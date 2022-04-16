(Entertaining)

Replace Your Go-To Summer Cocktails With These Equally Delicious Mocktail Alternatives

Bright, refreshing, and alcohol-free.

By Anna Buckman
Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images
Craving a spritz? Try the Three Spirit Fierce Spritz, which simply calls for two ounces Three Spirit Livener and one ounce pink grapefruit juice. Add ingredients to a large ice-filled wine glass, and top with kombucha or lemonade. Stir and garnish with a grapefruit slice.Courtesy of Three Spirit
For a booze-free version of the classic Woodford Spire, combine one and a half ounces unsweetened tea, two ounces lemonade, and one ounce cranberry juice. Serve in a tall glass over ice and garnish with a lemon twist.Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

