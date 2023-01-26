(Entertaining)

Add A Little Spice To Your Night With This Easy Ginger Beer Cocktail

It’s straight fire.

Lewis Mulatero/Moment Mobile/Getty Images
POV of an unidentifiable mature woman outside in the summer sunshine sat on a picnic blanket picking...
To make the Kahlúa Ginger Beer Brew, you’ll need 1 part Kahlúa, 1 part Olmeca Altos Tequila, 2 parts ginger beer, and 1 part cold brew coffee. Fill a highball glass with ice cubes; then, add all the ingredients and garnish with a lemon twist.Courtesy of Kahlúa
To make the Jameson Orange Mule, grab a mule mug and combine 1 2/3 parts Jameson Orange, 5 parts ginger beer, and 2 dashes Angostura Bitters over ice. Garnish with an orange wedge and serve.Courtesy of Jameson
Tap