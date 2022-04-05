You Can Now Buy Liberty-Printed Decor At J.Crew Thanks To This Brand-New Collab

If you’re a J.Crew fan, you might have previously noticed prints from iconic British house Liberty on the American brand’s clothing and thought that the partnership made perfect sense. Classic, preppy outfits featuring ditzy floral patterns? It’s basically a match made in heaven. Fortunately, it seems the two labels agree, because as of April 5 they’re taking their collaboration a step further with the J.Crew x Liberty home collection, which is now available to shop on Jcrew.com.

“J.Crew and Liberty work closely on our seasonal prints within clothing items, so we were excited to extend that partnership into home pieces,” says Olympia Gayot, J.Crew Head of Women’s Design. “Liberty’s prints are the essence of all that they do, and are so inspiring themselves, we wanted to bring this to life with the collection.” And bring them to life — daily life, that is — they did.

The collection is comprised of a range of items, including sheets for cribs and beds, table linens like napkins and placemats, and sleeping masks. And all, of course, feature busy, perfect-for-spring prints. “There are four different floral patterns that we worked closely with them on and each have their own unique personality,” continues Gayot of the line.

While said prints — which include Giorgia Duke, Meadow Song, Garden of Life, and Club Nouveau — all feature motifs and colors of their own, they are equally joyful and bright. Thus, they not only lend to mixing and matching among them, but they provide a versatility to the pieces as well. “The beauty of this collection is that it can live beyond your home — bring the table pieces to your outdoor tablescape or let it inspire the flower arrangement, and use the bedding as a spring refresh,” says Gayot.

The limited-edition line is currently shoppable on J.Crew’s website, where you can also stock up on Liberty-printed dresses, shorts, swimwear, and more if decking your home in the house’s creations is simply not enough. Here, a peek at TZR’s favorite pieces.

