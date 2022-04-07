(Entertaining)

This Cocktail Is So Refreshing, It’s Made To Be Sipped In The Desert Heat

Your new summer go-to.

By Anna Buckman
Maren Caruso/DigitalVision/Getty Images
grid of cocktails on pink background with fruit and magazine
Chable Maroma’s signature cocktail, Chablé Julep, requires mixing a half ounce agave syrup and two ounces Tequila Chable Cristalino and lime juice each in a shaker with ice. Pour into a highball glass; top with soda water. Finish with hibiscus sugar, a mix of 100 grams sugar and 250 grams dehydrated hibiscus ground separately.Courtesy of Chable Maroma
The Getaway from W Scottsdale is made to keep you cool in the desert heat. Combine one and a half ounces tequila blanco, three-quarter ounces guava puree and lime juice each, and two dashes plum bitters and Peychaud's Bitters each in a shaker. Shake and strain, then top with soda water and garnish with lime peel and Luxardo cherry.Courtesy of W Scottsdale

