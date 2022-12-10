If You Want To Give Nice Gifts Without Spending Much, Check Out These 65 Things

Gift-giving can be a wonderful way to demonstrate your love, but the idea that “cost” is commensurate with “care” is, frankly, a bit passé. Modern shoppers are equally conscious of their budgets as they are the quality of the products they’re buying, and retailers have risen to the occasion. So if you want to give nice gifts without spending too much, check out these 65 things: They’re thoughtful, unique, and sure to please a number of people on your list — and though these gifts look and feel expensive, nothing will set you back more than $40.

Helmed by our discerning shopping editors, this list was created with all kinds of recipients in mind, from the brand-new homeowner (get them that bamboo charcuterie board), to the trend-devoted sister (she needs a glazed donut manicure kit in her life), to the snobby-in-a-good-way foodie friend (how about some ceremonial matcha powder?). That all the products on this list are available on Amazon only makes the purchasing process easier, and since many are eligible for Prime, you can get them delivered in just about two days (because procrastination also isn’t an indication of a lack of care!).

Scroll on to discover 65 nice, thoughtful gifts that don’t cost a fortune. They’re gonna love them.

1 This Bougie Body Wash That *Looks* More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Saltair Body Wash $12 See On Amazon This chic Saltair body wash is one of the best beauty gifts under $15 — who wouldn’t appreciate a bottle to add to their shower collection? Housed in an aesthetically pleasing bottle, it comes in lots of unique scents (and in an unscented version) like ‘Black Tide,’ a blend of mandarin and jasmine notes, or ‘Lush Greens’ (pear, palm leaves, and lily). The line is cruelty-free, vegan, and suitable for all skin types, so it’s a foolproof gift for just about anyone.

2 The Coziest, Softest PJ Set — At An Amazing Price Amazon Amazon Essentials Cotton Modal Pajama Set $35 See On Amazon Pajamas are the best gift to receive — that’s just a fact. So, add to your loved ones’ collection of cozy-chic nightwear (and grab a pair for yourself, too) with this super-soft modal PJ set from Amazon’s surprisingly good in-house fashion brand, Amazon Essentials. Choose from 10 chic colors, from neutrals like gray and pale blue (pictured) to classic black and summery coral. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

3 A 4-Piece Set Of Cute Little Cocottes Amazon Kook Ceramic Mini Cocotte Set (Set of 4) $35 See On Amazon For the avid cook in your life, you can’t do much better than this set of four cocottes for less than $40 — they probably don’t already own this cute type of cookware, but its uses are practically endless. You can make all types of pies, souffles, and individual pasta dishes in here, but they’re also great for serving soups and stews. A gift that’s both inspiring and practical? Perfect.

4 This 2-Piece Essie Set For The Perfect ‘Glazed Donut’ Manicure Amazon essie Nail Polish Glazed Donut Bundle $17 See On Amazon Glazed donut manicures are one of the hottest nail trends right now, and essie has made it easy to achieve the look on your own with this two-piece polish set. Included is the brand’s classic ‘Mademoiselle’ shade — which looks amazing on its own, of course — and the ‘Expressie FX Iced Out’ top coat to apply on top. It’s a foolproof gift for any beauty lover in your life, whether their manicure taste leans minimalist or maximalist.

5 A K-Beauty Set Comprising A Hand Cream & 3 Face Masks Amazon TONYMOLY I'm Mask And Hand Cream Set $14 See On Amazon Another foolproof beauty gift, this would be a great small present or stocking stuffer for anyone you think could use some encouragement to indulge in a bit of self care — a teacher, a hard-working colleague, a sister-in-law... Included is one tube of hand cream, one tube of the brand’s I’m Honey Deep Moisture Rescue Mask, and two honey-themed sheet masks, all packed up in TonyMoly’s signature playful packaging.

