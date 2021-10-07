Monique Lhuillier’s Crucial Tip For The Chicest Holiday Decor

Yes, October may have just peeked its pumpkin-filled face, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start thinking about the winter holiday season. And if decorating your abode ranks high on your list this time of year, you’re in luck. Pottery Barn’s latest collaboration with designer Monique Lhuillier just launched, and it promises the chicest yuletide season ever. (For those of you planning to do some entertaining, this collection is definitely a must.)

Although this collection is not Lhuillier’s first with the iconic home brand, this season in particular feels especially celebratory to the designer, so she made sure to include items that delivered a sentiment of excitement. And while the designer’s fashions are known for their extravagant, whimsical, and almost fairy-tale-like features, Lhuillier chose more classic and simplistic elements when designing for the home.

In an emailed interview with TZR, she explains she drew inspiration from the outdoor elements of winter that signal holiday cheer. “I collaborated with Pottery Barn to infuse this collection with elements of nature by highlighting touches of seasonal evergreens, holiday hues of rich red, pine green, and flax, and festive branches and winter berries,” explains Lhuillier. “The one entertaining piece that I love is the Marble Cheese Board & Knife Set. Its graceful shape and gold rope handles are so elegant for anytime entertaining.”

The collection, which includes dining table essentials, traditional holiday decor (like stockings and tree ornaments), and linens and bedding, is bedecked in festive holiday hues of gold, green, and red. And, according to Lhuillier, every piece already has its place in her home come Dec. 1. “I am most looking forward to adding festive touches to my home [like] the gorgeous Berry Melrose chargers and the Festive Dot champagne flutes,” she says of her favorites from the collection. “The Garden Floral bedding will add style and warmth to the guest rooms, while the chenille throws will be stacked by the fire.”

Ahead, Lhuillier’s tips on how to decorate your home for the holidays ... without going the cliché route (sorry, life-sized Santa Claus). Take notes.

What’s your decor approach for the holidays?

My décor approach for the holidays is to create a single theme and incorporate different finishes, textures, and colors to add interest and dimension. I often start with a neutral backdrop and then layer in accents that pop. Lighting is also essential to holiday decorating. It creates a warm glow and ambiance that is both inviting and calming. I like mixing different heights of candles along with festive greenery to create the perfect tablescape while making sure to carry each season’s holiday theme throughout my home to create a look that is consistent and timeless.

Do you keep the same decor strategy for fall through the winter holiday season or do you switch it up?

Seasonal decorating doesn’t have to be a complete transformation of a space, but can be brought about by creating small special moments that reflect the allure of each season. Simple tweaks like changing out the color of a living room throw, displaying holiday stockings and ornaments, adding a garland to the fireplace, or setting the table with festive glassware, can bring the holidays to life.

How do you keep your decor scheme elevated and avoid getting into kitschy territory?

My advice to an elevated décor scheme is to curate your look. More is not often better when it comes to the holidays. Keep it elegant by carefully selecting your favorite accents and tying in your holiday theme all the way from your front door to your tablescape.

If at all, how does your personal aesthetic align with your home/decor aesthetic? How would you describe your personal aesthetic?

Both my personal and home décor aesthetic are about relaxed, effortless style. While I often ‘get dressed’ for many occasions, I love a chic-yet-casual approach for everyday.

What’s your general approach to home decor and design?

Be true to yourself. Don’t try to create a space that doesn’t feel authentic. If it suits your personality you will always feel at home.

What is your favorite part of the holiday season? Any favorite memories?

Spending time with my children. They are growing up so fast and I cherish the time I spend with them.

Do you entertain often during this time of year? Is your home typically the one people flock to?

For the holidays, we often travel to the Philippines to celebrate with my family. Each year I look forward to getting away and resetting for the New Year.

