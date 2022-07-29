(Entertaining)

This 2-Ingredient, Low-ABV Cocktail Is Your New Go-To For Long Summer Days

All of the flavor, less of the booze.

By Anna Buckman
Courtesy of Lillet
low abv cocktails
This Americano recipe courtesy of Saint Theo's Beverage Director Simon Sebbah needs equal parts Campari and sweet vermouth. Fill a highball glass with ice, then add both ingredients. Top with soda water and stir gently to combine. Garnish with an orange wedge or twist.Photo by Kathryn Sheldon
For the Spanish Villa from Sadie's in Nashville, combine two ounces Lustau Rosé Vermut, a half ounce each of elderflower liqueur, fresh lemon juice, and simple syrup, and one ounce aquafaba in a mixing glass; dry shake hard without ice. Add ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled coupe glass.Courtesy of Sadie's

Tap