I Can't Stop Recommending These 34 Amazing Things On Amazon

When you discover a great product, it can be hard to keep your mouth shut about it. And after all, why should you? If something has changed your life for the better, don't your friends and fellow shoppers deserve to know about it, too? For instance, I can't stop recommending these 35 things on Amazon because each one has genuinely improved my day-to-day life in its own unique way. From home goods to kitchen gadgets to skin care must-haves, these are products that'll make your daily routine easier, more efficient, and a little bit more enjoyable.

Aside from the fact that all of these products are guaranteed to revolutionize some aspect of your day — whether it's your morning coffee routine, your in-shower grooming regimen, or cooking dinner — there are a few other things that make them so great. First, for the most part, all of them are available on Amazon Prime — which means they can be delivered to your doorstep in a matter of two days. Also, almost every product rings up at under $45, with just two exceptions — so you can splurge on more than one thing and still have money left in this month's shopping budget.

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling to discover 35 game-changing products on Amazon that you, too, won't be able to stop recommending.

1 A Chic Bamboo Bath "Mat" You'll Never Have To Wash Amazon GOBAM Bamboo Bath Mat $30 See on Amazon Not only does this bamboo bath mat look super chic, but it's much more hygienic than your average bath mat (which, admit it, you definitely don't wash enough). Bamboo is an eco-friendly material that's less prone to mold and mildew buildup, and it's quick-drying and non-slippery. Choose from two colors in multiple sizes — never deal with having to place your freshly-cleaned feet on a wet, mildew-y bath mat again.

2 A Sunscreen For People Who Hate Sunscreen Amazon La Roche-Posay Anthelios AOX Face Sunscreen SPF 50 $42 See on Amazon Thanks to its weightless finish, I like to call this the face sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. What makes this formula so unique is that it's a serum, so it's not like your typical thick cream or greasy lotion. Instead, it feels like water when applied to your skin, but it still provides a super-strong SPF of 50. It's even rich in antioxidants that help protect your skin from free radicals, and it's fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, and safe for use on sensitive (and every type of) skin.

3 A Milk Frother To Create Starbucks-Quality Drinks At Home Amazon Cafe Casa Handheld Milk Frother $20 See On Amazon Create barista-quality lattes and cappuccinos at home with this Cafe Casa handheld electric milk frother. In just 15 seconds, it creates foam-y milk with two speed settings and an ergonomic handle (you can also use it for cold foam). This is a must-have for any coffee-lover.

4 A Plant-Based Lip Butter With 18 Colors Amazon melixer Vegan Lip Butter $12 See On Amazon The moisturizing shea butter in this plant-based lip product makes it more of a soft lip butter than a balm. The 18 color options and 100% vegan ingredients make this cruelty-free product worth stocking up on. However, the standout ingredient has to be the agave because it replaces traditional petroleum jelly.

5 A Weighted Blanket That Can Help With Anxiety Amazon YnM Weighted Blanket $65 See on Amazon Weighted blankets are all the rage right now because of their ability to improve your quality of sleep and reduce anxiety (which can, in turn, help with insomnia — you can read more about it here). This one is a particularly great buy because it's customizable: choose from a variety of different weights in a variety of different colors and patterns. And, despite its heavy size, it was made to feel breathable.

6 The Best Razor Ever — & It Comes With A Built-In Trimmer Amazon Shick Hydro Silk Razor $12 See on Amazon This is the best razor in the world because it has a hair trimmer on one side. If you choose to shave or groom your body hair, this two-in-one tool will seriously make the process so much easier. The razor side uses five blades and a built-in moisturizing serum to leave your skin smooth and soft, while the trimmer side is waterproof and comes with an adjustable comb. Plus, because it's battery-operated (it comes with a pack of batteries) and the blades are replaceable, it'll last you ages: you can buy blade refills here.

