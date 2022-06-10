(Entertaining)

Skip The Mimosa — This Morning Cocktail Idea Is So Much More Fun

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere.

By Anna Buckman
Fiordaliso/Moment/Getty Images
Morning Cocktail Ideas
Valerie’s English Breakfast cocktail is both morning-appropriate and easy. Simply add one and a half ounces English Breakfast-infused Spring44 Gin and some Fever-Tree Lemon Tonic to a goblet. Garnish with two fresh lime wheels and two dehydrated orange wheels.Courtesy of Valerie
For the Calabrian Daisy by Stacey Swenson of Altro Paradiso, add one and a half ounces sun-dried tomato-infused Arette Blanco Tequila, a half ounce each of ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto and agave syrup, three quarter ounces lime juice, a bar spoon of preserved lemon, and five dashes Calabrian chili tincture to a tin. Shake and strain over ice.Courtesy of Altro Paradiso

