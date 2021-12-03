Menu
The Warming (And Delicious) Cocktail Recipe Your Holiday Parties Are Missing
Anna Buckman
For this High West Hot Toddy, start by muddling two lemon slices in a goblet. Add one and 1/2 ounces of
High West American Prairie Bourbon
, a 1/2 ounce of honey syrup, and three ounces of hot water and stir. Garnish with a cinnamon stick.
This JiloTé cocktail calls for adding one and 1/2 ounces of
Abasolo Ancestral Corn Whisky
, one ounce of chamomile tea, 3/4 ounces of lemon juice, 3/4 ounces of honey, and two dashes of
Angostura Bitters
to a pot. Set to medium heat, and stir occasionally until you reach a boil. Garnish with an orange wheel and cinnamon stick.