6 The Classic Canvas Tote Bag That Anyone Would Appreciate Amazon Lands' End Zip Top Canvas Tote Bag $25 See On Amazon Teens, parents, men, women, campers, beach bums, commuters, shopaholics.. there’s practically no one alive who wouldn’t love a classic Lands End’ canvas tote — aka the best, most durable tote bags of all time. They’ve actually made a comeback recently, thanks to their classic design and super-strong carrying capabilities. Impressively, the brand reports that one of these totes can comfortably hold up to 500 pounds worth of stuff.

7 The Cutest Cactus-Themed Glasses For Margaritas Amazon Libbey Cactus Margarita Glasses (Set of 4) $27 See On Amazon How cute are these margarita glasses? Perfect for the tequila lover (or taco Tuesday host) in your life, the set comes with four cactus-themed glasses that are both dishwasher- and freezer-safe. Fun tip: You can use them to serve guacamole and salsa, too.

8 A Set Of 6 Organic Lip Balms In Assorted Flavors Amazon Cliganic Organic Lip Balm (Set of 6) $10 See On Amazon When you need a small, practical gift that will actually be put to use, a nice-quality lip balm is the way to go. This set from Cliganic is perfect: the lip balms are USDA-certified organic, packaged in a small, ready-to-give box, and come in six assorted flavors (including coconut, mint, and vanilla).

9 The Electric Wine Opener That Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amazon Secura Electric Wine Opener $20 See On Amazon A best-seller on Amazon, this electric wine opener would make such a cool addition to any bar cart. It works with the simple press of a button, comes with a sleek storage stand, and opens up to 30 bottles on a single charge. “What a great wine opener for the price! Looks and feels more expensive than what it is. No easier way to open a wine bottle. I’ve gifted several and received positive feedback from all recipients. USB charging so no batteries,” commented one Amazon reviewer.

10 These Under-$30 Rain Boots That Look Like Stylish Chelsea Boots Amazon Asgard Ankle Rain Boots $29 See On Amazon Know someone who lives somewhere rainy? Need a pair of stylish rain boots for yourself? These best-selling Asgard rain boots will be perfect. They look like a pair of regular, stylish Chelsea boots, but they’re completely waterproof and designed for treading in the rain. Choose from classic colors like black, navy, and brown, or pick up the bold yellow or glittery midnight blue. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 4 — 12

11 This Cult Korean Lip Tint In All 3 Colors Amazon ETUDE Dear Darling Water Tint Set (3-Pack) $15 See On Amazon For the trendy teen or beauty-obsessed BFF in your life, there’s this set of three lip tints from K-beauty brand Etude House. The Dear Darling Water Tints are the brand’s best-sellers, perfect for bold, long-lasting coverage without any stickiness or gloopy feeling (the tints, while intensely pigmented, are indeed, as light as water). If you’ve never tried these wildly popular lip tints, you may want to pick one up for yourself, too.

12 The Coziest, Highest-Quality Slippers You Can Buy For Under $30 Amazon Donpapa House Slippers $29 See On Amazon According to Amazon shoppers, these are the best slippers in the price category. They’re super fluffy and cushioned, made with memory foam soles, and have non-slip rubber soles, so they can handle both slippery floors inside and quick trips outside. Best of all, they’re super cozy and cute, and bound to keep cold toes toasty all winter long.

13 This Clever Nail Polish Holder That’s A Game-Changer For DIY Manis Amazon tweexy Hinge Untippable Nail Polish Holder $14 See On Amazon Know someone who’s obsessed with doing their own nails? The tweexy will change their life. It’s a suction cup stand for your nail polish that adheres to any smooth surface, and it’s capable of holding any size bottle, from OPI’s big round ones to essie’s smaller square ones. One Amazon reviewer wrote, “[...] This product sucks- in the BEST way! It holds on to glass, silestone, formica… you name it! It tilts and swivels and other than polishing my nails for me, it’s cheap, and cheery, & perfect! Love it, love it, love it. Hope the kids aren’t reading this, cuz they’re all getting one for the holidays. Wish I’d have invented this- it’s that ingenious little product you didn’t know you needed till you got one!”