7 A Bathtub Caddy Tray For Indulgent, At Home Spa Nights Amazon Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray $43 See on Amazon Create your own mini oasis in the comfort of your own bathtub with this decked-out caddy tray. Spacious enough to hold a candle, a wine glass, a book, bath oil, and more, this extendable bath tray is an easy way to upgrade your at-home spa nights. Made of quality bamboo that's been coated in a protective waterproof lacquer, it even has designated slots for a glass and your phone.

8 Reusable Cotton Pads That Feel Heavenly On Your Skin Amazon Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads $10 See On Amazon If you think all cotton pads are created equal, you're sorely mistaken. Case in point? These luxuriously-soft rounds made of natural bamboo and cotton, which feel like silk against your skin. You can buy them elsewhere, but you'll get the best deal on Amazon. I've turned so many friends and family members on to these — once you try them, it'll be hard to go back to your average drugstore cotton pads.

9 A Hydrating Night Serum With A Soft Honey Scent Amazon Farmacy Honeymoon Glow Hydrating Night Serum $59 See On Amazon I always recommend this glowy night serum to anyone who doesn’t love an intense fragrance. Unlike most night serums that smell a little too much like perfume, this hydrating night serum from Farmacy leaves a soft honey scent. That’s because this go-to formula has honey to thank for its hydrating properties. It’s also complete with flower acids and willow bark.

10 The Only Face Mask You Really Need To Own Amazon Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $10 See on Amazon In my opinion — and I've tried dozens, if not hundreds of face masks over the years — this is the only mask that really, truly works. The Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay gives your skin a deep, detoxifying clean: not only does it help quell breakouts and de-clog congested pores, but it also makes your skin look clearer and firmer. For best results, mix it with apple cider vinegar; while it's on, your skin will feel tight, which is normal (you might even feel it "pulse"). You can also use it as a foot soak, bath powder, or body mask, and, since a little bit goes a very long way, one tub will last you years.

11 A Hanging Toiletry Bag With Room For All Your Products Amazon Chandelli Toiletry Bag $25 See On Amazon I'm not sure why it took me so long to invest in one of these, but once I did, it revolutionized my packing game. The super-sturdy toiletry organizer has room for all your essentials — including three travel-size bottles — and more. It has four compartments plus a removable pouch, it's made of a waterproof material, and best of all — it has a built-in hook, so you can hang it from your door hook or shower rod for added convenience.

12 The Cult-Favorite Micellar Water That Removes Makeup Like Magic Amazon Bioderma Sensibio H2O Soothing Micellar Cleansing Water $15 See on Amazon Believe the hype: the Bioderma Sensibio H2O micellar water is that good. This OG French micellar water, which inspired countless copycats, removes makeup (including waterproof mascara) like magic. It's also super gentle on skin and won't sting your eyes. Plus, it leaves your skin soothed and soft instead of stripped, unlike most other cleansers.

13 A Snap-On Colander That Saves You Time & Dishes To Wash Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $10 See on Amazon Out of all the random discoveries I've made on Amazon over the years, the Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer is the one that perhaps gets the most use. Snap it on to the side of your pot (or pan, or bowl — it fits onto almost anything) to strain pasta, rice, or whatever you're it is cooking; it'll save you not only time, but also, another dish to wash.

14 These Tweezers That You’ll Start To Swear By Amazon Tweezer Guru Eyebrow Tweezers $12 See On Amazon Yes — these are only tweezers, but I promise, they’re better than any tweezers that might be floating around your makeup bag. In this stainless steel pack, you get a classic angled-tip pair, of course. However, the real star is the extra-precise needle-nose tweezers that you’re seriously going to swear by.

15 Germ-Fighting Soap With Aromatherapy Benefits Amazon Nextrino Tea Trea Soap With Peppermint (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon This all-natural handmade soap is perfect for carrying with you to the gym, and it’s filled with aromatherapy benefits. This bar is uniquely and specifically designed for after your workouts with activated charcoal (for a detoxing clean), coconut oil, tea tree, cajeput oil, and rejuvenating peppermint.

