans; with nearly 3,000 positive reviews, it has an exceptional average rating of 4.7 stars.

7 A Bamboo Bath Caddy To Make Your Soaks Feel Even More Luxurious Amazon ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy $46 See On Amazon Upgrade your at-home spa days with this gorgeous bamboo bath caddy. Perfectly sized to fit all the bathtub essentials — a candle, a wine glass, bath salts, a book — its adjustable size ensures it'll fit your tub. Plus, since bamboo is naturally quick-drying and antibacterial, it's unlikely to grow moldy or slimy when exposed to moisture.

8 A Rotating Turntable With So Many Possible Uses Amazon mDesign 2-Tier Lazy Susan Turntable $20 See On Amazon There are so many possible homes for this Lazy Susan-style turntable: on your vanity for easy-access makeup storage, on the bathroom counter to store your toothbrush, skincare products, and other essentials, or tucked inside a cabinet to hold your spices, oils, and canned goods. Featuring two tiered shelves that measure 9 inches each, the rotating table is made of BPA-free, shatterproof hard plastic, making it super easy to wipe clean (although you shouldn't put it in the dishwasher).

9 A Wall Outlet With A Built-In Shelf & A Compartment To Hide Long Cords Amazon Mount Genie Smart Home Outlet Shelf $15 See On Amazon Another wall outlet with a handy built-in shelf, this one is the ideal option for when you need something more compact. The shelf features a hidden compartment to hide the excess of long cords, making it the perfect place to put small electronics, like speakers or smart home devices, without creating an eyesore or sacrificing precious counter space.

10 A Sturdy Rack To Organize Your Mops, Brooms, & More Amazon ONMIER Mop and Broom Holder $11 See On Amazon If items like brooms, Swiffers, and mops are creating a tangled mess in your closet, this handy storage rack is all you'll need to get organized. In addition to its five slots for upright cleaning tools, it also features five hooks to hang aprons, gloves, reusable shopping bags, and more. For something relatively simple, the rack has inspired plenty of fanfare, earning over 1,000 perfect five-star reviews.

11 An Ingenious Way To Keep Your Makeup Palettes Organized Amazon iDesign Clarity Vertical Plastic Palette Organizer $9 See On Amazon If you struggle to keep an ever-expanding makeup collection organized, you'll love this ingenious palette rack. Made of hard, transparent plastic that's durable and easy to clean, it has nine roomy compartments to vertically store palettes of almost any size. "THIS THING HAS CHANGED MY LIFE," one reviewer gushed. "I love not having to stack and rummage to look for a specific palette anymore," she later added. Keep in mind you can also use this to store notebooks, folders, and more.

12 An LED-Powered Desk Lamp That Doesn't Need To Be Plugged In Amazon NovoLido Rechargeable LED Desk Lamp $22 See On Amazon There's so many reasons to love this LED-powered desk lamp. For one, it's such an efficient use of space, with a built-in USB port, pen cup, and even a stand for your phone. After being fully charged, it can run cord-free for up to 10 hours, making it great option if you don't have an electrical outlet near your desk. Plus, its neck is flexible so you can adjust its angle, and it has two light settings — warm and daylight — both of which are fully dimmable.

13 A Sturdy Bamboo Shelf That Clips Onto Your Bed Frame Amazon BedShelfie The Original Bedside Shelf $35 See On Amazon If you'd like a night stand, but are short on space, this clip-on bedside shelf may be the perfect solution. Hand-crafted using eco-friendly bamboo, it's designed to clamp directly onto your bed frame — no tools required — and can support 15 pounds at once. Reviewers say it's well-made and surprisingly sturdy, giving it an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars.

14 These Soft LED Nightlights That Ensure You'll Never Have To Stumble Around In The Dark Amazon Sycees Plug-in LED Night Light (6-Pack) $14 See On Amazon The grownup version of your childhood nightlight, these plug-in LED lights automatically turn on when the room gets dark, emitting soft, warm light that provides plenty of visibility without being harsh or overly bright. Sold in a convenient pack of six, the compact lights won't block the second outlet from being used.