14 A Christmas-Themed Tea Set In A Gift-Worthy Box Amazon VAHDAM Christmas Tea Set $20 See On Amazon Tea is always a nice gift, and this set feels especially perfect for the holiday season in its Christmas tree-shaped box. Inside the box are three warming chai teas: sweet cinnamon chai, vanilla spiced chai, and earl grey chai. You don’t even need to wrap it: just add a ribbon, and you’re good to go.

15 These Super-Cozy Joggers Lined With Warm, Plush Fleece Amazon Move Beyond Fleece Lined Joggers $33 See On Amazon These fleece-lined joggers would make the perfect gift for literally anyone. They’re lined with the softest, warmest fleece inside, but outside, they just look like regular joggers. Made of a 95% cotton exterior with a hint of stretch courtesy of 5% spandex, they’re sold in five neutral colors: blue, black, green, gray, and beige. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 This Expensive-Looking Decanter For Whiskey & Other Digestifs Amazon Paksh Capitol Glass Decanter $21 See On Amazon This whiskey decanter — which can also be used for other spirits, like brandy, bourbon, and sherry — would make such a gorgeous hostess or housewarming gift. A must on any bar cart, it’s made of thick, Italian glass and comes with a decorative airtight stopper. You could also use this as a fancy way to store mouthwash, FYI.

17 These Juniper-Scented Bath Salts With Muscle-Soothing Properties Amazon Kneipp Mineral Bath Salts With Muscle Soothing Juniper $14 See On Amazon For the bath lover in your life — or the athlete who’s always sore — these muscle-soothing bath salts will be very much appreciated. Made by iconic German bath and body care brand Kneipp, the mineral salts utilize rosemary, juniper, and wintergreen essential oils to help soothe achey muscles and invigorate the mind (the warm, minty scent can help open up your sinuses when you’re sick, too).

18 A Quilted Camera Bag That Looks Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Realer Round Crossbody Bag $27 See On Amazon This camera bag looks so much more expensive than it is — nobody will ever guess you bought it for less than $30 on Amazon. Featuring a classic quilted design, long chain strap, and decorative tassel detail, it’s a great size for day-to-day wear and exploring while on vacation. It also comes in a round-shaped version, if you prefer that style. Available styles: 15

19 This Thoughtful Journal For Travelers (Or Aspiring Adventurers) Amazon Duncan & Stone Travel Journal $30 See On Amazon If you know someone who’s about to head out on the trip of a lifetime — maybe a college student who’s studying abroad, or a recent graduate who’s taking the summer off to explore — this travel journal would be the perfect, most thoughtful gift. Inside it asks thought-provoking questions and has plenty of room to jot down your memories, and has a flap pocket for keepsakes (i.e. museum and train tickets, photographs, receipts), too.

20 The Coziest Socks — Ever Amazon BAREFOOT DREAMS COZYCHIC Heathered Socks $15 See On Amazon Give the gift of the most luxurious, coziest socks with this pair from Barefoot Dreams’ iconic CozyChic line. If you’ve never felt them before, trust us: These are like the Ferarris of winter socks. Choose from six neutral colors that will complement any loungewear collection. Available colors: 6

21 A Tea Mug & Infuser In One, With A Lid To Keep In The Heat Amazon Sweese Porcelain Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid $18 See On Amazon The perfect gift for tea lovers, this porcelain mug comes with an infuser so your loved one (or you) can enjoy looseleaf tea without needing a tea pot, and a lid to keep in the heat. It even comes in a ready-to-give gift box, so all you need is a bow and some ribbon and you’re good to go. Available colors: 12

22 This Fun, Light-Up Alarm Clock That’s Also A Speaker Amazon WamGra Night Light Bluetooth Speaker $37 See On Amazon This alarm clock does so many things (and looks so cool), it’s hard to believe it costs less than $40 on Amazon. Not only does it tell the time and allow you to set an alarm, but it’s also a color-changing night light (with a whopping 48 colors to choose from or rotate through) and a Bluetooth speaker, so you can take calls with it, too. Plus, since it’s powered by a USB, you can take it with you on picnics or to the beach.

23 This Decadent Shower Oil That Smells Like An Almond Croissant Amazon L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil $26 See On Amazon Is this the most decadent body wash on earth? Probably. A perfect self-care gift for anyone, L’Occitane’s Almond Shower Oil smells like an almond pastry and leaves your skin feeling sumptiously soft. It’s packed with good-for-skin nutrients courtesy of sweet almond, sunflower, and grape seed oils, and will turn any shower into a heavenly, sweet-smelling experience.

24 This Cute Camo Purse That’s Great For Busy Lifestyles Amazon NIDOOT Neoprene Crossbody Bag $29 See On Amazon Featuring an on-trend camo print and a sporty-chic, pink-stripe strap, this neoprene crossbody bag looks so much more expensive than its under-$30 price tag suggests. The adjustable crossbody design and concealed outer pocket makes it great for busy lifestyles, and inside, it fits just the right amount of stuff. It’s the perfect casual bag for running around town during the daytime, but would look so cute with an all-black outfit at night, too.

25 This Cookie-Scented Candle From An Iconic American Brand Amazon Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Scented Jar Candle $26 See On Amazon Yankee Candle’s Christmas cookie candle is an absolute classic — it’ll truly make your kitchen smell like a fresh batch of sugar cookies (and who doesn’t want that?). There’s a reason Yankee Candle’s large tumbler candles have stood the test of time: the high-quality wax melts evenly, the fragrance throw is incomparable, and the candles seem to last forever, even when burned daily. If you’re not into the sweet cookie scent, there are hundreds of other options to choose from (and most are available on Amazon Prime).

26 A Dainty Necklace With The Initial Of Your Choice Amazon Befettly Initial Necklace $14 See On Amazon Dainty jewelery with a personalized touch is one of those truly foolproof gifts that will never go out of style — and this tiny initial necklace is proof. Made of hypoallergenic, nickel-free metal coated with 14-karat gold, it comes in a cute red gift box with a 2-inch extender so the length can be adjusted to the wearer’s preference.

27 This Ready-To-Give Skin Care Set That Comes In 4 Themed Versions Amazon I Dew Care Skincare Set $27 See On Amazon The skin care aficionado in your life is bound to enjoy this gift set from I Dew Care, which contains a serum, moisturizer, and lip mask made with glow-boosting vitamin C. It comes in a bright, present-worthy gift box, so wrapping it will require barely any effort on your part.

28 A Set Of Pretty Hanging Lanterns That Are Powered By Solar Energy Amazon Maggift Hanging Solar Lanterns (2-Pack) $25 See On Amazon How pretty are these hanging lanterns? Ideal for outdoor use, they’re solar powered, so to get them to light up once night comes around, all you need to do is hang them in the sun during the day. Choose from bronze or white.

29 This Elegant Wine Decanter That’s A Great Hostess Gift Amazon HiCoup Kitchenware Wine Decanter $37 See On Amazon The perfect gift for a hostess or wine lover, this artistic decanter would make such a showstopping statement on a dinner table. Not only that, but its aerating design makes your wine taste much better, too — even cheap bottles.

31 A Mini JBL Speaker That’s Waterproof Amazon JBL GO2 Waterproof Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker $30 See On Amazon This small-but-mighty JBL speaker may look cute, but it delivers serious sound. It has all the features you’d hope for in a speaker: it’s waterproof, Bluetooth-enabled, and easy to transport. “Got one of these as a secret santa gift last year and use it on a daily basis, my dad liked it so much I got him one for his birthday as well. Great speaker, v loud and great for the price as well,” commented one Amazon reviewer.

32 The Best-Selling Earrings That Thousands Of Shoppers Are Obsessed With Amazon PAVOI Huggie Earrings $14 See On Amazon These PAVOI earrings are super-popular among Amazon shoppers for how expensive and chic they look, despite costing less than $15. They’re tiny hoops that hug your ears closely, and they’re encrusted with teeny tiny stones made of sparkling cubic zirconia. Choose from white, yellow, or rose gold.

33 A Countertop Wine Rack With A Modern, Honeycomb Design Amazon FOMANSH Countertop Wine Rack $24 See On Amazon This countertop wine rack is both practical and chic — and a perfect gift for the wine lover, host, or anyone who just moved into a new home. Choose from either black or gold versions that hold six or seven bottles; each option rings up at less than $25 on Amazon.

34 These Chic Candle Holders That’ll Make Any Interior Look Professionally Decorated Amazon Melt Candle Company Black Metal Base Candleholders & Pillar Candles (Set of 3) $22 See On Amazon Timeless yet right on-trend, these black metal candle holders are a simple way to make a home look more expensive, yet they cost under $25 for a set of three in varying heights. You can sweeten the deal by adding a set of flameless candles to your gift, but your recipient will be thrilled either way, no matter their aesthetic.

35 A Stylish Way To Store & Display A Vinyl Collection Amazon KAIU Vinyl Record Storage Holder $22 See On Amazon Vinyl collectors will love this record holder. The open design and acrylic ends make it easy to sort and access records (and it’s safer for the vinyl than stacking them on top of each other), and the wood-crafted base is a perfectly retro yet minimalist accent. Choose from seven wood finishes, from rich walnut to fresh white. Available colors: 7

36 This Cozy & Classic Cable-Knit Turtleneck That’s Sure To Become A Closet Staple Amazon Amazon Essentials Fisherman Sweater $30 See On Amazon Mothers-in-law, friends, colleagues, cousins... no matter who you’re shopping for, they’re pretty much guaranteed to keep this sweater in rotation throughout the winter season — between the cable knit pattern, cozy (but not constricting) turtleneck, and relaxed fit, it has all the makings of a closet staple. It comes in 22 colors and striped patterns, including a great selection of neutrals and a few pretty brights, like robin’s egg blue and sage green. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

37 The Body Butter Version Of Weleda’s Iconic Skin Food Moisturizer Amazon Weleda Skin Food Body Butter $14 See On Amazon Take a peek inside any professional makeup artist’s kit, and you’re likely to find a tube of Weleda Skin Food. Packed with shea and cocoa butters, this body butter iteration is even thicker and richer than the classic face and body moisturizer, and ideal for coddling dry, winter skin anywhere on your body. It’s housed in a pretty reusable glass jar that can be repurposed in any number of ways, so your gift will extend well beyond the product’s shelf life.

38 This Coffee Maker That Makes Barista-Quality Cold Brew Overnight Amazon Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker $15 See On Amazon A thoughtful gift for coffee aficionados, this coffee maker brews up to four cups of rich, delicious cold brew overnight. No barista training required, either: All they have to do is pour in the coffee grounds and water and stick it in the fridge. The carafe has a relatively small footprint, too, so it’s a particularly great gift for folks working with tiny apartment kitchens or limited cabinet space.

39 This Classic Conair Curling Iron That’s So Easy To Use Amazon INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR Tourmaline Ceramic Curling Wand $30 See On Amazon Considering its cult status, it’s hard to believe this Conair curling wand only costs about $30. It’s made with tourmaline and ceramic plates to create smooth, shiny waves and curls, and the clamp-free design is so simple to use, even for newbies — it’s just a matter of wrapping, holding, and releasing. You can choose between two barrel sizes, depending on whether your loved one prefers tighter or looser curls.

