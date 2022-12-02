Menu
This Easy Eggnog Recipe Is A Surefire Way To Please The Whole Family
A guaranteed holiday hit.
by
Anna Buckman
2 hours ago
Maren Caruso/Photodisc/Getty Images
For the Teremana Mana Eggnog, you need 1 ounces
Teremana Reposado
, 1 ounces Oloroso sherry, 3/4 ounce heavy cream, 1 whole egg, 1/2 ounce simple syrup, and a pinch of salt/cinnamon/chili powder mixture. Dry shake, then shake with ice and serve in a mug with a grated nutmeg garnish.
Courtesy of Teremana Tequila
To make the SelvaRey Chocolate Nog, beat 12 eggs on low speed until smooth. Slowly add 3 teaspoons grated nutmeg and 12 ounces sugar until dissolved. Slowly add 14 ounces each of Amontillado sherry and
SelvaRey Chocolate Rum
, 36 ounces whole milk, and 24 ounces heavy cream. Refrigerate up to 12 hours. Dust with fresh nutmeg to serve.
Courtesy of SelvaRey Rum
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.