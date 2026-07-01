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At the top of this year, I made a promise to myself to be more diligent about taking time off every quarter. Now, that does not mean I’m going on extensive two-week getaways every few months (I wish!). I just wanted to be more intentional about giving my body and mind true rest, whether that includes the occasional three-day weekend or even a 24-hour staycation when I allowed myself to completely unplug. The latter approach has actually proven to be most effective, especially when you choose a locale designed specifically for a full-body reset. For me, that place is Nobu Ryokan Malibu.

Tucked away on Los Angeles’ exclusive Carbon Beach, the Japanese-inspired retreat has quickly become a celebrity-favorited abode because of its understated luxury, commitment to peace and privacy, and elevated wellness amenities. This trifecta of tranquility is evident upon entry into the intimate 16-room property. The rolling wooden gate expertly conceals the hotel so well, you might miss it altogether and keep driving down Pacific Coast Highway — I did. Once I finally found my destination, it was truly smooth sailing from there. I was greeted at the valet by staff with warm towels and an even warmer welcome in the spacious, minimalist entrance lobby (sprinkled with stunning Japanese artwork) that made me feel instantly at ease. I was guided through a stone path to my oceanfront room, which included a welcome snack of green tea and matcha cake. My temporary home was already working its relaxing magic.

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For context, my overnight visit to Nobu Ryokan couldn’t have come at a better time. I was coming off of a month-long marathon of fashion month and award season madness, which left me feeling physically and mentally depleted. But since a longer vacation period was not realistic for my schedule, I opted for 24 hours at the Pacific Coast respite... and my decision proved to be a stroke of pure genius.

Ahead, a full rundown of the Malibu stay that hit the reset button on my nervous system.

The Property

As the name suggests, Nobu Ryokan was designed to emulate a traditional Japanese ryokan (or inn), with design and interiors staying true to earthy minimalism that centers on natural elements like teak wood and limestone and calming neutral palettes of beige and soft browns. Like the lobby, the rest of the property’s spaces boast rare, curated Japanese art of rural scenes and serene depictions of nature.

The rooms, designed by Venice, California-based firm Studio PCH, remain true to the aforementioned traditionally Eastern elements while folding in modern ones that make for a truly luxurious experience. Think floor-to-ceiling wooden window panels that open and close with a simple touch of the smart room control tablet (which also manages the room temperature and concierge services), shoji screens, and tatami-inspired detailing. Italian Anichini linens dress each bed, and a smartly hidden TV and a robust complimentary minibar spread deliver both maximum comfort as well as the indulgences of a true staycation.

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The property features three types of rooms: Garden and Ocean rooms and Beachfront suites. The former offers a view of the foliage-filled courtyard, while the latter two face the picturesque Carbon Beach. Select rooms (including my own) feature teak soaking tubs meant to mimic a natural hot spring, with purifying soaking salts and Nature Bissé bath amenities conveniently laid out on the tub tray, ready for the taking.

While select rooms include indoor working fireplaces, there are outdoor fireplaces for all guests who want to enjoy the ocean views and iconic LA sunset.

The Restaurants

At the top of my staycation to-do list was dinner at Nobu Malibu, which is adjacent to the Ryokan. Concierge arranged my evening reservation at the time of booking, as guests of the hotel get preferred spots, but there is also the option to order room service from the famed hot spot’s menu (breakfast, lunch, and dinner) should you choose to enjoy your black cod miso or tuna tacos in the comfort of your suite while wrapped in your cozy yukata (robe). For dinner, I chose to dress up and enjoy my speciality rolls on the restaurant’s beach-facing veranda. Book in hand and phone in purse, I indulged in a slow, solo meal, filled with people-watching and reading, which proved to be oh-so good for the soul. (For lunch the next day, I opted to order Nobu to my room, enjoying my meal on my room deck before checkout.)

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For those who want to venture past the Nobu establishments, there are plenty of other solid dining options along Pacific Coast Highway, including the Mediterranean-meets-Malibu Geoffrey’s, Lucky’s Steakhouse, and seafood institution Duke’s.

The Wellness Amenities

Like its design, wellness is carefully and intentionally woven into the Nobu Ryokan experience. While a full gym is located onsite, curated fitness programs are available for guests courtesy of Malibu Fit Concierge. The tailored services, led by a team of experts, encompass everything from guided hikes and private outdoor yoga sessions to surfing lessons and personal training. Access to the ultra-exclusive Malibu Racquet Club is also an option for hotel guests who might fancy a quick match or access to the club’s sauna and steam showers.

In lieu of an on-property spa facility, hotel partner SPIRIT Spa Services offers a range of in-room treatments, ranging from deep tissue massage and enhanced facials to customized Epsom salt baths. Another key wellness partner of Nobu Ryokan is CURE Wellness, a holistic-meets-modern medicine care program that focuses on restoring brain and hormone balance through personalized treatments. For my brief stay, I opted for an afternoon of body and hormone health. As a newly minted 40-something, I was curious to see the state of my hormone levels and how that played into some of the health issues I’ve been experiencing this year — mainly low energy, mental fogginess, and mood swings. I met with a registered nurse in the privacy of my room, who took bloodwork while I consulted with a doctor from the CURE team about some of the symptoms I’ve been experiencing.

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After a rejuvenating vitamin-filled IV, I transitioned to the spa portion of the afternoon, enjoying an ultra-relaxing deep-tissue massage that all but put me to sleep. As it happens, this afternoon wellness session marked the end of my stay at Nobu Ryokan, which felt short but also just right for the rest that my body really needed. There’s nothing like a reset in the comfort of your own city.