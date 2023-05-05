Ayesha Curry Just Partnered With Pottery Barn On The Chicest Summer Collection

Dinners al fresco. Fruity margaritas. Outdoor lounging. The lazy days of summer are almost upon us, but it’s never too early to tap into your sunniest self. To help you do just that, Pottery Barn recently collaborated with Sweet July by Ayesha Curry to bring you all the things you love most about the warm weather season. Think sleek barware, airy neutral table linens, outdoor game sets, and festive patio accessories — essentially everything you might need for summer entertaining.

Curry, a renowned chef, restaurateur, and author called her latest collab with the home furnishings retailer a “dream,” adding that the shared goal for the collection was to offer comfort and serenity throughout the home. “I was inspired by neutral palettes, playing with clean lines and textures that can be mixed and matched in the spaces that mean most to you and your loved ones,” she says in an official press release.

The summer months are a favorite of Curry’s, hence the name of her lifestyle brand. On the Sweet July site, the entrepreneur explains: “Sweet July is a feeling of happiness for me, a time when all the things that are good in my life happened. My hope is to encourage everyone to find their own version of Sweet July. It’s a feeling, a thought, a phrase, and I hope it will become a movement.”

Courtesy of Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn was happy to become a part of said movement, calling the new collab both organic and inspiring. “We share core values of bringing together good people and products through meaningful design,” said Marta Benson, CEO of Pottery Barn Brands in a press release. “The new Sweet July collection showcases our shared passion for family and beautiful living in the home."

It also fits nicely into a variety of aesthetics, thanks to an earthy color palette of warm browns, beige, taupe, and blush. Garden parties and BBQs are made easy with everything from string lights and bocce ball sets to a marble charcuterie boards and lazy susan available. And, to be clear, outdoor entertaining isn’t the only focus here. Any and all summer houseguests are (literally) covered with soft, lightweight bedding and bathroom essentials like towels, mats, and marble accessories. Indeed, no seasonal stone was left unturned with this cool collaboration.

The Sweet July X Pottery Barn collection is available for purchase on the Pottery Barn site and select California Pottery Barn locations. Shop some of TZR’s favorites below: