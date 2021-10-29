(Entertaining)

This Scary Good Martini Recipe Will Be A Hit At All Your Halloween Soirées

It’s spooktactular.

By Anna Buckman
Autumn pumpkin cocktail on wooden table.
Make this Matcha Green cocktail by combining 1 1/2 oz. of King St. Vodka, 3/4 oz. of lime juice, one bar spoon of matcha, 3/4 oz of honey syrup, and two oz of apple cider with ice. Shake and double strain over a small piece of ice.Courtesy of King St. Vodka
The Harvest Star is beautiful and easy. Pour a 1/2 oz. of maple syrup into a highball glass, add two dashes of bitters, and stir. Then, pour in four oz. of Chandon Brut and add ice.Courtesy of Chandon

