Book This Instagram-Worthy Resort For The Most Romantic Honeymoon

It’s luxury travel expert-approved.

By Ashley Tibbits
The Silo - Cape Town, South Africa

“A celebration of art, style, architecture, and design. It's the perfect start to a romantic honeymoon safari and has one of the sexiest and most Instagrammable bathrooms.” — Tiffany Layne, Luxury Travel Designer at LaVon TravelThe Silo

The Shore Club - Turks & Caicos

“This hotel sits on the most private stretch of the most sought-after location on the island, making it the perfect backdrop for Instagram gold and romantic strolls.” — Tiffany Layne, Luxury Travel Designer at LaVon TravelThe Shore Club

