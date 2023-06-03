Home Trends Under $35 On Amazon That Reviewers Are Obsessed With

When an item garners a cult-like following on Amazon, it’s worth paying attention — especially when said item is stylish, high quality, and cheap. That’s why you, too, are bound to fall in love with these home trends under $35 that Amazon reviewers are obsessed with. From sleek decorative accents to modern statement pieces to the plain old functional, these popular home products have become best sellers for a reason — and their price tags are almost too good to believe. So whether you’re currently redecorating your apartment or you’re just always on the hunt for the coolest interior design trends, keep scrolling to discover the latest and greatest home products Amazon has to offer.

1 This Versatile Tray In An Expensive-Looking Faux-Croc Finish Amazon Home Redefined Faux Leather Decorative Serving Tray $20 See On Amazon Style, meet function. This faux-croc tray makes a stunning statement on top of your coffee table filled with magazines, TV remotes, and perhaps a decorative candle, though of course you can use it to corral all manner of odds and ends around the house; the glossy, pitch black finish looks stylish anywhere. The 22 other colors and finishes available are equally chic; think cobalt faux leather and pure white with gold handles. With a 4.7-star rating out of 12,000 ratings in total, Amazon shoppers are seriously obsessed with this steal of a piece. Available colors: 23

2 A Beachy-Chic Macrame Hanging Planter Amazon Mkono Macrame Plant Hanger Basket $9 See On Amazon Step up your greenery game with this handmade macrame hanging planter. Not only is it a convenient way to display potted plants without taking up floor or surface space, but it’s a beachy-chic decorative accent in and of itself. It’s another wildly popular home piece on Amazon, having earned a near-perfect 4.7-star rating after almost 20,000 shoppers weighed in. Available colors: 4

3 These Rope Storage Baskets That Are Stylish Enough To Keep On Display Amazon Cotton Rope Storage Baskets (3-Pack) $34 See On Amazon Another stylishly functional buy, this three-pack of popular rope baskets can be used pretty much anywhere around your house, offering a chicer storage alternative to plastic bins. Whether you use them for toys, workout gear, or linens, this is the storage solution you won’t be scrambling to hide in a closet. Choose from three sizes and 14 neutral color options to suit your aesthetic and storage needs. Available colors: 14

4 A Set Of Clear, Airtight Food Storage Containers That’ll Instantly Neaten Up Your Pantry Amazon Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) $28 See On Amazon If you can’t get enough of The Home Edit’s pristine organizational solutions, add this under-$35 order of storage containers to your cart. The order includes seven BPA-free canisters in various sizes, which stack and fit neatly together for a clean aesthetic and a much more functional pantry. The airtight lids will prolong the shelf life of your snacks, cereals, baking supplies, and other dry goods, so you’ll end up with less food waste, to boot. “Fabulous storage - SO much better than the round storage containers that I have. These are spacious yet they fit compactly in my cabinets. Highly recommend!” raved one of the 1,000+ customers who left a five-star review.

5 This Set Of Modern Drawer Pulls To Easily Freshen Up Your Kitchen Amazon Hickory Hardware Kitchen Cabinet Handles (10-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Interior designer Sarah Bernard has previously shared with The Zoe Report that upgrading your cabinet hardware is one of the simplest ways to give your home “a fresh look and feel on any budget.” Sleek and minimalist, these brushed brass drawer pulls look so much more expensive than they are (they cost under $10 for a pack of 10), and they work with any interior aesthetic, from modern to traditional. They’re also widely loved on Amazon, having earned an impressive 4.6-star rating overall. Available finishes; 3

6 The Trendy Bum Vase You’ve Seen All Over Social Media — For Under $20 Amazon BASE ROOTS Booty Planter Vase $16 See On Amazon Boasting a rare 4.9-star rating, it’s hard to underestimate how obsessed reviewers are with this trendy bum vase — and at well under $20, it’s a fraction of the price of similar cheeky vases you’ve likely seen all over Instagram. An instant statement-maker, this looks so cute filled with dainty flowers or pampas grass in the bedroom or living room. Available styles: 6

7 A Low-Effort, High-Impact Way To Create A Statement Wall Amazon Abyssaly Black Silk Peel & Stick Wallpaper $7 See On Amazon Dark, moody colors are a major interior trend this season, and that goes for decor and wall colors. If you’re curious but noncommittal about the trend, drop the paint sample and pick up a roll of this peel-and-stick wallpaper instead. According to the nearly 7,000 reviewers who left a five-star rating, it’s easy to both install and remove, should you need to adjust it (or if you change your mind about it altogether). It comes in 15 bold hues, like onyx and emerald green, in a textured finish intended to mimic high-end silk wallpaper. Available colors: 15

8 This Wall-Mounted Pots & Pans Rack That Always Looks Chic Amazon OROPY Detachable Pans Hanging Rail Rack $25 See On Amazon There’s just something about a hanging pot holder that makes your kitchen look professionally decorated. Ringing up at around $25, this one proves that you don’t need a designer-sized budget to get the look (and with a 4.7-star rating, it’s a particularly popular choice on Amazon). It’s equipped with 14 S hooks and can hold up to 80 pounds total, and the matte black finish works in modern and traditional interiors alike. Plus, one reviewer commented that “It's simple as 1st grade math to put up.”

9 A Pair Of Stunning Solar Lanterns That’ll Envlien Your Outdoor Space Amazon MAGGIFT Hanging Solar Lights (2-Pack) $30 See On Amazon This pair of solar lanterns will instantly enliven your outdoor space with warmth and ambiance, and the intricate filigree pattern will throw the most gorgeous shapes across your patio or lawn. They’re also solar-powered, automatically turning on at dusk and off at dawn. “Very lovely soft glow at night,” one Amazon reviewer wrote of these pretty pieces. What’s more, another shared that they’ve withstood four years in “full daylight” and “some serious and direct rain/exposure.”

10 This Solid Bamboo Turntable You’ll Get So Much Use Out Of Amazon Greenco Bamboo Turntable $13 See On Amazon This bamboo turntable will come in handy for keeping spices and condiments within easy each while you’re cooking, but it also works as a cute serving tray for cocktails, cheeses, and desserts for dinner parties, all while adding a natural design element to your kitchen. This costs well under $15, but hundreds of reviewers attest that it’s “long lasting,” and one reviewer shared that it’s “very visually appealing, strong, sturdy and works perfectly.”

11 A Pretty Hanging Mirror With A Delicate Gold Chain Amazon LONGWIN Hanging Circle Mirror $22 See On Amazon A strategically placed mirror can work wonders to open up a room. With its graceful round shape, gold metal finish, and delicate chain, this hanging mirror is the ideal balance between classic and modern, and it comes in three sizes to suit almost any space you wish. Reviewers have awarded this piece an impressive 4.6-star rating, raving about the “perfect gold tone” and “great quality.”

12 This Cute & Cordless Lamp You Can Use Anywhere, Anytime Amazon O’Bright Portable LED Touch Sensor Table Lamp $30 See On Amazon The perfect size to pop on a nightstand, office, or even on your kitchen counter, per current design trends, this chic (and smart) table lamp has a touch-sensor dimmer that lets you adjust among three brightness levels with the touch of your finger. It’s also battery-operated and can be used cordlessly, so you don’t even need to be mindful about using it somewhere near an outlet. It’ll recharge with any standard USB cable. Available colors: 5

13 A Multipack Of Slim Velvet Hangers That’s Earned A Cult Following Amazon Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) $27 See On Amazon No perfectly organized closet space is complete without velvet hangers. They’re slim, space-saving, and delicate fabrics like silk and chiffon will cling to the fabric so you’ll never need to deal with your clothes slipping off them. Plus, they just look more aesthetically pleasing than clunky plastic. This 30-pack of velvet hangers is wildly popular on Amazon, having earned a 4.8-star rating and over 80,000 ratings in total. Another cool feature? The hooks swivel 360 degrees, so you can hang them any which way you want.

14 This $20 Knot Throw Pillow That Looks So High End Amazon Sioloc Soft Knot Round Ball Throw Pillow $19 See On Amazon A handful of high-end designers have rolled out knot pillows in their recent collections — and now you know you can snag one on Amazon for under $20. It’s available in 14 sophisticated colors, from sage to ivory, and the perfectly squishy interior is covered in a buttery soft velvet fabric that feels as delicious as it looks. Choose a few in complementary colors or varying sizes (it comes in small, medium, or large) for a perfectly-imperfect aesthetic. Available colors: 14

15 A 3-Pack Of Puck Lights That Couldn’t Be Easier To Install Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Under Cabinet Puck Lights (3-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Reviewers are obsessed with these puck lights, having awarded them close to 8,000 perfect five-star ratings to date. They couldn’t be easier to install, thanks to their peel-and-stick backing, and since they’re battery-operated and wireless, you don’t need to hire an electrician to get them up and running. Pop them anywhere your home could use some light and life, like under your kitchen cabinets or inside deep closets.

