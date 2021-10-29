Menu
(Entertaining)
This Scary Good Martini Recipe Will Be A Hit At All Your Halloween Soirées
It’s spooktactular.
By
Anna Buckman
4 hours ago
Shutterstock
Make this Matcha Green cocktail by combining 1 1/2 oz. of
King St. Vodka
, 3/4 oz. of lime juice, one bar spoon of matcha, 3/4 oz of honey syrup, and two oz of apple cider with ice. Shake and double strain over a small piece of ice.
Courtesy of King St. Vodka
The Harvest Star is beautiful
and
easy. Pour a 1/2 oz. of maple syrup into a highball glass, add two dashes of bitters, and stir. Then, pour in four oz. of
Chandon Brut
and add ice.
Courtesy of Chandon
Tap
Search
Close
Fashion
See All
Trends
Style
Designers
Beauty
See All
Skin
Hair
Makeup
Nails
The Beauty Boom
Wellness
See All
Health
Mindfulness
Relationships
Identity
Living
See All
Home
Entertaining
Travel
Culture
See All
Celebrity
Pop Culture
Red Carpet
Originals
(CURATEUR)
(Shop Rachel Zoe)
Newsletter
About Us
Archive
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
DMCA
Masthead
© 2021 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.