40 A Classic, Everyday Tote Bag That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Nodykka Tote Bag $13 See On Amazon “I am totally shocked at the appearance, craftmanship and quality of this bag for such a low price!” wrote one of over 13,000 shoppers who awarded this tote bag with a five-star rating. Indeed, between the simple lines, tassel detail, comfortable strap drop, and large capacity, it’s the kind of easy, stylish tote your loved one will reach for constantly, no matter their personal style (or lifestyle). Take your pick from over 50 colors — and go ahead and get one for yourself, too. Available colors: 50+

41 The Cult-Favorite Makeup Brushes (& Sponges) Every Makeup Lover Should Own Amazon Real Techniques Makeup Brush Set (6-Piece Set) $20 See On Amazon Whether pro or novice, anyone who wears makeup should have a selection of Real Techniques makeup brushes in their kit. This set includes six core tools — a powder brush, a foundation brush, a highlighter brush, a shadow brush, and two makeup sponges — that can either bolster a more comprehensive set, or provide a newbie with an excellent starter pack.

42 A Jewelry-Inspired Wall Hanging For Displaying Photographs & Postcards Amazon Mkono Hanging Photo Display $18 See On Amazon This hanging photo display is such a thoughtful way to let your loved one show off their favorite photographs, postcards, and special paper clippings, all while adding a touch of whimsy to their space. The garland is made of dainty gold chains with star charms, each equipped with a clip that won’t dent or damage the paper. It’s like a piece of jewelry for your wall.

43 This Adorable Cat-Ear Headband That’ll Add A Touch Of Fun To Your Skin Care Routine Amazon I DEW CARE Black Cat Headband $7 See On Amazon Why use a regular headband when you could use a cat-ear headband instead? Courtesy of K-beauty brand I DEW CARE, this one is designed specifically for pulling your hair back when washing your face, doing your makeup, or applying face masks, as it’s made of a super-soft and absorbent material. This would be the cutest stocking stuffer or small gift for the skin care aficionado in your life.

44 Some Ceremonial-Grade Matcha Powder Sourced From Japan Amazon MATCHABAR Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea Powder $20 See On Amazon If they’re on the fence about matcha, this ceremonial-grade matcha powder will likely make them a believer. It’s sourced directly from Japan, boasting a rich, smooth flavor and steady-release caffeine levels that’ll keep them feeling energetic, not jittery, all day long. The finely milled powder also blends smoothly into water or milk, so they won’t get any clumps or graininess.

45 This Soft & Decadent Cleansing Balm That Complements All Skin Types & Routines Amazon Naturium Purple Ginseng Cleansing Balm $19 See On Amazon With its rich, sherbet-like texture, this Purple Ginseng Cleansing Balm from buzzy skin care brand Naturium feels like a decadent treat for your skin — and it works incredibly well at dissolving a full face of makeup, including long-wear and waterproof formulas, all while leaving skin feeling supple, soft, and hydrated. The perfect first step in a double-cleansing routine, it’s formulated for all skin types, including finicky sensitive and acne-prone skin, so it’s a foolproof gift for anyone.

46 A Bamboo Charcuterie Board Set That’s Perfect For Frequent Hostesses Amazon Bambüsi Cheese Board and Knife Set $28 See On Amazon This cheese board set is the perfect housewarming or hostess gift, or an anytime-gift for people who take the art of the charcuterie board very seriously. Crafted of durable, easy-to-clean bamboo, it’s designed with wells around the edges for arranging crackers and flatbreads, and includes a hidden drawer complete with four types of cheese knives and forks. “I like it so much, I have bought extras to give as gifts,” one happy Amazon reviewer commented.

47 The Cult-Classic Lip Mask That Smells & Tastes Like Gummy Bears Amazon LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $24 See On Amazon What skin care lover wouldn’t be delighted to receive a LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask? The cult classic is packed with coconut oil, murmuru butter, shea butter, and antioxidant-packed fruit extracts to leave lips feeling smooth and supple in the morning, and it absorbs quickly, so it won’t leave grease marks on your pillow. You can’t go wrong with the classic formula, but the brand’s new Gummy Bear release is extra playful — and it really does smell like candy.