16 This Striped Linen Table Runner That Defines Effortlessly Chic Style Amazon Solino Home Linen Table Runner $21 See On Amazon Draping this linen table runner across your dining table for dinner parties and date nights is quite possibly the simplest way to make your home look 10 times chicer. Adorned with a classic French stripe pattern, it’s made of pure linen and boasts the effortlessly stylish look and feel the material is loved for. It’s hard to believe this expensive-looking piece costs less than $25. Available colors: 20

17 A Pair Of Smart Light Bulbs For A More Efficient Home Amazon Vont Smart Bluetooth Light Bulbs (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon “Smart” home devices aren’t just a trend, they’re becoming a necessity for a streamlined, well-functioning home. Even if you’re not the tech-y type, you’ll surely appreciate these smart light bulbs. They’re compatible with home assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as the brand’s own app, so you can virtually (or with your voice) set the color scheme, a timer, and more. At under $20 for a set of two, they’re much less expensive than other smart bulbs on the market; but with over 3,000 five-star ratings, Amazon reviewers confirm they work perfectly well.

18 This Money Tree In A Sleek Ceramic Planter Amazon Costa Farms Money Tree $34 See On Amazon You may not have guessed it, but you can get fresh, live plants right on Amazon — and since they’re delivered right to your door, you won’t need to schlep one home from your local garden center. This 16-inch money tree from Costa Farms comes pre-potted in a sleek white ceramic planter, saving you yet another hassle. With a 4.4-star rating out of over 10,000 ratings in total, you can rest assured that your plant will arrive in great condition.

19 A Pair Of Stylish Jute Hanging Baskets Amazon Goodpick Jute Hanging Basket (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon For another chicer-than-usual storage solution, consider this pair of jute hanging baskets, which can be used to store any odds and ends around the house, or as a creative way to display potted plants. The leather handles add to the expensive-looking appeal. “Love the color, texture and size of basket and beautiful leather strap,” wrote one of thousands of reviewers who left a five-star review. “Some of these can look cheap but these are gorgeous. the basket is big enough to be functional although it's also very decorative.”

20 The Coffee Table Book That Belongs In Every Minimalist-Chic Home Amazon Minimalista: Your Step-by-Step Guide to a Better Home, Wardrobe, and Life $22 See On Amazon A well-curated stack of coffee table books acts as décor in and of itself, but let’s not forget the importance of the content of those books, too. For a meta moment, consider picking up a copy of Minimalista: Your Step-by-Step Guide to a Better Home, Wardrobe, and Life by professional organizer and home design influencer Shira Gill. Inside, you’ll find inspirational interior photography and tips about how to live an intentional, minimalist lifestyle at home — and of course, the clean, neutral hardcover adds just the right amount of interest and texture to your coffee table.

21 These Cute Bubble Candles You’ve Likely Seen All Over Instagram Amazon ACITHGL Bubble Candle Scented Cube Soy Wax Candles (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Often spotted in the background of “aesthetic” videos, bubble candles are one of Instagram’s (and TikTok’s) hottest home trends. A fun and easy way to liven up any corner of your home — whether you plan on lighting them or not — this duo comes with one white candle and one in the color of your choice: blue, purple, pink, green, or yellow. They also come in mini sizes, or in a three-pack, if you want more.

22 The Bamboo Bath Mat That’s A Must In Any Stylish Home Amazon Signature Living Bamboo Bath Mat $27 See On Amazon Over the past few years, bamboo bath mats have become something of a style symbol in tastefully curated homes. Not only do they look great and fit in with any style of decor, but they’re also a lot more hygienic (as opposed to your standard fabric bath mats), since they dry quickly without harboring bacteria, mildew, or mold. And at less than $30 on Amazon, this one rings up at a particularly enticing price.

