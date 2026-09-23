Milan is a fashion, design, and cultural capital, famous for its Duomo di Milano, luxury shopping, and marquee events. Whether you’re visiting for a high-profile gathering like Milan Fashion Week or Salone del Mobile Milano (the world's largest annual furniture and design trade show) or planning a trip to eat pasta, shop, and stare at the ceilings of Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, having a stylish base is a essential. Not surprisingly for a city with such a design pedigree, Milan is bursting with beautiful hotels.

But if you’re bringing a pouch along for the trip, the stylish options are slightly more limited. Or at least, they were until ME Milan Il Duca, a five-star hotel located in Garage Duca Di Milano, debuted its fashionable and fur-friendly new Meme Suite — named after the hotel’s beloved dog.

Created in collaboration with La Maison Sissy, a pet hotel and maker of high-end pup accessories, founded by Denny Maddem and Luri Toniazzo, the clever concept is billed as design-forward sanctuary for pampered four-legged guests, featuring bespoke furnishings, a Smart TV with a dedicated doggy TV channel, and a curated music playlist at a relaxing frequency for human and canine ears.

Of course, while the focus is on guests with paws, the people who love them are far from an afterthought. Interiors feature replicas of the iconic Molteni chaise lounges found throughout the property. All the cushions, curtains, and upholstered furniture are crafted from water-repellent, anti-mold, anti-mould, anti-odor, antibacterial fabrics, so Stella and Fido can frolic on the sofa without worry — and allergy sufferers can breath easy. One glance (or better yet, sit-down on) the Italian-made textiles by Lanificio Ermenegildo Zegna and it’s clear that aesthetics come into play in a major way. The bathrooms are stocked with a natural bamboo dog-and-owner bath set.

Pups don’t just live it up in the new suite. The entire property is pet-friendly with ecoleather tatami mats, warm blankets, and a pet-restaurant room service — including dry and wet food and freshly prepared meals served in ceramic bowls.

There’s also a QR code linked to the ME Milan app, that gives guests access to pet-friendly itineraries, the La Maison Sissy catalogue, and services like 24-hour veterinary assistance or full-board daycare. Fashion girlies (and their furry friends) will appreciate the chance to create a bespoke dog coat crafted from Lanificio Ermenegildo Zegna fabrics.