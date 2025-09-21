Americans are spending billions on their pets every year — $152 billion in 2024 — and this isn’t just kibble. There is a major growth market for dog-related “new essentials”, which includes apparel and services. And in addition to being dressed to the nines, now these fur babies are preferred travel companions, as well.

As of 2024, 22% of both cat and dog owners reported taking their animals on at least three flights that year. This was up from 13% for dogs in 2022, according to a report from the American Pet Products Association (APPA). Moreover, according to a recent survey by WagWalking, 60% of people take their pets on vacations, with 25 million dog owners specifically seeking dog-friendly hotels for their four-legged loved ones.

Luckily, hotels have stepped it up in the past few years and are making sure your dog is reveling in all the perks of a luxury vacation, too. Properties around the world are providing snacks, water bowls, and dog beds as starting basics now. More extensive pet packages can include everything from highly specialized wellness and spa services for your pooch to photoshoots and even Hermès accessories. Some hotel chains have even created loyalty programs for repeat clients, like the AKA hotel brand and its Canine Club, the first members-only travel program created exclusively for dogs. Welcome programs include a hand-written note for your dog, and if you are at AKA West Palm, your dog can imbibe some Tailwagger Creek White Dog Wine, a non-alcoholic, dog-friendly vintage variety.

Michael Novotny, President of BARK Air, the only dog-first airline that recently launched a holistic and seamless travel service called Companion Concierge, told TZR, “The pet market has grown well beyond products and services. It’s now about creating experiences that put our pets first, reflecting just how important they are to our lives. We’re seeing more people want to bring their dogs along for every adventure, big or small.”

Here is a look at some of the most luxurious dog hotel packages. Book now!

Walker Hotels: New York, NY

Want to know why your dog is always chewing your favorite shoes? You can consult with a psychic about it if you book a stay with Walker Hotels, which is located in Tribeca and Greenwich Village. Now through the end of September, Walker offers a Pup Psychic in Residence as part of a new, wellness-forward package. The psychic, Shira Plotzker is an internationally renowned medium, psychic, and pet communication expert with over 25 years of experience reading professionally and is fluent in both Tarot and Numerology. And yes, Plotzker is able to communicate with pets both living and those who have passed. The hotel is also partnering with Happy Tails – Tribeca’s first members-only dog social club and daycare (AKA “Soho House for dogs”). Plus, your pup can feast on an in-room menu from Ollie.

Beverly Hills Hotel: Beverly Hills, CA

If it is good enough for the ladies of Troop Beverly Hills, the Real Housewives, and the Kardashians, then it should be good enough for your dog. This iconic Beverly Hills Hotel has lovely offerings for your pooch, as one would expect no less. You can bring up to two dogs (45-pound limit) to indulge in some hotel time that includes luxurious dog beds in the hotel’s signature pink and green shades, bowls, and bone-shaped cookies with your pooch’s name on it to remind them they are special (and there is no charge for dog amenities). Too busy for a dog walk? No worries, as the hotel’s dog walker can take them around the pristine grounds or for a little walk down Rodeo Drive (for a fee).

Conrad Washington, Washington, DC

If you are willing to a pay a bit for your pup with the Lab of Luxury package ($5,999) at the Conrad Washington you will get a two-night stay in a Bark View Suite, an Hermès pet collar and leash, a Tiffany & Co. water bowl, house-made gourmet treats by Executive Chef Nelson Lopez, pet photo session at CityCenterDC and, of course, an afternoon picnic with a car service for you and your furry friend that includes winery tours at three dog-friendly wineries in Northern, Virginia. This sounds like a super luxe romantic couples' weekend — but better. The package also includes a $500 donation to the Humane Society of the United States.

Dawn Ranch: Guerneville, CA

Sleep tourism has been a huge trend for travel for humans, and why shouldn’t dogs also prioritize their sleep wellness? That is why Dawn Ranch in Guerneville, California, has launched The Rover’s Recharge. It includes a rustic, stylish Mountain Plaid Pet Bed from Pendleton, Calm & Comfort Chews from ElleVet Sciences, calming scent mist from Thunderworks, a double weighted luxury blanket from SASH and, of course, an in-room QR code linking to Spotify’s dog-friendly calming playlists.

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa: Palm Beach, FL

This classic Palm Beach hotel looks like it is out of one of Slim Aarons’ photographs (which hang in many of the guest rooms), and the sophistication doesn’t stop there. In the Jonathan Adler-decorated hotel rooms, amenities include a pet bed (surprisingly it is not one of the designer’s new Ruggable pet beds but maybe someday!), bowl for food and water, doggie bandana, pet waste bags and holder, homemade dog treats by Eau Palm Beach Pastry Chef, a pet walking area, pet strollers, and outdoor elevated pet tents for dogs to enjoy the pool (because they need their poolside time, too). Guests can also order in-room dining off the Canine Cuisine Menu featuring dishes made with dog-friendly wholesome ingredients and free of spices and seasonings for your pets. Amazingly, there is no pet fee at Eau Palm Beach. Instead, there’s a QR code in rooms for guests to make an optional donation to the Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

All dogs need a little bit of soulfulness in their lives, and that is exactly what Bishop’s Lodge offers. First, there is the Stream Dance Spa, which offers an Animal Life Force treatment, specializing in pet reiki to help animals with conditions such as stress, trauma, and injury. During the session, there will be a ‘helper’ on site to “hold space” with the animals and let your pets communicate about their needs. Additionally, a veterinarian-approved Canine Cuisine menu has been created in partnership with Deborah Davis, author of The Art of Canine Cuisine, intentionally crafted for dogs. Menu highlights include a Deconstructed Pot Pie for dinner, Straw-Woof-Ccino for beverages, and a Malibu Mutt Muffin for dessert.

The Foundry Hotel: Asheville, NC

For a more outdoorsy but still luxurious stay, The Foundry Hotel offers you the Pup-arazzi Adventure Package. It includes a one-hour session with a local photographer to capture the perfect pet/owner photo with the stunning Blue Ridge Mountains in the background. Next, you can take a pet-friendly hike via Asheville Wellness Tours, where your pup will be pampered with gifted goodies, including dog beer (to celebrate Asheville’s renowned craft beer scene), treats, and a complimentary voucher for a DIY dog bath, which is finished off with a custom Foundry Hotel dog bandana.

With the Chileno Pups in Paradise package, small dogs will be welcomed with a personalized dog collar as well as food and water bowls, an all-natural chew toy, and a very thoughtful map of designated pet relief areas with waste bags (as a dog owner in a new place, this is essential). Guests staying in villas at Chileno Bay Resort with two or more bedrooms can indulge their pups with exclusive pet dining menus, a pet cabana, spa-inspired grooming essentials, and even a curated doggy wardrobe. You can also opt for a commemorative photo session to remember this trip forever.

Kimpton Hotel Eventi: New York, NY

Why should your dog miss out on all of the hotel wedding madness? Kimpton Hotel Eventi has just launched Dog Wedding offerings with packages starting at $1099. Your dogs can have their nuptials on site with a party to follow. It can also include formal attire for both dogs, personalized dog wedding vows from Kimpton’s poet-in-residence, a wedding cake, marital dog beds for the couple, and even some champagne for the humans who committed to this.