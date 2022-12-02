(Entertaining)

This Easy Eggnog Recipe Is A Surefire Way To Please The Whole Family

A guaranteed holiday hit.

Maren Caruso/Photodisc/Getty Images
Eggnog toast on green background
For the Teremana Mana Eggnog, you need 1 ounces Teremana Reposado, 1 ounces Oloroso sherry, 3/4 ounce heavy cream, 1 whole egg, 1/2 ounce simple syrup, and a pinch of salt/cinnamon/chili powder mixture. Dry shake, then shake with ice and serve in a mug with a grated nutmeg garnish.Courtesy of Teremana Tequila
To make the SelvaRey Chocolate Nog, beat 12 eggs on low speed until smooth. Slowly add 3 teaspoons grated nutmeg and 12 ounces sugar until dissolved. Slowly add 14 ounces each of Amontillado sherry and SelvaRey Chocolate Rum, 36 ounces whole milk, and 24 ounces heavy cream. Refrigerate up to 12 hours. Dust with fresh nutmeg to serve.Courtesy of SelvaRey Rum
Tap