48 An Art Deco-Inspired Phone Stand That’s Small Enough To Slip Into A Purse Amazon i-Blason Cell Phone Stand $16 See On Amazon Another great stocking stuffer idea, this adjustable cell phone stand folds up to fit into a compact square that slips easily into a small purse or pocket, and the marbled Art Deco design (available in five colors) makes it feel surprisingly chic. It’s perfect for any situation in which you need to use your phone hands-free, from taking timed selfies to FaceTiming on the go.

49 This Pair Of Satin Pillowcases That Come In 22 Luxurious Colors Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon With over 190,000 five-star ratings to date, these satin pillowcases have earned best-seller status on Amazon. Not only do they add a touch of luxury to a bedroom, but the smooth, moisture-wicking fabric can be beneficial for hair and skin health. This pair of envelope-style pillowcases come in four sizes and 22 gorgeous, gleaming colors, from ivory (pictured) to pretty pastels and rich jewel tones. Available colors: 22

50 A High-Quality Mortar & Pestle That’s Beautifully Crafted Of Solid Marble Amazon Greenco Marble Mortar and Pestle $15 See On Amazon Crafted of heavy solid marble with unique striations, this mortar and pestle is an essential tool in a home cook’s kitchen, and it’ll look beautiful displayed on a countertop. Thousands of Amazon reviewers swear by the high-quality construction, and many report buying extras as gifts. As one wrote, “I bought this as a gift for someone who's never used a mortar and pestle before - they loved it immediately & were surprised how easy it is to use & clean.”

51 This Highly Rated, Double-Insulated Water Bottle That Hikers & Campers Will Love Amazon FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw Lid $30 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers swear by this stainless steel water bottle, awarding it a 4.7-star rating out of over 25,000 ratings and reviews in total. It’s double-insulated to keep beverages hot for up to 12 hours, or cold for up to 24 (making it particularly ideal for hiking and camping) and it comes with three leakproof lids for sipping different kinds of drinks. Choose from 17 colors, including a few pretty ombre shades. Available colors: 17

52 A Set Of TSA-Friendly Bottles For Frequent Travelers Kitsch Kitsch Ultimate Travel Set (11 Pieces) $21 See On Amazon If they insist on taking their entire skin care routine on the road, even if they’re doing carry-on, they’ll make great use of these travel bottles, which come packaged in a travel-ready pouch. All 11 pieces are TSA-friendly, designed to hold all kinds of liquids and creams, and even come with a couple of funnels and spatulas that make it easy to decant.

53 This Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set In A Giftable Box Amazon BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set $9 See On Amazon Step up their skin care routine with this jade roller and gua sha set. Both tools can help promote lymphatic drainage and provide a super-soothing facial massage in the process. They come in a gifting-ready box that’s easy to wrap.

54 An Heirloom-Worthy Organizer For Collecting Old & New Recipes Amazon Jot & Mark Recipe Organizer $32 See On Amazon This recipe organizer is such a thoughtful way for people to collect family recipes, organize new ones, and pass them all down through the generations. It comes with category dividers (like ‘appetizers’ and ‘entrees’), 25 protective plastic sleeves for showcasing existing recipe clippings, and cards for jotting down new ones. The binder comes in five elegant, heirloom-worthy designs, including the ‘Dulcet Bijou’ pattern above.

55 These Taco Holders That’ll Amp Up Their Next Dinner Party Amazon ARTTHOME Stainless Steel Taco Holder Stands (4-Pack) $16 See On Amazon What to get the home cook or hostess who seems to have everything? Taco holders. Available in a set of four, they’re made of dishwasher-, grill-, and oven-safe stainless steel, can hold three tacos each, and create a restaurant-worthy display at their next dinner party. The only thing that’s missing is a pitcher of margaritas.

56 The Classic Rosewater Spray That Feels Lovely & Refreshing On All Skin Types Amazon Heritage Store Rosewater Spray $10 See On Amazon Formulated with just two ingredients — purified water and rose oil — this elegant rosewater spray is simple enough to work within any skin care routine, whether as a hydrating toner, a makeup primer, or a refreshing mist throughout the day. (It can be spritzed on the ends of your dry hair, too.) It’s a skin care classic for a reason.

