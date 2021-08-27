How The Closet Is Turning Into A Hangout Space Of Its Own

It seems like it took about two seconds for the term “cloffice” to enter our daily vocabulary when much of the world started working from home in 2020. True, that may be an exaggeration. But you have to admit, it was no time at all before the DIY pros of the world started releasing their tutorials for how to turn walk-ins and nooks alike into a WFH space. Even Pinterest dubbed the cloffice one of the biggest trends of 2021. Yes, the multi-purpose closet is thriving, and it’s here to stay.

“Closet offices and kids' homeschooling spaces have been a huge trend in the pandemic,” McCall Dulkys of Interiors By McCall tells TZR in an email. “Without the luxury of a spare bedroom or flex room to turn into a home office, desperate WFH-ers or parents who find they now have a house full of homeschooled kids have gotten creative and utilized every square inch of the home.”

And Dulkys agrees — it’s not going away. “I definitely see the multi-purpose closet space becoming a long-term request,” she says. “Homeowners are becoming more creative than ever with making their homes the most functional for their lifestyles.”

It is, however, evolving. While cloffices are still the most-talked-about addition to the space, people have started to realize that their dressing area isn’t just a good place to get work done. In fact, it can serve as an escape to do anything you want — and it increasingly is.

Celebrity luxury closet designer, Lisa Adams, principal of LA Closet Design, says she’s been pushing this idea since she started her business in 2007, and has seen a definite interest in the idea that the area should serve as a sanctuary. In fact, she’s seeing more and more unique requests from clients for features such as dressing rooms that showcase the owners’ clothing, and even details like wine refrigerators. Essentially, the closet is morphing from a utilitarian storage area into a luxurious hangout of its own.

This is undoubtedly due to the fact that, like Dulkys notes, the room offers a respite from loud noises and demanding family members at a time when we’re spending many of our hours at home. Combine that with fun, over-the-top, or just plain useful details, and the closet also becomes a source of joy, says Adams.

“I think of the closets that I design as boutiques and boutique-inspired — spaces that are well lit, uncluttered, relaxing — spaces that you want to be in and escape in!” she says. “When a closet is well designed and feels like a sanctuary, you want to spend time in it and share it with your loved ones.”

Again, this is being achieved in various ways. Some of Adams’ favorite closet additions from the past have been staging areas, trophy displays, glam stations, and even bars. If you’re thinking of indulging in a closet hangout of your own, though, know that the possibilities are endless: Adams says she’s designed dressing areas with everything from putting greens to stripper poles. “I only see people adding more technology and purposes to their closet spaces,” the designer explains.

Tempted to give your own dressing room a new life? Get inspired by some of the best multi-purpose closet ideas Adams has created, ahead.

Staging Area

Courtesy of LA Closet Design

This staging area LA Closet Design created is the perfect way to feel like you’ve stepped into a boutique every morning. Because, as Adams notes, “Who doesn’t love shopping?!”

Beverage Station

Courtesy of LA Closet Design

It may look like your average (albeit large) closet at first. In reality, this space boasts an ice maker and beverage station — ideal for cooling off at the end of a long day, or grabbing a quick refresher before you rush off in the morning.

Champagne Station

Courtesy of LA Closet Design

It’s hard to imagine anything more fun than getting ready with a glass of Champagne in hand. This setup makes that easy and convenient — not to mention super stylish.

Pet Station

Courtesy of LA Closet Design

It’s likely your pet already watches you get dressed in the morning — so why not make it a full-on bonding session? With this adorable pet station (complete with a fully lit rack of pet clothing), you never have to style yourselves separately again. Elle Woods would be so jealous.

Seating Area

Courtesy of LA Closet Design

If you’re lucky enough to have a beautiful display, you might as well create a way to enjoy it. Adams knows that all too well, and made that a possibility in this tranquil closet with a simple seating area designed to kick back and take in the sights.