23 A Sleek Gold Lamp That Looks Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon COTULIN Gold Modern Hollow Out Metal Table Lamp $27 See On Amazon Considering how sleek and luxurious it looks, no one will guess you got this gorgeous gold table lamp for less than $30 on Amazon. It’s just simple enough to fit in with most interiors, but still special enough to stand out. Naturally, it would look gorgeous on your bedside table, but it would work just as well in a living room or office, too. Available colors: 3

24 A Lightweight, Waffle-Weave Throw That Works For All Seasons Amazon PHF C B Waffle Blanket $28 See On Amazon Waffle-weave textures are having a moment again — so stock up on a few of these waffle-weave blankets to scatter around your house. They’re the perfect weight for a hot summer night, but they also layer wonderfully in the chillier seasons. Sold in 13 colors, they look great draped over your bed, couch, or favorite armchair, and they come in four sizes, from throw to oversized king. Available colors: 13

25 The Most Gorgeous Way To Light Up Your Patio Or Garden Amazon Brightown Globe Outdoor String Lights $18 See On Amazon Trendy yet also timeless, these globe-style string lights are a foolproof way to add ambience and charm to any outdoor space. A fan favorite on Amazon with over 40,000 five-star ratings, they’re waterproof, easy to install, and sold in four lengths, ranging from 25 to 100 feet.

26 A Set Of Cute Salt & Pepper Holders Made Of Bamboo Amazon Estilo Premium Bamboo Salt & Pepper Bowls (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Bamboo seems to be everywhere these days — especially in the kitchen. If you agree that there’s no such thing as too many bamboo accents in a home, pick up these cute salt and pepper bowls, which make adding a “pinch” to your recipes easier than ever. That said, you can use them to store any and all types of herbs and spices, thanks to their magnetic lids that keep what’s inside fresh and dry.

27 A Cool & Clever Way To Display Your Current Wine Collection Amazon HB Design Co. Countertop 9-Bottle Wine Holder Rack $25 See On Amazon A must for small spaces (and/or overflowing wine collections), this countertop wine rack holds nine bottles of wine at a time — and looks so chic while doing so. (On the top rack, you can even fit two bigger bottles such as magnums or Champagne.) This’ll look great solo on a car bart or counter, but you can also buy a few for your shelves and stack them side by side for an even more impressive effect.

28 This Chain Link Accent To Perch On Top Of Your Coffee Table Books Amazon Rool Wood Knot Chain Link Decor $24 See On Amazon Minimalist decorative accents are all the rage these days — and this one has been spotted all over Instagram’s most stylish apartments and homes. Sold in four colors — black, white, beige, and brown — this chain link sculptural piece will look so cool placed on a stack of books on your coffee table or nightstand (or simply displayed on a shelf). “So simple but adds a statement,” one Amazon reviewer commented. Available colors: 4

29 An Affordable (& Stunning) Set Of Airy Linen Curtains Amazon H.VERSAILTEX Sheer Linen Curtains $18 See On Amazon Curtains tend to be expensive, but this gorgeous set costs less than $20 for an 85-inch long set (the longest length, which is 108 inches, still rings up at less than $40 on Amazon). Linen curtains will always be on trend, and they add instant airiness (and romance) to any space while blocking out just the right amount of light. Over 14,000 Amazon shoppers left them a five-star rating or review, with one person writing, “The price was awesome compared to everywhere else I looked and the style and craftsmanship were far better than others at this price point.” Available colors: 15

30 These Minimalist Line Drawings That Come Pre-Framed Amazon ArtbyHannah Framed Minimalist Wall Art Set (3-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Three prints for $15 would be a bargain — but three framed prints? That’s practically unheard of — and exactly what makes this set of wall art so popular. Line drawings are very “in” right now, and these prints allow you to get in on the trend without dropping major bucks on art. Choose from three frame colors: black, walnut, or natural (pictured).

31 The Bamboo-Lidded Glass Influencers Are Obsessed With Amazon NETANY Glass Drinking Glasses & Straws With Bamboo Lids (4-Pack) $20 See On Amazon These glasses, with their bamboo lids and matching glass straws, have been spotted on the Instagrams of Tinx, Molly Mae Hague, and Melissa Wood — making it safe to say they’ve become a bonafide trend. Their appeal is simple: They’re aesthetically pleasing, conveniently designed, and the right size for all manner of drinks (and snacks), from green juices to iced lattes. Over 5,000 Amazon reviewers have left them a perfect five-star rating.

