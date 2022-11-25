(Entertaining)

It’s Mulled Wine Season — Here Are 8 Recipes To Help You Celebrate

Warm up with one of these drinks.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images
For Christmas Cheer Mulled Cider, add two bottles red wine, a 32 oz. bottle of Natalie’s Blood Orange Juice, 4-5 cinnamon sticks, 1/4 cup star anise, 2 tablespoons whole cloves, 1 sliced apple, and 1 sliced blood orange to a pot; warm until bubbling around edges. Reduce heat and serve in mugs with a cinnamon stick, dried blood oranges, and apple.Courtesy of Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice
For Avaline’s Mulled Wine, first gather your ingredients: 1 bottle of Avaline Red, 1 orange, peeled and juiced, 1 lemon, peeled, 4 cinnamon sticks, 5 whole star anise, 5 whole cloves, 5 whole allspice, 1 tablespoon organic cane sugar, and 1 orange cut into half wheels (for garnish). Once prepped, continue on for the method.Courtesy of Avaline
