Arguably one of the best things about the spring and summer seasons is the outdoor entertaining. Truly, there’s nothing better than an al-fresco twilight dinner on a rooftop or backyard garden. It seems H&M Home shares this sentiment, as evidenced by its latest collab with global color authority Pantone. The two powerhouse brands joined forces for the most colorful collection you’ve likely seen in years — and it’s centered on food and serveware.

Launching today, the new installment — comprised of serving bowls, placemats, footed trays, and candles — features two color stories: Zesty & Fresh and Spicy & Sweet. The former comprises fresh, electric shades of yellow and light green (Pantone’s 361 C, 382 C, and Yellow C shades), while the latter includes warm oranges and fiery reds (Pantone’s 032 C and 1575 C). Aligning with these palettes are the candles and their complementary scents: Mandarin Gelato, Pink Grapefruit, Lemon Verge, and Basil.

“Continuing an energized and re-freshed spring season, this colorful capsule continues to explore how colors affect our surroundings, interiors, and mood,” explains the official press release, which also breaks down the intentionality behind each shade. The Sweet & Juicy hues are meant to invoke excitement and passion, while the Zest & Fresh colors channel nature, the outdoors, and a feeling of balance.

“The vitality of color is essential to the effect it has on our emotions, senses, and how easily it transforms our living spaces with just a lick of paint,” explains Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, head of design & creative at H&M HOME. “The new H&M HOME PANTONE capsule collection continues to play with the notions of this, but this time circles around the kitchen table. For this edition, we have explored the connection between food, taste, and color. Perhaps you strictly favor the freshness of green and yellow, or simply want to mix it up adding the spice of red and orange as well. The choice is yours.”

If you want to get a headstart on your summer entertaining, may we suggest starting with this vibrant and affordable collection, which ranges in price from $9.99 to $56.99. Shop TZR’s selects of favorites below.