Replace Your Go-To Summer Cocktails With These Equally Delicious Mocktail Alternatives
Bright, refreshing, and alcohol-free.
Anna Buckman
6 hours ago
Craving a spritz? Try the Three Spirit Fierce Spritz, which simply calls for two ounces
Three Spirit Livener
and one ounce pink grapefruit juice. Add ingredients to a large ice-filled wine glass, and top with
kombucha
or lemonade. Stir and garnish with a grapefruit slice.
For a booze-free version of the classic
Woodford Spire
, combine one and a half ounces unsweetened tea, two ounces lemonade, and one ounce cranberry juice. Serve in a tall glass over ice and garnish with a lemon twist.
