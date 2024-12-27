I know the idea of flying with an 11-month-old sounds intimidating, especially on a direct, 14-hour flight to South Africa — but I did it, and now I know it’s completely possible. You won’t just survive — you’ll thrive — as long as you know how to plan and execute your trip correctly. As a new mom, I had the opportunity to travel to South Africa with family and friends, and it proved to be the only incentive I needed to say yes. It also was the highlight of my year.

The trip started in Johannesburg, included a stop in Kruger for a safari adventure, and ended in Cape Town; all told, it felt like we got a tour of the entire country. It included two flights to travel between destinations and six total hotel changes, but it was absolutely worth every minute, even with my active son.

Moms can imagine how chaotic all of the logistics and planning for this type of travel and experience must have been, but here’s how I did it, what made it worth it, and all of my best tips for keeping your vacation chic while traveling with a little one. Take notes.

Don’t Plan Around Your Baby

We started our trip in Johannesburg, which has a rich history as a vibrant cultural and political hub. When you’re planning experiences for your family, my first tip would be to consider tours and attractions that seem family-friendly, regardless of whether or not they’re made for your kids’ ages. Consider activities that’ll fill both your and your child’s cups. It was important for me to learn about the rich history of South Africa and although he couldn’t fully understand it, I wouldn't underestimate how resilient babies are.

The first family-friendly activity we booked was a visit to the Apartheid Museum, with exhibitions that show the beginnings of segregation in the country and the implementation of the apartheid system. We learned about all of the factors that have shaped South Africa’s 20th-century history, including the discovery of gold that spurred the migration of thousands of foreigners, the rise of Black consciousness, and the first democratic elections. Although the history of apartheid is heavy, especially as a Black woman, my son is too young to understand. So even though I was on an emotional roller coaster, he was having the time of his life, enjoying all the colors of the artwork, the interactive art installations, and the attention from all the women smiling and playing with him.

Stay Hands-Free

We went on a walking tour of Maboneng, meaning “place of light” in Sesotho, and having a hands-free carrier meant I could enjoy the beautiful street art in the bustling creative center for Johannesburg’s urban artists without being distracted by a stroller.

The neighborhood, which was once thriving, has since become poverty-stricken, so our tour guides encouraged us to be alert. It was much easier for me to be focused and keep a mental note of my things without the fussiness of a stroller. Less was more in this situation, and I’d tell any parent going on any kind of trip to bring a hands-free baby harness with them.

Bring Your Village

I unfortunately learned the hard way that dining abroad with a baby isn’t the easiest. The time change caused his internal clock to go awry, which didn’t work well with the late-night liveliness of the city.

After Johannesburg, we took the panoramic route to Kruger for our safari adventure, and I was excited about it until I realized the scenic route meant two long travel days on a coach bus. Even though it was amazing to see some of South Africa’s natural wonders, like the Blyde River Canyon (the third largest in the world), Bourke's Luck Potholes, and God's Window, it was hard to keep the peace with my 11-month-old.

Overall, I wish I’d packed more snacks and small toys as distractions. But the real tip is to plan for reinforcements when you’re planning your trip. We knew we’d need extra hands and help to switch on and off watching and entertaining the baby, and it took me, my mom, my aunt, my partner, and my friend to keep my son occupied. It was an amazing bonding experience to take this trip together, but it was also a major stress reliever to have help, so don’t be shy about bringing grandparents along for the ride.

Treat Yourself

I was already in love with South Africa by the time we arrived in Cape Town, but this leg of the trip only made me fall deeper. In Cape Town we stayed at One & Only, and I highly recommend it if you’re looking for a more romantic and luxurious stay with a kid in tow. One & Only included a complementary KidsOnly service for resort guests aged 4 to 11 (kids under 4 need to be accompanied by an adult, but babysitters are available at an additional charge).

My advice to parents traveling with kids is to book a hotel with child care — we took advantage of the babysitting service. This allowed us to enjoy all of the hotel’s offerings, including a couples massage.

While we were kid-free, we took advantage of a wine tasting with Head Sommelier Luvo Ntezoin in the resort’s Wine Studio, a sleek and sophisticated space that included a tour and a decadent cheese and wine tasting highlighting three prestigious vintages from the Cape's most exquisite wine farms. We ended the night with drinks at the only Nobu in Africa, all with the peace of mind that our baby was safe with a babysitter (and giving us live updates).

We finished our trip with a stay at Cape Grace, a charming, peaceful, and tucked-away hotel with large rooms. If you’re traveling with your kids, splurge on a larger room. At this point, we’d somehow acquired more things than we arrived with and everyone was tired of hotel hopping and feeling on top of each other. The extra space was absolutely worth it.

We booked a two-bedroom suite with decor inspired by South African heritage, culture, and craftsmanship with handpicked artwork all throughout the hotel. Our room included incredible views of the V&A waterfront, though it was quiet and off the main strip. It was the perfect way to wrap up our long (and sometimes chaotic) journey through South Africa.

Even though it took tedious planning and I was nervous and losing sleep over the trip before we took off, I’d do it again in a heartbeat. The exposure for my son was priceless, and it was a great gift to me and my partner for making it through our first year as parents.

Now that we know we can do it, we’re (already) ready for our next adventure.