Some people spend their weekends exploring all the new viral spots in town that they've discovered on TikTok. Others, however, would much rather snuggle up on the couch with their dog, streaming the latest buzzed-about miniseries. If you’re in search of a holiday gift for someone firmly in the latter camp, chic home decor to amp up their space, or a new accessory for their four-legged furry friend, won’t disappoint.

After all, if they prefer spending the majority of their time at home, having a cozy, joy-sparking casa that they truly love is crucial. Even something as simple as a colorful ceramic vase (like La Double J’s stunning creations) or a quirky throw pillow (the options at Furbish are too cute) will make a world of difference in their pad. Or, if they've just moved and need to fully furnish their whole place, they’ll be over the moon to receive a piece of furniture — perhaps a vanity that can double as a desk?

And don’t forget about their precious fur baby. A luxe designer collar or cute puffer jacket will instantly make them the coolest (and most fashionable) pup on the block.

Scroll onward for an assortment of 11 chic home and pet gifts. Hopefully, they’ll invite you over to enjoy their new present.

Ginori 1735 Tesori Oriente Italiano 5-Piece Tea Service Set $1,150 See On Saks Fifth Avenue Transform your afternoon tea time into a decadent experience with this five-piece collection from Italian luxury porcelain brand Ginori 1735. It’s complete with two teacups, two saucers, and one presentational tray — all in an ornate, Asian-inspired garden motif in gold against white porcelain. Wrapped in sophisticated blue boxes, this set makes for a glamorous hostess gift.

La Double J Daisy Vase $750 See On La Double J Handcrafted by Italian artisans, this playful ceramic vase features La Double J’s iconic Margherita print (a favorite among its ready-to-wear offerings) in a cheery three-dimensional texture set against a rich bordeaux backdrop. Infusing the classicism and romance of Italy with the whimsy the brand has become synonymous with, this decorative piece brings joy wherever it’s placed in your home.

Swarovski Florere Bouquet $1,000 See On Swarovski Enjoy the beauty of fresh flowers year-round — no care required. Crafted in Swarovski’s famously dazzling crystals and lacquered metal, it infuses any room with glamour, elegance, and a touch of fantasy. Eternally luminous, this bouquet makes the perfect gift for anyone who can’t live without a little sparkle.

Mau Bao $699 See On Mau Designed with posh cat parents in mind, this sleek, modern haven for your feline friends seamlessly combines minimalist design and comfort. Elevated perches and a cozy cave made with removable, washable Oeko-Tex performance fabric give pets luxurious options for napping or simply hanging out and a discrete scratching post lets them give themselves a mini manicure. Best of all, the sleek, sculptural wood frame won’t cramp even the most interior-obsessed person’s style.

Versace Crystal Icon Pet Collar $325 See On Versace No truly pampered pet’s lifestyle could be complete without a designer accoutrement or two. Versace’s edgy-cool crystal-studded collar, finished with an embellished Medusa pendant — a signature symbol from the legendary fashion house — gives your dog or cat instant icon status.

Furbish Fancy Needlepoint Pillow $98 See On Furbish With its cheeky expression and playful color palette, this pillow is far from your grandma’s needlepoint — unless, of course, you’ve got a very hip grandma. A truly whimsical home accessory, it adds a touch of nostalgic charm to more pared-down spaces, but it’s also a perfect fit in any maximalist's interior.

H&M Metal Table Lamp $60 See On H&M With its vintage-inspired yet totally on-trend mushroom shape, this sleek metal table lamp is the chicest way to layer light. Styled onto desks, side tables, shelves, or even kitchen counters (a favorite tip of design pros), it brings a hint of mid-century design to your home and helps set a sophisticated mood.

Aritizia The Super Ruff Puff $98 See On Aritizia Keep your precious pup both comfy and stylish even on the chilliest winter days with this glossy, water-repellent, and well-insulated puffer that adjusts to fit big and little furry friends alike. Its zippered back makes going for walks simple, and its recycled down alternative fill adds cozy warmth. Want to twin with your dog? There’s a matching Super Puff for humans, so you can both exude the same sporty style.

Tiffany & Co. Bone Pet Collar Charm in Stainless Steel $175 See On Tiffany & Co. An instant symbol of pedigree — regardless of your dog’s actual lineage — this bone-shaped collar charm captures all the timeless elegance you’d expect considering Tiffany & Co.’s legacy. Part of the iconic Return to Tiffany collection, this minimalist piece was inspired by a key ring the brand first released back in 1966 and is made from sleek stainless steel. Personalize your pet’s new adornment with a name, symbol, or some other bespoke engraving.

Anthropologie Boozy Pet Bowls $42 See On Anthropologie For the pet parent and cocktail connoisseur, this martini-inspired dolomite bowl makes every mealtime feel more like a party. Taking on the iconic shape of the classic drink’s glassware and decorated with a dainty olive design inside, it’s a cheeky vessel that doubles as decor.