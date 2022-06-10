Menu
Skip The Mimosa — This Morning Cocktail Idea Is So Much More Fun
Anna Buckman
Valerie’
s English Breakfast cocktail is both morning-appropriate and easy. Simply add one and a half ounces English Breakfast-infused
Spring44 Gin
and some
Fever-Tree Lemon Tonic
to a goblet. Garnish with two fresh lime wheels and two dehydrated orange wheels.
Courtesy of Valerie
For the Calabrian Daisy by Stacey Swenson of
Altro Paradiso
, add one and a half ounces sun-dried tomato-infused
Arette Blanco Tequila
, a half ounce each of
ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto
and agave syrup, three quarter ounces lime juice, a bar spoon of preserved lemon, and five dashes Calabrian chili tincture to a tin. Shake and strain over ice.
Courtesy of Altro Paradiso
