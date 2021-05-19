Menu
(Travel)
Book This Instagram-Worthy Resort For The Most Romantic Honeymoon
It’s luxury travel expert-approved.
By
Ashley Tibbits
6 minutes ago
Keemala Resort
The Silo
- Cape Town, South Africa
“A celebration of art, style, architecture, and design. It's the perfect start to a romantic honeymoon safari and has one of the sexiest and most Instagrammable bathrooms.” — Tiffany Layne, Luxury Travel Designer at
LaVon Travel
The Silo
The Shore Club
- Turks & Caicos
“This hotel sits on the most private stretch of the most sought-after location on the island, making it the perfect backdrop for Instagram gold and romantic strolls.” — Tiffany Layne, Luxury Travel Designer at
LaVon Travel
The Shore Club
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
The Beauty Boom
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
© 2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.