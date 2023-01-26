Menu
Add A Little Spice To Your Night With This Easy Ginger Beer Cocktail
It’s straight fire.
by
Anna Buckman
1 hour ago
Lewis Mulatero/Moment Mobile/Getty Images
To make the Kahlúa Ginger Beer Brew,
you’ll need 1 part
Kahlúa
, 1 part
Olmeca Altos Tequila
, 2 parts ginger beer, and 1 part cold brew coffee. Fill a highball glass with ice cubes; then, add all the ingredients and garnish with a lemon twist.
Courtesy of Kahlúa
To make the Jameson Orange Mule, grab a mule mug and combine 1 2/3 parts
Jameson Orange
, 5 parts ginger beer, and 2 dashes Angostura Bitters over ice. Garnish with an orange wedge and serve.
Courtesy of Jameson
