Accessory Brand Hunting Season Just Launched Its First-Ever Home Collection

The celebrity-favorite accessory brand Hunting Season has a clear ethos: It believes in a season-less approach to design that provides its customers with pieces “that become beloved artifacts” over time. There’s no question it holds true to this. Its minimalist, timeless bags, made by local artisans in Colombia, each feature beautiful materials and silhouettes that will endure extensive use and never go out of style. (In fact, the New York Times once called the brand “Hermès Junior,” in case you weren’t already convinced.) It’s likely you wish you could buy this sort of product for every part of your life, and thankfully, Hunting Season agrees. On June 8, it launched its Home & Away collection, which includes a lineup of molded leather decor made with the same careful craftsmanship as the rest of its designs.

Made up of three items — a tray set, a bowl, and a box set — this first-ever home collection from the brand is far from large. Yet that’s kind of the point: As with all Hunting Season items, the idea is to create sort of a capsule of elegant staples (just this time, it’s for your home). So while these launches may run from $195 to $495, you can rest easy knowing you don’t need many to outfit your space.

Plus, consider the time and skill that goes into each piece. The collection is constructed with a time-honored molding technique “akin to sculpture” that ensures no stitches or supportive structures are required. Thus, the finished products have a seamless form featuring a buffed finish inspired by Japanese lacquer-ware. And this is no quick process: Each of these designs is crafted by a team of artisans in Colombia over the course of a day.

Of course, Hunting Season is still an accessory brand at its core, so it couldn’t leave purses out of this launch entirely. That’s where the “Away” part of “Home & Away” comes in. Bags from the Nomad collection have been carried over in new materials and colorways, and are featured in the corresponding campaign by Olivier Kervern. While the leather objects are meant to live with you, the Nomad line is designed to move with you, “wherever life takes you next.”

The Home & Away collection is available to shop now. Find it online at Hunting-Season.com, or click through via the links ahead.