16 Japanese Bath Salts That Turn Your Bath Water Into A Hot Spring Amazon TABINO YADO Hot Springs ''Milky'' Bath Salts (13 Packets) $11 See on Amazon Turn your bath into a Japanese hot spring with these Kracie milky bath salts. The mineral salts promote healthy circulation and enhance your bath's warmth, resulting in your most indulgent, relaxing bath experience ever. Each box contains 13 packets in four assorted hot springs "types," which all differ slightly in terms of color and scent.

17 An Essential Oil Diffuser For At Home Aromatherapy Amazon BZseed Essential Oil Diffuser $33 See on Amazon Diffuse all your favorite essential oils at home with this aromatherapy diffuser (which, by the way, doubles as a humidifier). On one tank, it can run anywhere between nine and 14 hours depending on the mist mode you select. It also has an auto-off feature and can be used as a nightlight, since it lights up in seven different LED colors. Plus, it runs so quietly, you won't even hear it. Choose from four colors.

18 Pimple Patches That Banish Blemishes Overnight Amazon Cosrx Acne Pimple Master Patch (24-Pack) $24 See on Amazon Banish blemishes overnight with these cult-favorite CosRx pimple patches. Not only does the hydrocolloid dressing work to suck the gunk out of your pimple, but it'll also prevent you from picking at it and protects it from outside bacteria — two things that can both make your blemish worse.

19 A Cozy Fleece Bathrobe With A Hood Amazon Richie House Fleece Bathrobe $44 See on Amazon It's time to treat yourself to a cozy new bathrobe. And this one is perfect: it's affordable, super-plush, sold in dozens of colors, and, best of all, has a hood. It also has a large, fluff-lined collar and two deep pockets: you won't wind up wanting to take it off. Available sizes: XS-XL

20 Facial Razors That Double As Dermaplaners Amazon Tinkle Eyebrow Razors (6-Pack) $4 See on Amazon Sure, these facial razors are perfect for grooming your eyebrows. But you can also use them for dermaplaning — a form of exfoliation that removes the dead skin and peach fuzz from your face so your skin is smoother and softer. This can also help any face makeup you apply, like foundation, look smoother and more even. For just under $5, you'll get two packs of three.

21 The Cult-Favorite Cookbook By Instagram's Favorite Chef Amazon Dining In: Highly Cookable Recipes by Alison Roman $16 See on Amazon If you aren't familiar with Alison Roman's viral recipes by now, you're about to be: Pick up Dining In, her best-selling debut cookbook that includes 125 recipes for creations such as her now-famous salted butter and chocolate chunk shortbread cookies. Each dish, though impossibly delicious, is relatively simple to prepare; she created the recipes with the average home cook in mind.

22 A Bath Oil That Helps Soothe Joint & Muscle Pain Amazon Kneipp Arnica Herbal Bath Oil for Joint & Muscles $20 See on Amazon Soothe your ache-y muscles and painful joints with this Kneipp arnica bath oil. Arnica has been used for ages to naturally treat bruises, inflammation, sore muscles, and wounds, and this oil harnesses the power of the miracle plant to provide all-over relief while you bathe. Plus, it leaves your skin silk-y soft.

23 A Silk Pillowcase That's Gentler On Your Hair & Skin Amazon Ravmix Silk Pillowcase $31 See on Amazon Not only do silk pillowcases feel luxurious, but they're gentler on your hair and skin, which can mean less hair breakage, less tangles and knots, and no more pillow marks on your face when you wake up. This one comes in over 25 colors, it has a convenient zip closure, and it comes in four sizes.

24 A Sunscreen With CC Cream Built-In Amazon Supergoop! CC Screen $40 See On Amazon Another great sunscreen for people who hate traditional sunscreens, this one, from Supergoop!, that comes with a buildable CC cream built-in. This mineral sunscreen has a creamy and breathable formula. It comes in 12 shades and is infused with apple and Irish moss extract. Plus, it offers an impressively strong SPF of 50 PA+++.

