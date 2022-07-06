TZR's Bon Aperitif series explores the cocktail creations of some of your favorite celebrities and influencers. From indulgent martinis to the perfect wine spritzer, these recipes aim to make your life a little more joyful. Our latest installment features a refreshing non-alcoholic summer spritz from Mélanie Masarin, founder of beverage brand Ghia.

While the first thing that may come to mind when you think of a perfect summer spritz likely involves some sort of sparkling wine or cocktail, there are plenty of equally enjoyable ways to indulge that don’t involve alcohol. Just ask Masarin, who’s built a whole brand on the notion that festive sipping needn’t come with a hangover. In fact, her go-to summer mocktail (which she’s dubbed “A Night At The Spritz”) for the warm-weather months is a chic spin on a zesty, Mediterranean aperitivo, sans the booze.

“When I think of a spritz, I think of summer, I think of swimming in the sea, I think of this very European nonchalance of getting together and evenings on repeat,” says the founder of social media darling Ghia, which has become quickly known for its picture-perfect alcohol-free spirits.

Ahead, the CEO walks TZR through her favorite seasonal mocktail, which is likely to become yours, too. Cheers!

A Night At The Spritz Mocktail

Instructions:

2 ounces Ghia

2 ounces sparkling water

A sprig of rosemary

The zest of one orange

Mix 2 ounces Ghia and 2 ounces sparkling water, stir gently. Serve in a wine glass on the rocks and garnish with fresh rosemary sprig and bright orange zest.