15 An Ingenious Kitchen Gadget For Cleaning Glasses, Bottles, & Jars Amazon Feenm Water Bottle Cleaning Brush $8 See On Amazon This duo of bottle cleaning brushes adheres to the wall of your sink using two powerful suction cups. The sturdy base allows you to simply twist bottles, cups, or jars with narrow mouths around the brush, making it far easier to clean out the bottom where it's hard to reach. Just be sure you rotate clockwise as you're cleaning, as turning the glass or bottle counter-clockwise will unscrew the center brush.

16 An Easy Way To Keep Your Makeup From Cluttering Up Your Bathroom Counter Amazon Greenco Vanity Organizer $11 See On Amazon This clear vanity organizer is a must for anyone who regularly reaches for the same products. It’s also perfect for products with display-worthy packaging. Either way — this organizer ensures your bathroom counter stays neat and clutter-free. It’s designed with eight crystal clear compartments for your everyday skincare, go-to lip colors, and even a few small brushes.

17 A Stylish Way To Store Shoes Under The Bed Amazon Woffit Under Bed Shoe Storage (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon This set of shoe organizers is an attractive way to tuck extra shoes under the bed or in the closet. These canvas boxes come in classic beige or black with contrasting and stylish stitching. Each elevated organizer holds 12 shoes, and the transparent zipper top lets you see your shoe collection without the need for a bulky shoe rack.

18 The Fan-Favorite Vegetable Chopper That Will Save You From Crying Next Time You're Cutting Onions Amazon Brieftons Food Chopper $32 See On Amazon Onions are essential to so many recipes, but prep can literally be tear-inducing — unless you own this onion chopper, that is. The chopper's ultra-sharp stainless steel blades dice onions and other veggies in one easy motion. Then it neatly collects them in the BPA-free plastic bowl that holds up to 8.5 cups. While no kitchen gadget will completely eliminate onion-related tears, reviewers say this one comes pretty close, and note that it's equally effective at chopping many other ingredients.

19 An Automatic Soap Dispenser That Germaphobes Will Love Amazon Hanamichi Touchless Soap Dispenser $30 See On Amazon If the thought of germs accumulating on household surfaces makes you gag, this touchless soap dispenser is a must. Not only does it automatically dispense the perfect amount of soap into your palm — no hands required — but the sleek design looks modern and stylish. "I’ve stationed this by my front door and loaded it with locally-sourced and manufactured liquid hand sanitizer," one reviewer shared. "This makes it so any visitors can easily sanitizer themselves without ever having touched anything in my house."

20 These Motion-Sensing LED Lights To Light Your Path In The Dark Amazon Mr. Beams Battery-Powered Motion-Sensing LED Lights (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon These motion-sensing LED lights automatically turn on when you're nearby, lighting your path during late-night trips to the bathroom, or to the kitchen to grab a snack. Conveniently sold in packs of three, they're weatherproof, easy to install, and run for over 80 hours on one set of AA batteries.

21 A Stylish Essential Oil Diffuser That's Also A Humidifier & A Night Light Amazon Hathaspace Marble Essential Oil Diffuser $30 See On Amazon Using this essential oil diffuser for at-home aromatherapy and to add moisture to the air will instantly upgrade the ambiance in your home. In addition to diffusing essential oils, the best-selling device also functions as a cool mist humidifier and an LED night light with seven fun color settings. Plus, with its sleek, modern design and elegant marble finish, it'll also look attractive displayed in your home.

22 The Most Low-Hassle Way To Start Your House Plant Collection Amazon Succulent Plants (5-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Who would have guessed you could buy succulents on Amazon? With this set of five pre-potted living succulents, the notoriously low-maintenance house plants just became more effortless than ever. They're even eligible for free, two-day Prime shipping! Since the plants are hand-picked by the nursery, selections may vary, but all five succulents will be the perfect size to repot in any 2-inch planter.