32 These Farmhouse-Chic Canisters For Your Most-Used Kitchen Essentials Amazon Barnyard Designs White Canister Set (3-Pack) $25 See On Amazon Farmhouse-style accents have been a hot home trend for quite some time now — and this set of kitchen canisters lets you embrace the trend in a functional way. Sold in four colors and featuring a vintage font, they allow you to store your essentials (tea, coffee, sugar) in an aesthetically pleasing manner while also keeping them fresh. One Amazon reviewer commented, “The canisters were much nicer looking than I had anticipated. They look really sharp and clean on my counter. They also are not breakable which is great! I'm actually impressed as they were not very expensive.” Available colors: 4

33 A Pretty Area Rug That’s Easy To Care For — & It Comes In So Many Unique Prints Amazon Adiva Rugs Non Slip Backing Machine Washable Area Rug $35 See On Aamazon Area rugs are a must in any home, but they’re frustratingly hard to keep clean. What makes this one so special (and so worth buying) is that it’s machine washable, and looks so much more expensive than it is. Sold in 12 sizes, two shapes, and 16 gorgeous patterns, it even features a non-slip backside so you don’t have to worry about it sliding around. Available designs: 16

34 These Chic Apothecary Jars With Endless Uses Amazon mDesign Plastic Apothecary Canister Jars (3-Pack) $23 See On Amazon Ideal for storing cotton pads, Q-tips, floss sticks, and hair ties, apothecary jars have become the bathroom organizers du jour. This set stands out due to its pretty metallic lids, which also come in bronze, chrome, matte satin, and rose gold, in addition to soft brass (pictured). Not only are they functional, but they’ll add a decorative touch to your bathroom counter or shelves, too.

35 A Fuss-Free (& Oh-So Cool) Alternative To Fresh Flowers Amazon WILD AUTUMN Natural Dried Pampas Grass Decor Bouquet (86-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Pampas grass has become a mainstay in stylish homes everywhere, especially of the minimalist and Scandi varieties. Not only does it look cool, but it’s also incredibly low maintenance, unlike fresh flowers and plants. This pampas grass bouquet is beloved by Amazon reviewers and will last practically forever once you’ve fluffed it out and shaped it to your liking. It makes a lovely housewarming or hostess gift, too.

36 This Cool Crystal Vase That Looks Gorgeous Empty Or Full Amazon FANTESTICRYAN Modern Irised Crystal Clear Glass Vase $17 See On Amazon Vases and decorative accents in sculptural designs have become all the rage lately — and when bought in the amber or iridescent colors, this stunning glass vase feels particularly of the moment. It looks just as cool with a single stem as it does with a full bouquet of flowers, and it’ll add a pretty touch to any part of your home in which you place it, whether that’s in your entryway or on your bedside table. Available colors: 3

37 A Set Of 6 Brightly Colored, Mediterranean-Chic Plates Amazon Annovero Small Mini Dessert Plates (6-Pack) $35 See On Amazon Get in on the Mediterranean trend with these colorful plates, which look like something you’d buy in a boutique in Italy. Sold in three sizes, these plates aren’t just decorative (though they would look cool displayed on the wall or shelves), but they’re also super practical, being microwave and oven safe. Amazon shoppers love them, having awarded them a rare, 4.9-star overll rating. If you love the aesthetic, you can also get matching mugs and bowls.

38 This Bath Rug That’s Actually Chic Amazon French Connection Nellore Fringe Bath Rug $22 See On Amazon Finally: a bath mat that’s actually pretty. If your taste leans New England classic or shabby chic, this gorgeous rug deserves a spot in your bathroom (though it would work in a mudroom or entryway, too). And because it’s machine washable, it’s incredibly easy to keep clean. Made of 100% cotton, this bath rug is sold in seven neutral colors to fit in with any existing space, including navy blue and several shades of gray. Available colors: 7

39 These Pretty & Lightweight Muslin Throws Amazon EMME Cotton Throw Blanket $35 See On Amazon Minimalism is everywhere these days, which perhaps explains why simple muslin throws are popping up everywhere. Sold in five styles and sizes (with tassels or without), this lightweight throw is perfect for hot weather and makes the perfect blanket for getting a comfortable night’s sleep on a humid summer night. It’s also a great baby blanket, picnic blanket, or decorative throw, and it’s made of 100% cotton, making its $35 price tag seem all the more reasonable. Available colors: 10