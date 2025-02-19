The word dripping from everyone’s lips in 2025? Cortisol. Whether you’re a wellness enthusiast and have been keeping an eye on the body’s stress hormone for years, or have scrolled past “cortisol face” propaganda on TikTok one too many times, every lifestyle brand seems to be creating a solution to lower cortisol levels and, in turn, stress — promising a healthier and happier version of you on the other side.

But what if one could curate a cozy, low-cortisol aesthetic from the inside out, starting in the home? After years in New York City, I was already craving a more, say peaceful pace, which brought me to Palm Beach, Florida. Between living back and forth between New York and Los Angeles for most of my 20s, leaving a relationship (and living situation) and quite literally bouncing between PR events, work appointments, and actual dates, I knew something had to give … and quick, if I wanted to feel energized in the new year.

So instead of turning to the next wellness gummy or promising PEMF mat advertisement I saw on the ‘gram, I decided to turn inward and reset my nervous system from scratch, at home.

The goal: Create a space that balances a fast-paced, tech-induced lifestyle, while serving as a soothing environment to unwind so I can show up as the best version of myself — whether that’s in the office or in my personal life. To achieve this, I sought out two experts across design and psychology, and the best furnishings and decor to meet the standards of this high-vibe, low-cortisol endeavor.

Ahead, I take you behind the scenes on my own decor journey so you can create your very own at-home, mindful aesthetic — no meditation required.

Opt For Soft Shades & Textures

“Three things you want to consider for a calming home atmosphere are light, shapes and textures,” Daniel Barsanti, interior designer of Barsanti Desmone tells me. Curating this space with the lived-in elegance of Palm Beach in mind, I chose a neutral color palette reminiscent of the Vanilla Girl era on TikTok; soft shades of white, cream, and wood. These cool, neutral shades in particular have been shown to reduce distraction and promote relaxation.

This Ivory Wool Boucle Sofa as the living room’s zen focal point, decorated with a variety of plant life, not only provides an ethereal “look and feel” but also anti-anxiety benefits, as well. Research shows that sensory fabrics and surfaces help to eliminate stress — exactly what the doctor ordered. “Our adult nervous systems are essentially the same as they were when we were babies, just bigger. Engaging the five senses is an accessible way to engage in distress tolerance and self-soothing. Boucle, soft and fuzzy, engages our sense of touch and can help sooth our brains through that pathway,” says Dr. Madelaine Ellberger, a licensed therapist and founder of Downtown Behavioral Wellness, which specializes in emotion regulation and stress management. “An added bonus here is that certain fabrics may have a learned association with particular emotions/experiences (think: the smell of just-baked chocolate chip cookies) which can also impact our experience. Boucle is definitely reminiscent of a stuffed animal, a positive childhood association for many people.”

Function & Comfort Are Equally Important

For the kitchen nook (and the coziest space in the apartment) I wanted something that felt like “lived-in luxury”, a mantra of SVP of Product Design at Crate & Barrel, Sebastian Brauer. “We like to pair bold silhouettes with artisanal textures to add depth to a space, making it feel more warm and inviting,” Brauer tells me. His recommendation for my space included the Brussels Dining Chairs for their juxtaposition of texture, as well as the White Plaster Pedastal bistro table that serves as an aesthetic backdrop as much as it does a functional dining unit. As someone who creates content with beauty and fashion products daily for work (and for play) this tablescape has served a dual purpose in my home, and is a relaxing center piece for floral arrangements, another fun way to integrate stress-reduction.

Go Green

When considering a reset for our nervous systems, it’s important to not only consider the sensory details we invite into our home, but the toxic load, too. “Plants and chemical-free environments have a positive effect on mood, stress and overall health,” Dr. Ellberger says. Adding live plants in place of traditional plastic decor, as well as outfitting the bedroom to be as organic as possible — from its lush linens by Boll and Branch, to a formaldehyde-free mattress was important to me, as sustainability and low-cortisol living go hand in hand.

Leave The Stress At The Door

When asked their number one tip for achieving a cozy-home aesthetic to reduce stress and live a healthier lifestyle, both my experts agreed — energy is everything. “You must create the energy that signals peace,” Barsanti tells me. Dr. Ellberger adds, “Do what you need to do to separate “stress related items” from “non-stress related spaces. By intentionally creating a relaxing home environment, you are avoiding stress-related cross contamination.”

With these expert inspired tips in mind — from soothing colors and textures to environmentally conscious design — I can tell you with confidence that my sense of peace has been restored.