23 These Stylish Wall Planters That Are Perfect For Your Succulents — But Also Have So Many Other Possible Uses Amazon Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter Vase $20 See On Amazon Need a chic way to display those succulents you just added to your cart? Look no further than these hanging planters. Sold in convenient packs of two, the small planters are perfectly sized for individual succulents, and their geometric shape and luxe metallic hardware will add a modern, stylish element to any home's decor. Plus, they can also be used to hold pens, office supplies, beauty products, and more.

24 These Versatile Floating Shelves You'll Want In Every Room Amazon SODUKU Floating Shelves Wall Mounted Storage Shelves $29 See On Amazon Equal parts functional and stylish, these floating shelves will make a great addition to any room of the house. Made of solid pine wood and black metal, they're stylish enough for display, yet sturdy enough for serious storage. They're perfectly sized to hold a whole range of items — toiletries, spices, knick knacks, or even plants — and the removable rack on the lower shelf is great for anything hangable, like towels or jewelry.

25 A Stylish Ottoman That Doubles As A Storage Solution Amazon Nathan James Payton Storage Ottoman $34 See On Amazon If you need to make the most of your storage space without sacrificing style, you can't do much better than this ottoman by Nathan James Payton. Not only does the tufted design look plush and expensive, but the ottoman's interior doubles as a hidden storage compartment, where you can stash linens, blankets, toys, and more. Or, flip the top upside down and use it as a tray to place drinks, books, and candles.

26 These Wireless Lights To Illuminate A Closet Or Kitchen Counters Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Lights (6-Pack) $35 See On Amazon Line closet shelves with these low-profile LED lights to illuminate your wardrobe in soft lighting. They don’t require any wiring because this six-pack is battery-operated. It conveniently comes with all of the batteries you’ll need. Simply tap each light to turn them on, or use the included remote. Many reviewers also recommend placing this soft lighting under your cabinets to elevate your kitchen lighting.

27 A Chic Shower Head With 90 Luxurious Rainfall Jets Amazon Heatsistence Luxury Rainfall Shower Head $32 See On Amazon With its matte black finish, this six-inch rainfall shower head is an instant upgrade to your shower’s aesthetic. This luxurious swap is complete with 90 high-powered jets. Each silicone jet has an anti-clog design, so they never lose their impressive pressure. If you’re looking to match your bathroom’s existing decor, this showerhead comes in four colors.

28 This Low-Profile Security Camera With Two-Way Audio Amazon Wansview Wireless Security Camera $27 See On Amazon Unlike most, this low-profile wireless security camera won’t stand out against your decor. The minimalist style, two-way audio, crystal night vision, and motion detection are all features that earned this camera over 17,000 five-star ratings. You can even connect and ask Alexa anytime you want to check on your home.

29 A Sleek Bamboo Shelf That Can Be Mounted Or Set On The Floor Amazon SONGMICS Bamboo Bathroom Shelves $26 See On Amazon It's a good thing that this simple bathroom shelf is made of solid bamboo — after all, the eco-friendly material not only looks modern and stylish, but is also naturally antibacterial, hypoallergenic, and quick-drying. It's designed to either stand up on its own or be mounted onto the wall, and the position of the shelves can be easily adjusted to best suit your needs.

30 A Reed Oil Diffuser With Notes Of Sugared Citrus Amazon Capri Blue Reed Oil Diffuser $36 See On Amazon Come home to notes of sugared citrus and tropical fruit with this reed oil diffuser. You may have to unplug electric essential oil diffusers while you’re away, but this chic blue bottle will continuously fill your home with a signature scent — even while you’re out. The classic deep blue bottle also comes in a simple white.

31 This Sleek Sound Machine With A Hidden Charging Port Amazon Pure Enrichment Premium Sound Machine $30 See On Amazon Play your go-to soothing white noise with this sleek sound machine instead of on your phone. You won’t have any stressful notifications interrupt your sleep and you can still choose from six calming sounds. The low-profile stand doubles as a charging port, so the cord will never clutter your nightstand.