25 A Scalp Massager That Feels Oh-So Soothing On Your Head Amazon Maxsoft Scalp Massager Brush $8 See on Amazon After a long day of wearing your hair in a tight bun or ponytail, treat your head to a shampoo using one of these scalp-massaging brushes. Not only does this feel amazing, but it can also help stimulate blood flow, remove product buildup, and ease headache pain.

26 A Fancy Italian Toothpaste That Tastes Like Jasmine Amazon Marvis Jasmine Toothpaste $10 See on Amazon Whether you love a great, luxury beauty product or you hate the taste of most toothpastes, the Marvis Jasmine Toothpaste will not only look chic on your top shelf, but it tastes delicious, too. As a plus, the toothpaste is vegan, cruelty-free, and fluoride free, to boot.

27 Korean Peeling Pads That'll Make You Look Forward To Exfoliating Amazon Neogen Dermalogy Bio-Peel Gauze Peeling Green Tea $13 See on Amazon With their delicious scent, convenient design (they come with a pocket for your fingers), and ability to give you radiant skin with just one swipe, these K-beauty peeling pads will actually make you look forward to exfoliating. Each pad is dual-sided, with two different textures, made with pure cotton mesh, and infused with a green tea serum that provides chemical exfoliation (in addition to the manual exfoliation the pads provide). The result? Clearer, smoother, healthier skin.

28 The Best Pens Ever Amazon MyLifeUNIT Fineliner Pens (22-Pack) $16 See on Amazon A favorite of artists and crafters, these pens are simply the best (trust me, you just have to try them). The tips are ultra-fine and super-smooth, the ink is quick-drying, and the bleed-through is minimal. Each pack contains 22 vibrant colors, but you can get them in all black, too.

29 A Deep-Conditioning Mask To Repair Damaged Hair Amazon Amika The Kure Intense Repair Mask $38 See on Amazon Repair damage, reduce frizz, increase manageability, and banish split ends with this deep-conditioning hair mask from Amika. It softens and strengthens your hair like no other — and it also happens to smell amazing. For seriously damaged hair, use it in place of conditioner after shampooing; or, leave it on under a processing cap overnight.

30 In-Shower Body Cloths That Make All-Over Exfoliation A Breeze Amazon Salux Nylon Japanese Washcloth (3-Pack) $11 See on Amazon These cult-favorite Japanese washcloths have an extra-long design that makes it easy to exfoliate your back and other hard-to-reach areas with ease. They're textured in a way that allows them to deep clean your skin, to the point where you'll see all the dirt and grime come off in the shower. Each pack contains three quick-drying cloths, and they're reusable; just throw them in the washing machine when you've used them a couple of times.

31 A Silk Sleep Mask That Won't Leave Marks On Your Face Amazon Jersey Slumber Silk Sleep Mask $8 See On Amazon If you have trouble sleeping, eye masks are one of the things I've found that help the most. But a lot of eye masks can feel uncomfortable on your skin or leave marks on your face — which is where silk eye masks come in. The Jersey Slumber Silk Sleep Mask feels luxuriously soft on your skin and eyes, and it comes in so many cute colors and prints. Over 17,000 Amazon reviewers gave it a positive rating.

32 A Body Lotion That Helps Treat Body Acne, KP, & Bumpy Skin Amazon Paula's Choice Weightless Body Treatment 2% BHA $28 See on Amazon Treat body acne, keratosis pilaris, or just generally bumpy skin with the Paula's Choice Weightless Body Treatment. It contains 2% salicylic acid, a BHA known for its ability to deep clean your pores, which can help prevent breakouts and make your skin smoother. Use this exfoliating lotion all over your body or just on targeted areas, and watch as your skin becomes softer and smoother with each application.

33 The One Amazon Tech Accessory You Should Definitely Already Own Amazon Amazon Kindle $90 See on Amazon If you don't own a Kindle already, what are you waiting for? Sure, you can store and download all your favorite books, newspapers, audiobooks, and magazines — but its adjustable, glare-free display means you can read anywhere, even in the pitch black or bright sun. The long-lasting battery literally lasts weeks on a single charge, and with each purchase, you'll get three months of Kindle Unlimited, which means unlimited downloads.