With so many prioritizing unique ways to experience and practice self-care, it’s no wonder brands are also devising interesting ways to bring wellness to the masses. The latest label to get in on the action is IKEA, who just partnered with Finnish textile giant Marimekko on its BASTUA installment, which is inspired by Nordic design and spa rituals. The 26-product collection — named after the term used to describe sauna in Småland, a region in Southern Sweden where IKEA was founded — encompasses everything from furniture and glassware to textiles, all of which feature the vibrant, whimsical prints Marimekko has been known for since 1951.

“Collaborating with Marimekko was a natural choice for IKEA as we are both committed to enabling a better everyday life at home, and with the BASTUA collection, it begins with focusing on wellness first,” says Henrik Most, creative leader at IKEA, in an official press release. “The collaboration encapsulates the sensations of endless summers and the simple and aesthetic beauty of Nordic nature in furniture and accessories for the home.”

Indeed, the patterns and colorways incorporated in the collection are inspired by nature: think elaborate rhubarb leave motifs and tropical shades of coral, ocean blue, and emerald. As for the product offerings, they include everything one might need to create a Nordic spa experience in the comfort of your own home. Cozy robes, carry-all totes, snack trays, side tables, shower curtains, water bottles, towels, sauna buckets — you name it, they’re yours for the taking.

(+) Courtesy of IKEA (+) Courtesy of IKEA INFO 1/2

And while the prints and fabrics in the BASTUA may be quintessential Marimekko, the sleek, minimalist design is all IKEA. “Nordic furniture design has always been characterized by clean lines and simple constructions that focus on function” says Mikael Axelsson, designer at IKEA. “The BASTUA side table is my take on this heritage as it is made of birch veneer and with a high edge that keeps things in place.”

(+) Courtesy of IKEA (+) Courtesy of IKEA INFO 1/2

This self-care-focused collection will be available in all IKEA stores and online in March 2023. Mark your calendars as this colorful line is sure to sell out quickly.