57 A Beautiful Leatherette Daily Planner That’ll Help Them Achieve Their Goals Amazon Papercode Daily Planner $10 See On Amazon Type As and dreamers can both appreciate the cult-favorite Papercode Simple Elephant Daily Planner, which includes spaces for both day-to-day tasks and the bigger-picture ideas, like vision maps, gratitude lists, and yearly goals. Plus, the soft leatherette cover looks and feels so luxurious. Available colors: 5

58 This Sleek & Streamlined iPhone Wallet Case Amazon Smartish iPhone Pro Wallet Case $15 See On Amazon A streamlined alternative to carrying a full wallet, this iPhone wallet case has just enough room to fit three cards and some cash. It’s full of thoughtful design details, like a thumb slot to easily push the cards out, textured sides that won’t slip from your grip, and a bumper to protect your phone screen from scratches and falls. No one would say no to black, but it comes in a couple more colors and prints, too. Available colors: 6

59 A Kids’ Fossil & Gemstone Excavation Kit That Parents Will Love, Too Amazon NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Mega Fossil and Gemstone Dig Kits $30 See On Amazon Looking for a unique gift for the kids in your life? Consider this National Geographic Mega Fossil and Gemstone Dig Kit, one of the most popular kids’ gifts of the season (and a recommendation from Eva Chen). Both an educational tool and a focused activity in one, this kit comes with a large dig brick embedded with 20 fossils and gemstones, plus all the tools they need to excavate them. It’ll provide hours of exciting discovery for kids, but honestly, parents will find it super cool, too.

60 This Set Of Chic French Soaps Made With Skin-Softening Shea Butter Amazon Fleur D' Extase Soap Gift Set (9 Bars) $12 See On Amazon This set of chic French soaps is a failsafe gift for so many people in your life, from your best friend to the colleague you don’t know that well, but still want to treat to something nice. A lovely addition to a guest bathroom, the set includes nine shea-butter based, triple-milled soaps, imbued with different soothing scents, like gardenia, lavender, and honey almond.

61 An At-Home Microneedling Tool Backed By Over 18,000 Stellar Ratings Amazon Sdara Skincare Derma Roller $14 See On Amazon This microneedling derma roller is a little more niche than the jade rollers and gua shas of the world, so it’s sure to impress your resident skin care aficionado. It’s backed by over 18,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who swear by its smoothing and rejuvenating benefits, and that it increases the efficacy of their products since the tiny (and painless) needles encourage better absorption.

62 These Crystal Rocks Glasses That Look & Feel 10 Times The Price Amazon Mixology & Craft Whiskey Glasses Gift (Set of 4) $35 See On Amazon A bar cart essential, this set of four high-quality crystal rocks glasses feature a classic cut diamond pattern at the base, and the satisfying weight of a glass that costs 10 times the price. The gift-ready box they come in is so nice-looking, you don’t even need to wrap it.

63 A Set Of Sophisticated Turkish Hand Towels Amazon Cacala Turkish Hand Towels with Hanging Loop (4-Pack) $28 See On Amazon There’s a reason why Turkish towels tend to show up on wedding registries the world over. Not only are they a more polished alternative to terry cloth, they’re also softer, lighter-weight, and more absorbent. These particular hand towels are made of 100% OEKO-TEX-certified cotton, bearing that classic stripe design and tassel detail, and available in a huge range of colors to suit any interior aesthetic. Available colors: 41

64 This Gorgeous Acacia Cutting Board They’ll Enjoy For Years To Come Amazon Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Wood Cutting Board $29 See On Amazon “I. Love. This. Board. So beautiful and heavy and sturdy,” one Amazon reviewer wrote of this wood cutting board. Treated properly, the pure acacia wood will last for years, and it’s beautiful enough to double as a charcuterie board or serving platter for dinner parties. Chooses from three sizes, measuring up to 30 inches wide.