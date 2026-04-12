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Japanophiles may be familiar with Hoshinoya. The Japanese hospitality brand, known for immersive stays with a sense of place, has hotels across the Land of the Rising Sun — including Kyoto, Karuizawa, and Okinawa. The group’s Tokyo retreat, located in the bustling business district of Otemachi, is an urban ryokan, a haven of calm and culture amid a swirling sea of well-suited professionals and suitcase-wielding travelers flooding in and out of the metro stations.

Whereas other luxury hotels in the area offer a more international feel that Westerners will be more familiar with, Hoshinoya Tokyo has a deeply and unwaveringly Japanese sensibility. Heritage and tradition are foundational to the experience. Guests leave their footwear at the ground-level welcome area. (It’s customary in Japan to remove shoes before entering a home.)

The second-floor lobby is set up for cultural immersion, whether that’s enjoying an evening of sake tasting, watching a gagaku (classical Japanese music) performance, or doing a matcha tea ceremony. Guests can also start the morning with sky-high kenjutsu (the Japanese art of swordsmanship) on the rooftop.

Further elevating the experience, the hotel embodies the Japanese concept of omotenashi, a gracious, deeply ingrained form of hospitality. More than mere professionalism or simply anticipating guests’ needs, it is a warm embrace of culture extended to every visitor.

Here’s everything you need to know before checking into Hoshinoya Tokyo.

The Rooms

The serene rooms are a contemporary take on what you’d find at a typical ryoka, complete with tatami mat floors, shoji screens, low-slung furnishings, and large stone soaking tubs. A bonus for beauty lovers, bathrooms are stocked with five-step skin care routines (so no need to pack your products).

Each floor also features a communal Ochanoma Lounge to sip tea, sample Japanese snacks, and try traditional crafts like origami. The comfy seating makes it easy to linger over a cup of sencha green tea and enjoy the quiet or get lost in the book you’ve been saving for a long-haul holiday.

The Spa

The ultimate urban escape for relaxation and restoration, the 17th floor of Hoshinoya Tokyo is dedicated to well-being. Bathing rituals have been a cornerstone of Japanese life for centuries, and here, tradition meets modern luxury. The property’s rooftop onsen is fed by mineral-rich hot spring water sourced from 4,921 feet below the city, open to the sky for a serene experience that’s particularly magical in the evening, when darkness settles and the moon casts its glow.

For deeper rejuvenation, the spa offers an array of body and facial treatments. I indulged in shiki — Hoshinoya’s signature 90-minute therapy using steamed herb balls to stimulate circulation — and it was, without a doubt, the best massage of my life. Bonus: The last spa appointment is at 9 p.m., perfect for a pre-bedtime remedy that melts away the day.

The Restaurants

Like the rest of the property, dining at Hoshinoya Tokyo is thoughtful, intentional, and deeply Japanese.

Rather than loading up at a sprawling buffet, guests can choose to have a traditional Japanese breakfast delivered right to their room. While savoring grilled fish, pickles, rice, and miso soup in buttery linen pajamas provided by the hotel, it’s hard to remember the bustle of Tokyo that exists just outside the walls.

For dinner, head downstairs to one of the private rooms in the subterranean restaurant for a journey through the lost flavors of Japan. The set menu celebrates nostalgic recipes from regions around the country, honoring heritage while giving each dish a confidently contemporary twist. It’s an incredibly unique and special dining experience you won’t find anywhere else.

There are hundreds of excellent places to get sushi in Tokyo. Though I can’t confirm that any outside of Sushi Otemon invite patrons to indulge in artfully prepared Edo-style nigiri while barefoot and wearing a kimono. That’s what makes the experience so special. More than just the high-quality ingredients and immaculate technique, it’s a sushi counter with the soul of a ryokan.

Jet-lagged travelers who prefer a cozy night in can still enjoy delicious local dishes — including udon, unagi (eel) over rice, and seasonal vegetables — all without having to change out of their slippers.

The Takeaway

While many travelers flock to Tokyo for the neon lights of Shibuya and the vibrant fashion of Harajuku, those seeking a hybrid experience that blends urban excitement, tranquility, and tradition should book a stay at Hoshinoya Tokyo. It’s an unparalleled sanctuary where guests can recharge and appreciate Japanese heritage — right in the heart of the city.